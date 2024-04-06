Sports

Savannah Country Day pockets slim win over Savannah Calvary Day

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

By Sports Bot
14 minutes ago

Savannah Country Day topped Savannah Calvary Day 6-5 in a tough tilt in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on April 5.

In recent action on March 26, Savannah Calvary Day faced off against Savannah Christian and Savannah Country Day took on Brunswick Glynn on March 26 at Savannah Country Day School.

