Girls Basketball Roundup – December 12, 2023

Augusta Cross Creek finally found a way to top North Augusta 48-46 at North Augusta High on Dec. 12 in South Carolina girls high school basketball action.

The last time North Augusta and Augusta Cross Creek played in a 50-43 game on Dec. 6, 2022.

Cumming West Forsyth dominates Alpharetta in convincing showing

Cumming West Forsyth handled Alpharetta 76-18 in an impressive showing in Georgia girls basketball action on Dec. 12.

Cumming West Forsyth opened with a 25-8 advantage over Alpharetta through the first quarter.

The Wolverines’ offense steamrolled in front for a 45-9 lead over the Raiders at the half.

Cumming West Forsyth stormed to a 58-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Wolverines held on with an 18-5 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Dec. 8, Cumming West Forsyth squared off with Cumming South Forsyth in a basketball game.

Forsyth Mary Persons overcomes Ashburn Turner County

Forsyth Mary Persons handed Ashburn Turner County a tough 51-37 loss during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Dec. 12.

In recent action on Dec. 5, Forsyth Mary Persons faced off against Reidsville Tattnall County.

Lanett delivers statement win over Columbus

Lanett handled Columbus 54-28 in an impressive showing on Dec. 12 in Alabama girls high school basketball.

McDonough Union Grove overwhelms Locust Grove

McDonough Union Grove earned a convincing 69-18 win over Locust Grove in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

Last season, McDonough Union Grove and Locust Grove faced off on Feb. 6, 2023 at Locust Grove High School.

In recent action on Dec. 5, McDonough Union Grove faced off against McDonough Ola.

Rome Model tacks win on Tallapoosa Haralson County

Rome Model recorded a big victory over Tallapoosa Haralson County 51-17 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 12.

The first quarter gave Rome Model an 18-3 lead over Tallapoosa Haralson County.

The Blue Devils opened a colossal 34-8 gap over the Rebels at the intermission.

Rome Model charged to a 43-11 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Seneca crushes Carnesville Franklin County

Seneca dominated from start to finish in an imposing 70-47 win over Carnesville Franklin County for a Georgia girls basketball victory at Carnesville Franklin County High on Dec. 12.

