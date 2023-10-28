Jefferson defense stifles Conyers Heritage

The first quarter gave Jefferson a 14-0 lead over Conyers Heritage.

The Dragons’ offense charged in front for a 35-0 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Dragons got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Last season, Jefferson and Conyers Heritage squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Conyers Heritage High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Jefferson faced off against Flowery Branch.

