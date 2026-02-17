Atlanta Braves Ronald Acuña Jr., Ozzie Albies among Braves prepping for World Baseball Classic ‘I like position players playing in WBC,” Braves manager Walt Weiss says. Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. will play for Venezuela against Ozzie Albies, who will be on the Netherlands' team during the World Baseball Classic. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Braves will treat their four World Baseball Classic participants differently as they ramp up for the event. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (Venezuela), and second baseman Ozzie Albies, outfielder Jurickson Profar and catcher Chadwick Tromp (the Netherlands) will soon join their teams and represent their native lands in what’s expected to be an extremely competitive WBC.

The Braves’ first exhibition game is Saturday. The WBC teams will have their own brief camp and exhibitions against MLB teams on March 3-4. Pool play will begin March 5. “It’s amazing; it feels great to represent my country two times,” said Acuña, who played in the most recent WBC. “You’re representing your country, your city, your team and your teammates.” Profar added: “This is going to be my third time (playing in the WBC), and it’s always a little different playing for your country. A little different baseball. It’s very, very fun, so I’m looking forward to it.” Braves manager Walt Weiss expressed excitement for his participating players. There’s obviously some concern whenever a pitcher commits to the event because of injury risk, but he can be relieved the Braves have only position players in this edition.

“I like position players playing in WBC,” Weiss said. “I just think they’re going to get more ready doing that than they are down here with us. They have to ramp it up. It’s an environment where they have to get after it a little bit, as long as they’re physically ready to do that, and they are. I think it accelerates them getting ready. Pitchers, that’s a different story in the WBC.