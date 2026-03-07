AJC Varsity Pace Academy overcomes 11-point fourth quarter deficit to shock Cambridge Pace Academy boys basketball coach Sharman White was named a head coach for the 2024 McDonald's All-Star games in Houston.

ATHENS — Pace Academy roared back from an 11-point fourth quarter deficit to keep its season — and its 19-game winning streak — alive. Pace was able to complete its comeback, defeating Cambridge 60-55 in the Class 4A boys state semifinal game. The Knights (24-7) will face either St. Pius or Jonesboro in the 4A state championship at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Macon Centreplex.

The Knights entered the fourth quarter trailing 43-32 before junior forward Gavin Fountain took over. Fountain drained three 3-pointers in the final period and Pace outscored Cambridge 28-12 in the last eight minutes. Fountain’s first two 3-pointers were the bookends of a 9-0 run that tied the game for the first time since the second quarter. “When we finally caught them, I felt like that was our chance to really go ahead and forge ahead,” Pace coach Sharman White said. “Even though they did go ahead for a brief moment, it didn’t stop our momentum.” The Bears and Knights traded blows until the one-minute mark, when Fountain drained his third 3-pointer of the quarter. Fountain’s basket gave his team a 55-53 lead and Pace kept it for good from there.

“It felt great,” Fountain said. “My chest was hurting, and I couldn’t breathe with all the screaming and stuff, but it was great.”

Fountain finished with 23 points and eight rebounds, shooting 4-of-5 from the free-throw line. It was the third fourth-quarter comeback of Pace’s playoff run. The Knights also erased late deficits in wins over No. 9 Eastside and Southwest DeKalb. “The last three games, we have been in positions where we should probably be at home right now,” White said. “But kids, they believe, and they don’t believe in quit.” White said he had a simple message for the Knights as they entered the fourth quarter. “The whole message was, ‘We’ve been here before,’” White said. “All we’ve got to do is just get close. We knew if we got close, things would start getting tight, and the momentum was going to swing in our direction.”