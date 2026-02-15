AJC Varsity

Boys basketball rankings: Defeat of top-ranked private team boosts Therrell

Panthers move up to No. 6 in 2A three weeks after being unranked and under .500.
Therrell beat Class 3A-A Private's No. 1 team, Holy Innocents', and No. 9 team, Lovett, last week. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)
By
59 minutes ago

Therrell’s boys basketball team was 9-11 and unranked three weeks ago. Two victories over top-10 teams — including No. 1 Holy Innocents’ last week — has boosted the Panthers to No. 6 in Class 2A a week ahead of the state tournament.

Therrell beat Holy Innocents’ 76-70 on Monday. Morion McWhorter a 6-foot-5 junior, scored 28 points and had 14 rebounds and four blocked shots in the Region 5-2A game.

The two teams will meet again Tuesday in their region tournament at Therrell.

The Atlanta teams will play in different state tournaments. Holy Innocents’ retained its position as the No. 1 team in Class 3A-A Private this week.

Region 5-2A has a second No. 1 team, KIPP Atlanta Collegiate, a 2A public school. KIPP is playing ninth-ranked Lovett in the other Region 5 semifinal Tuesday at Therrell.

Lovett was the other top-10 team that Therrell defeated this month to help it rise in the rankings. Therrell is now 14-11, with almost all of its losses to other top-10 teams or bigger schools.

A few region tournaments are complete.

In one of the better ones, No. 3 Woodward Academy of Class 5A beat No. 7 Decatur 78-73 in overtime Saturday night in Region 4. Bentley Lusakueno scored 28 points and had seven rebounds.

Most region tournaments will finish this week.

They include those in Region 5-6A at Etowah (No. 1 Wheeler, No. 5 Cherokee, No. 8 Walton); Region 7-5A at Chattahoochee (No. 1 Gainesville, No. 8 Johns Creek, No. 9 Milton); Region 5-4A at Southwest DeKalb (No. 1 St. Pius, No. 6 Southwest DeKalb, No. 7 Tucker); and Region 5-A Division I at Weber School (No. 4 Mount Vernon, No. 6 Mount Bethel Christian, No. 7 Walker).

The GHSA will set state-tournament draws Feb. 22 or 23.

Class 6A

  1. Wheeler (21-5)
  2. McEachern (20-4)
  3. Grayson (22-2)
  4. Hillgrove (19-6)
  5. Cherokee (18-7)
  6. Pebblebrook (17-7)
  7. Westlake (19-7)
  8. Walton (21-5)
  9. Meadowcreek (19-6)
  10. Peachtree Ridge (15-10)

Class 5A

  1. Gainesville (25-0)
  2. Alexander (23-2)
  3. Woodward Academy (21-6)
  4. Hughes (15-6)
  5. Dutchtown (20-5)
  6. Woodstock (23-2)
  7. Decatur (23-5)
  8. Johns Creek (20-5)
  9. Milton (20-5)
  10. Newnan (22-3)

Class 4A

  1. St. Pius (26-0)
  2. North Oconee (22-3)
  3. Westminster (20-3)
  4. Pace Academy (18-7)
  5. Griffin (22-2)
  6. Southwest DeKalb (20-5)
  7. Tucker (19-7)
  8. Eastside (18-7)
  9. Cedar Shoals (17-8)
  10. Mays (18-7)

Class 3A

  1. Sandy Creek (23-2)
  2. Cross Creek (20-5)
  3. Baldwin (22-3)
  4. Cedar Grove (19-6)
  5. Westover (23-2)
  6. Douglass (17-7)
  7. Harlem (17-8)
  8. Monroe (21-6)
  9. Troup (19-6)
  10. Long County (22-6)

Class 2A

  1. KIPP Atlanta Collegiate (20-4)
  2. Carver-Columbus (22-3)
  3. Butler (21-4)
  4. Columbia (19-5)
  5. South Atlanta (19-6)
  6. Therrell (14-11)
  7. Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe (18-4)
  8. Morgan County (19-6)
  9. Redan (19-6)
  10. Spencer (20-6)

Class A Division I

  1. Rabun County (23-2)
  2. Putnam County (20-6)
  3. Vidalia (21-2)
  4. Model (18-3)
  5. Southwest (21-6)
  6. Commerce (20-5)
  7. Fitzgerald (20-4)
  8. Dodge County (17-5)
  9. Swainsboro (18-6)
  10. Fannin County (22-3)

Class A Division II

  1. Chattahoochee County (24-1)
  2. Turner County (22-3)
  3. Seminole County (25-2)
  4. Clinch County (22-3)
  5. Early County (20-7)
  6. Mitchell County (20-7)
  7. Bowdon (21-4)
  8. Hancock Central (17-6)
  9. Taylor County (19-5)
  10. Screven County (17-8)

Class 3A-A Private

  1. Holy Innocents’ (20-3)
  2. North Cobb Christian (22-3)
  3. Greenforest Christian (21-5)
  4. Mount Vernon (22-3)
  5. Darlington (23-2)
  6. Mount Bethel Christian (19-5)
  7. Walker (21-4)
  8. Hebron Christian (20-4)
  9. Lovett (15-11)
  10. Calvary Day (21-7)

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

