Atlanta Braves Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep’s elbow surgery successful Right-hander developed soreness after throwing batting practice early in spring training. Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep — pictured throwing live batting practice Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 — is likely joining fellow starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach on the 60-day injured list. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Braves pitcher Hurston Waldrep’s surgery to remove loose bodies in his right elbow was successful, manager Walt Weiss told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The 24-year-old right-hander, whose birthday was Sunday, most likely is a candidate for the 60-day injured list, Weiss said.

"Had the procedure, everything went as expected, had the loose bodies removed," Weiss said Saturday. Waldrep's injury was diagnosed after he threw a live batting practice session early in spring training and later developed soreness in his pitching elbow. The surgery took place last week. Waldrep was an outside candidate to earn a spot in the starting rotation after a strong showing as a rookie last year, registering a 2.88 ERA in 10 appearances, nine of them starts. When he goes on the 60-day injury list, he will join starting pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach, who had surgery to remove bone spurs from his pitching elbow.

Schwellenbach, whose brilliant 2025 season was truncated by a season-ending elbow fracture in June, sustained the injury in a pre-spring throwing session.