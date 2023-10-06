Dalton Coahulla Creek slips past Ringgold

Dalton Coahulla Creek finally found a way to top Ringgold 20-17 for a Georgia high school football victory on Oct. 5.

Dalton Coahulla Creek opened with a 7-0 advantage over Ringgold through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Ringgold stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 13-7.

The Colts maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 10-7 in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Ringgold and Dalton Coahulla Creek faced off on Oct. 7, 2022 at Ringgold High School.

In recent action on Sept. 22, Dalton Coahulla Creek faced off against Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe and Ringgold took on Adairsville on Sept. 22 at Ringgold High School.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology.