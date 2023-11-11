Suwanee Collins Hill bests Kennesaw North Cobb

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Suwanee Collins Hill and Kennesaw North Cobb settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Screaming Eagles registered a 24-7 advantage at intermission over the Warriors.

Suwanee Collins Hill roared to a 38-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Screaming Eagles and the Warriors each scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 27, Kennesaw North Cobb faced off against Canton Cherokee and Suwanee Collins Hill took on Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett on Oct. 27 at Lawrenceville Central Gwinnett High School.

