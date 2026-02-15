Boys basketball rankings: Defeat of top-ranked private team boosts Therrell

Therrell’s boys basketball team was 9-11 and unranked three weeks ago. Two victories over top-10 teams — including No. 1 Holy Innocents’ last week — has boosted the Panthers to No. 6 in Class 2A a week ahead of the state tournament.
Therrell beat Holy Innocents’ 76-70 on Monday. Morion McWhorter a 6-foot-5 junior, scored 28 points and had 14 rebounds and four blocked shots in the Region 5-2A game.
The two teams will meet again Tuesday in their region tournament at Therrell.
The Atlanta teams will play in different state tournaments. Holy Innocents’ retained its position as the No. 1 team in Class 3A-A Private this week.
Region 5-2A has a second No. 1 team, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, a 2A public school. KIPP is playing ninth-ranked Lovett in the other Region 5 semifinal Tuesday at Therrell.
Lovett was the other top-10 team that Therrell defeated this month to help it rise in the rankings. Therrell is now 14-11, with almost all of its losses to other top-10 teams or bigger schools.
A few region tournaments are complete.
In one of the better ones, No. 3 Woodward Academy of Class 5A beat No. 7 Decatur 78-73 in overtime Saturday night in Region 4. Bentley Lusakueno scored 28 points and had seven rebounds.
Most region tournaments will finish this week.
They include those in Region 5-6A at Etowah (No. 1 Wheeler, No. 5 Cherokee, No. 8 Walton); Region 7-5A at Chattahoochee (No. 1 Gainesville, No. 8 Johns Creek, No. 9 Milton); Region 5-4A at Southwest DeKalb (No. 1 St. Pius, No. 6 Southwest DeKalb, No. 7 Tucker); and Region 5-A Division I at Weber School (No. 4 Mount Vernon, No. 6 Mount Bethel Christian, No. 7 Walker).
The GHSA will set state-tournament draws Feb. 22 or 23.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.