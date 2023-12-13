Cumming West Forsyth dominates Alpharetta in convincing showing

Cumming West Forsyth handled Alpharetta 76-18 in an impressive showing in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 12.
Cumming West Forsyth opened with a 25-8 advantage over Alpharetta through the first quarter.
The Wolverines’ offense steamrolled in front for a 45-9 lead over the Raiders at the half.
Cumming West Forsyth stormed to a 58-13 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Wolverines held on with an 18-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Recently on Dec. 8, Cumming West Forsyth squared off with Cumming South Forsyth in a basketball game.
