Girls Basketball Roundup – December 5, 2023

Cumming North Forsyth eventually beat Suwanee Lambert 63-49 in Georgia girls basketball on Dec. 5.

Suwanee Lambert started on steady ground by forging an 8-7 lead over Cumming North Forsyth at the end of the first quarter.

The Raiders’ shooting darted in front for a 30-28 lead over the Longhorns at the half.

Cumming North Forsyth jumped to a 49-37 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Raiders held on with a 14-12 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Douglasville Alexander records thin win against Douglasville South Paulding

Douglasville Alexander topped Douglasville South Paulding 42-40 in a tough tilt on Dec. 5 in Georgia girls high school basketball.

Forsyth Mary Persons thwarts Reidsville Tattnall County’s quest

Forsyth Mary Persons pushed past Reidsville Tattnall County for a 53-39 win in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep overpowers Savannah St. Vincents in thorough fashion

Hilton Head Island Hilton Head Prep dominated Savannah St. Vincents 49-19 for a South Carolina girls basketball victory on Dec. 5.

McDonough Union Grove routs McDonough Ola

It was a tough night for McDonough Ola which was overmatched by McDonough Union Grove in this 63-16 verdict.

Ridgeland Thomas Heyward holds off Savannah Memorial Day

Ridgeland Thomas Heyward topped Savannah Memorial Day 32-26 in a tough tilt at Savannah Memorial Day High on Dec. 5 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

Statesboro takes down Portal

Statesboro dominated Portal 59-29 on Dec. 5 in Georgia girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Statesboro a 11-3 lead over Portal.

The Blue Devils registered a 28-10 advantage at intermission over the Panthers.

Statesboro thundered to a 49-18 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers rallied in the final quarter, but the Blue Devils skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Westminster West-Oak secures a win over Bogart Prince Avenue Christian

Westminster West-Oak handed Bogart Prince Avenue Christian a tough 66-53 loss in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Dec. 5.

