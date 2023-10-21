Dalton escapes close call with Calhoun

The Catamounts and the Yellow Jackets were deadlocked at 21-21 heading to the third quarter.

Dalton jumped to a 28-21 bulge over Calhoun as the fourth quarter began.

Both teams were shutout in the first and fourth quarters.

Last season, Calhoun and Dalton faced off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Calhoun High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Dalton faced off against Cartersville Woodland and Calhoun took on Hiram on Oct. 6 at Hiram High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.