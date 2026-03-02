State Sports Report Georgia State faces a challenging road at Sun Belt tournament No. 13 seeded Panthers must win seven games in seven days to claim title. Georgia State guard Jelani Hamilton (right) shoots against Georgia Southern guard Tavarus Webb on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, in Atlanta. Hamilton, a preseason all-conference pick, has enjoyed a breakout season. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Stan Awtrey 1 hour ago link copied

The Sun Belt Conference Tournament is set up to be one of the more difficult for a long shot to win, as Georgia State is about to discover. The bottom four seeds in the tournament, which begins Tuesday in Pensacola, Florida, must win seven games in seven days to claim the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Since Georgia State lost nine of its final 10 games to end up as the No. 13 seed, that’s the path it must pursue in order to shock the world.

What’s it going to take to put together an unprecedented lengthy run? “A short memory,” coach Jonas Hayes said. RELATED Georgia State holds off rival to end six-game losing streak Georgia State (10-21, 7-11) will open the tournament against No. 12 seed Louisiana-Lafayette (also 10-21, 7-11) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. GSU lost its only meeting to the Rajin’ Cajuns, 82-72, on the road Jan. 29. A win would send the Panthers into a second-round game against No. 9 seed James Madison.

While a streak to the final is far-fetched, the Panthers have shown an ability to compete against everyone in the league. GSU split with No. 2 Marshall, No. 3 Coastal Carolina and No. 4 Appalachian State. The Panthers lost their lone meeting against No. 1 Troy and No. 6 South Alabama.

“I think from No. 1 to No. 13, it’s a three- or four-game separation,” Hayes said. “It’s going to be competitive.” RELATED Culinary request restarts the basketball rivalry between Georgia State, Kennesaw State Friday’s regular-season finale against Old Dominion was a microcosm of the Georgia State season. The Panthers led at halftime and trailed by 2 points with two minutes left, but could not find a way to nail down the win, losing 81-73. “Give credit to our guys who played hard,” Hayes said. “But playing hard and coming up short is not ever going to be good enough.” During its past 10 games GSU has been in similar circumstances against South Alabama, James Madison, Coastal Carolina and Georgia Southern, succeeding only against its rivals from Statesboro. On the other hand, the Panthers were only beaten badly twice. The Panthers enter the playoffs with one of the strongest trios of guards in the league — Jelani Hamilton, Malachi Brown and Micah Tucker. Hamilton (17.7 points), Brown (12.2 points) and Tucker (13.4 points) combine for 43 of the team’s 70 points per game.