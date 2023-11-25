Pembroke Bryan County records thin win against Commerce

Pembroke Bryan County finally found a way to top Commerce 24-16 in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with Pembroke Bryan County and Commerce settling for an 8-8 first-quarter knot.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.
The Redskins held on with a 16-8 scoring edge in the final quarter.
In recent action on Nov. 10, Pembroke Bryan County faced off against Dublin East Laurens and Commerce took on Monticello Jasper County on Nov. 10 at Commerce High School.
