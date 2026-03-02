Atlanta Hawks Hawks dominate shorthanded Trail Blazers to pick up fourth straight win Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels (5) shoots against Portland Trail Blazers guard Vit Krejci (27) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

The Hawks finally have an even record again. After downing the Trail Blazers 135-101 on Sunday, the Hawks returned to .500 after winning their fourth consecutive game. At 31-31, this is the first time the Hawks have been a .500 team since they were 15-15 in late December.

Former Hawks wing Vit Krejci returned to Atlanta for his first game back since the team traded him to Portland in February. A revenge matchup wasn’t in the cards for Krejci on Sunday, with the Hawks putting up a third straight dominant outing. The Trail Blazers were without All-Stars Deni Avdija and Damian Lillard, as well as Shaedon Sharpe and Robert Williams. But the Hawks didn’t take any mercy as they looked to win the possession battle. To do that, the Hawks dominated the Blazers on the glass, outrebounding them 54-38. Quick stats: Onyeka Okongwu had 25 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists on 7-of-12 shooting from 3. Jonathan Kuminga scored 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Key moment The last time the Hawks faced the Trail Blazers, Okongwu got plenty of open looks from the perimeter. The Blazers left Okongwu open plenty from outside, with the center scoring eight of the team’s first 10 points on a layup and a pair of 3s.

Okongwu would go on to make for more 3s in the first, scoring a game-high 20 points by the end of the first half.