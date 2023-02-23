Temple rolls like thunder over Sylvania Screven County

Temple’s offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Sylvania Screven County 85-51 in Georgia boys basketball on Feb. 22.
Recently on Feb. 14, Sylvania Screven County squared off with Metter in a basketball game. For results, click here.
