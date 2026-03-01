Atlanta Braves

Walt Weiss after JR Ritchie’s eye-opening showing: ‘That was impressive’

The prospect threw six types of pitches in two innings against the Red Sox.
Braves pitcher JR Ritchie — pictured throwing live batting practice Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026 — struck out five batters on 29 pitches over two innings Friday against the Red Sox. He did not walk a batter, though he did allow a home run. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Striking out five batters in two innings while throwing six types of pitches — that has a way of getting the manager’s attention.

Braves prospect JR. Ritchie’s promising spring ascended to a new peak Friday when he registered the five strikeouts in the final two innings of the team’s spring-training game against the Red Sox at CoolToday Park.

Opinion: In spring training debut, the life in Spencer Strider’s fastball returns

“That was impressive,” manager Walt Weiss said Sunday. “Multiple, I would say, ‘plus’ pitches. And there’s some power there, too, like I said — some pitch ability. He looked really good. The change-up, it’s got a chance to be a big-time pitch.”

A first-round draft pick by the Braves in 2022, Ritchie threw 29 pitches, 20 for strikes. Red Sox batters swung at 14 pitches — eight swings and misses, four foul balls, one fly out and one home run. His fastball reached 96 mph. He did not allow a walk.

According to Statcast, he mixed in six types of pitches — a four-seam fastball, changeup, curveball, cutter, sweeper and sinker.

“His stuff was really good,” catcher Sandy León, who caught Ritchie, told the AJC. “I caught him last year (at Gwinnett). To be young and be in big-league camp and do that, it says a lot about a guy.”

It was his second appearance of the spring. He threw two scoreless innings with one strikeout and no hits or walks allowed in his debut.

The performance would seem to confirm the likelihood that the 22-year-old Ritchie will make his MLB debut at some point this season.

Sunday, Weiss referred to a message he gave to players at the start of spring training, that their being with the team’s major league spring-training group meant they were a possibility to play for the Braves.

“So that’s not out of the question at all,” Weiss said.

Last season, Ritchie reached Triple-A Gwinnett after starting in Single-A Rome and was named the franchise’s minor leaguer of the year by Baseball America after compiling a 2.64 ERA over 26 starts. It earned him a nonroster invitation to the team’s major league spring training.

