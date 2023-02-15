Sylvania Screven County hustles by Metter

Sylvania Screven County collected a solid win over Metter in a 64-50 verdict on February 14 in Georgia boys high school basketball.
Recently on February 7, Metter squared off with Brooklet Southeast Bulloch in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Editors' Picks
The Latest