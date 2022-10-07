Covington Eastside triumphs in strong showing over Conyers Heritage

Covington Eastside’s river of points eventually washed away Conyers Heritage in a 27-3 cavalcade in Georgia high school football on October 6.
The Eagles fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Patriots’ expense.
Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.
Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Patriots 13-0 in the fourth quarter.
