AJC Varsity Boys basketball rankings: Defeat of top-ranked private team boosts Therrell Panthers move up to No. 6 in 2A three weeks after being unranked and under .500. Therrell beat Class 3A-A Private's No. 1 team, Holy Innocents', and No. 9 team, Lovett, last week. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Therrell’s boys basketball team was 9-11 and unranked three weeks ago. Two victories over top-10 teams — including No. 1 Holy Innocents’ last week — has boosted the Panthers to No. 6 in Class 2A a week ahead of the state tournament. Therrell beat Holy Innocents’ 76-70 on Monday. Morion McWhorter a 6-foot-5 junior, scored 28 points and had 14 rebounds and four blocked shots in the Region 5-2A game.

RELATED Boys basketball rankings: New No. 1 emerges in Class A Division I The two teams will meet again Tuesday in their region tournament at Therrell. The Atlanta teams will play in different state tournaments. Holy Innocents’ retained its position as the No. 1 team in Class 3A-A Private this week. Region 5-2A has a second No. 1 team, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, a 2A public school. KIPP is playing ninth-ranked Lovett in the other Region 5 semifinal Tuesday at Therrell. Lovett was the other top-10 team that Therrell defeated this month to help it rise in the rankings. Therrell is now 14-11, with almost all of its losses to other top-10 teams or bigger schools.

A few region tournaments are complete.

In one of the better ones, No. 3 Woodward Academy of Class 5A beat No. 7 Decatur 78-73 in overtime Saturday night in Region 4. Bentley Lusakueno scored 28 points and had seven rebounds. Most region tournaments will finish this week. They include those in Region 5-6A at Etowah (No. 1 Wheeler, No. 5 Cherokee, No. 8 Walton); Region 7-5A at Chattahoochee (No. 1 Gainesville, No. 8 Johns Creek, No. 9 Milton); Region 5-4A at Southwest DeKalb (No. 1 St. Pius, No. 6 Southwest DeKalb, No. 7 Tucker); and Region 5-A Division I at Weber School (No. 4 Mount Vernon, No. 6 Mount Bethel Christian, No. 7 Walker). The GHSA will set state-tournament draws Feb. 22 or 23. RELATED 5 wrestlers claim 4th individual state championships in 4 years Class 6A Wheeler (21-5) McEachern (20-4) Grayson (22-2) Hillgrove (19-6) Cherokee (18-7) Pebblebrook (17-7) Westlake (19-7) Walton (21-5) Meadowcreek (19-6) Peachtree Ridge (15-10)

Class 5A Gainesville (25-0) Alexander (23-2) Woodward Academy (21-6) Hughes (15-6) Dutchtown (20-5) Woodstock (23-2) Decatur (23-5) Johns Creek (20-5) Milton (20-5) Newnan (22-3) Class 4A St. Pius (26-0) North Oconee (22-3) Westminster (20-3) Pace Academy (18-7) Griffin (22-2) Southwest DeKalb (20-5) Tucker (19-7) Eastside (18-7) Cedar Shoals (17-8) Mays (18-7) Class 3A Sandy Creek (23-2) Cross Creek (20-5) Baldwin (22-3) Cedar Grove (19-6) Westover (23-2) Douglass (17-7) Harlem (17-8) Monroe (21-6) Troup (19-6) Long County (22-6) Class 2A KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (20-4) Carver-Columbus (22-3) Butler (21-4) Columbia (19-5) South Atlanta (19-6) Therrell (14-11) Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-4) Morgan County (19-6) Redan (19-6) Spencer (20-6) Class A Division I Rabun County (23-2) Putnam County (20-6) Vidalia (21-2) Model (18-3) Southwest (21-6) Commerce (20-5) Fitzgerald (20-4) Dodge County (17-5) Swainsboro (18-6) Fannin County (22-3)