Atlanta Hawks Alexander-Walker’s career-high 41 points lead Hawks to 10th straight win Jalen Johnson had his 13th triple-double of the season. Atlanta Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (7) attempts a shot against Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) during the first half at State Farm Arena, Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 124-112. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Things ended with a little extra sauce following the Hawks’ 124-112 win over the Magic on Monday night. But the fracas after the final buzzer didn’t dim the lights as the Hawks secured their 10th straight win. Quick stats: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored a career-high 41 points on 9-of-14 shooting from 3. He also had seven rebounds and five assists.

Jalen Johnson had his 13th triple-double of the season. He had 24 points, 15 rebounds and 13 assists, while Dyson Daniels had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Onyeka Okongwu also had 15 points and seven rebounds. RELATED Dyson Daniels unlocking more tools Key moment Alexander-Walker carried over his strong play from the Hawks’ last outing on Saturday to Monday night. He hit the Hawks’ opening shot of the night and never really looked back. But Alexander-Walker’s hot shooting ended up forcing the Magic to retire the top of their rotation. The Magic tried making a push and cut the Hawks’ lead to 14. But the Hawks called a timeout, and out of it, Alexander-Walker hit a 3.

Then he made his career-best ninth 3 roughly 20 seconds later. Highlight play Johnson has had plenty of high-flying dunks this season, and he added another to the highlight reel. After CJ McCollum tracked down his own rebound off a 3-point attempt, he quickly found Johnson at the top of the key running into the paint. Johnson then took off from the dotted circle and flew through the air past two Magic defenders and finished with a one-handed dunk.