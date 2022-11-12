Elberton Elbert County shuts off the power on Lindale Pepperell

Lindale Pepperell had no answers as Elberton Elbert County compiled a 31-7 victory for a Georgia high school football victory on November 11.
Elberton Elbert County opened with a 7-0 advantage over Lindale Pepperell through the first quarter.
The Blue Devils registered a 14-0 advantage at intermission over the Dragons.
Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 21-7.
Conditioning showed as the Blue Devils outscored the Dragons 10-0 in the final quarter.
In recent action on October 28, Elberton Elbert County faced off against Athens Christian and Lindale Pepperell took on Trenton Dade County on October 28 at Trenton Dade County High School. For more, click here.
