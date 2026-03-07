AJC Varsity Senior’s 40-point game leads Grayson in upset of No. 7 Hillgrove For the third straight year, the Grayson girls will be playing for a basketball state championship. In this file photo, Grayson's head coach Tim Slater shouts instructions during the first half of the GHSA Girls 6A State Championship at the Macon Centreplex, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Macon. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

The Grayson Rams are based out of Gwinnett County, but their second home is apparently the Macon Coliseum. For the third straight year the Grayson girls will be playing for a basketball state championship, after they knocked off No. 7 Hillgrove 68-56 in Saturday’s GHSA Class 6A semifinal game at Georgia State University.

Senior guard Coco Rudolph shone brightly on the big downtown Atlanta stage, pouring in a game-high 40 points to lead the way. The Rams (22-10), the fourth seed out of the tough Region 4-6A, closed out the second quarter on a 9-0 run to take an eight-point halftime lead and never let the margin dip below six for the rest of the game. Hillgrove, the No. 2 seed from Region 3, ends its season at 24-7. Grayson head coach Tim Slater said his team's familiarity with the high stakes of a "Final Four" game showed in its play.

“We talked today about coming out fast and understanding ‘Hey, we’ve been in this building before,’” Slater said. “Being here (in the semis) now for the third year in a row made a difference for our kids in their comfort level and their ability to come out and start fast and play fast. Being up eight at the half was pretty good, but being able to stretch that lead out to double digits and then be able to hold on late was huge.”

Slater added that while his team may not have a gaudy record or an elite ranking in various polls, his team hasn't let any outside noise bother them or detract from their pursuit of another title. "People may not want us here or think we deserve to be here, but we're Grayson and we feel like we've earned this and deserve this," Slater said emphatically. "Our kids believe that, our fans believe that, our administration believes that and I believe that with my whole heart. "Guess what? This is back-to-back-to-back state title appearances, and so I couldn't be more proud of our kids," Slater added. "These girls have been through the process, working up from freshman to JV level and now here. They've earned this, and now we're in Macon." Hillgrove head coach Susan Milam said Grayson's defensive intensity made a big difference in the outcome. "I think we had a little bit of nerves at the beginning of the game today," Milam said. "I think we were struggling to get to the basket and attack the gaps in the zone. Grayson really spread (their defense) out and that kinda altered the way we wanted to play offense. But when you get to this point of the tournament, everybody is good. It's a matter of who's gonna play their best on that day, and Grayson just played better today than we did … they had players step up and make really big shots. We had to fight from behind for most of the game, but I'm still very proud of our girls."