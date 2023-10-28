Kennesaw North Cobb Christian shuts out Atlanta B.E.S.T

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian fought to a 17-0 halftime margin at Atlanta B.E.S.T’s expense.

Defense ruled the first and third quarters as Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta B.E.S.T were both scoreless.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

The last time Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Atlanta B.E.S.T played in a 21-2 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian faced off against South Atlanta and Atlanta B.E.S.T took on South Atlanta on Oct. 19 at Atlanta B.E.S.T Academy.

