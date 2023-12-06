Cumming North Forsyth thwarts Suwanee Lambert’s quest

Cumming North Forsyth eventually beat Suwanee Lambert 63-49 in Georgia girls basketball on Dec. 5.
Suwanee Lambert started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Cumming North Forsyth at the end of the first quarter.
The Raiders’ shooting darted in front for a 30-28 lead over the Longhorns at the half.
Cumming North Forsyth jumped to a 49-37 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Raiders held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.
Recently on Dec. 1, Cumming North Forsyth squared off with Cumming South Forsyth in a basketball game.
