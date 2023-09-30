Hartwell Hart County dominates Carnesville Franklin County

Hartwell Hart County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Carnesville Franklin County 40-14 Friday on Sept. 29 in Georgia football action.

The first quarter gave Hartwell Hart County a 13-7 lead over Carnesville Franklin County.

The Bulldogs opened a thin 20-7 gap over the Lions at the intermission.

Hartwell Hart County steamrolled to a 34-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Hartwell Hart County and Carnesville Franklin County faced off on Sept. 29, 2022 at Hartwell Hart County High School.

Recently on Sept. 15, Carnesville Franklin County squared off with Commerce East Jackson in a football game.

