Covington Eastside triumphs in strong showing over Conyers Heritage

By Sports Bot
18 hours ago

Covington Eastside’s river of points eventually washed away Conyers Heritage in a 27-3 cavalcade in Georgia high school football on October 6.

The Eagles fought to a 14-3 halftime margin at the Patriots’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

Conditioning showed as the Eagles outscored the Patriots 13-0 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on September 22, Covington Eastside squared off with Flowery Branch in a football game. Click here for a recap

