Atlanta Braves Braves’ Ronald Acuña Jr. is ‘like a bull ready for door to open’ ‘Mentally, emotionally, he’s in a really good place,’ says Braves manager Walt Weiss. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. jogs onto the field to warm up before his game against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC 2025)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Whether it’s in the batter’s box, on the bases or at the Super Bowl halftime show, Ronald Acuña Jr. embraces the grand stage. But he opted against making any bold proclamations while speaking with reporters for the first time this spring. He’s the inventor of the 40-70 club — the man who still seeks 50-50 — and the 2023 National League MVP.

RELATED A healthy Ronald Acuña Jr. headlines Braves’ 2026 outfield This time, he didn’t delve into any potential glamorous statistics or the accolades for which he aspires. “I’m healthy now, I feel really good,” he said late last week. “I feel 200% now.” What does “200%” look like? Another 40-40 season? Another MVP win? “I don’t know (about) 40-40, but I’m doing my best to help us win and make the playoffs,” Acuña said, then emphasizing that his priority is staying healthy. Every question of the sort was met with that consistent answer.

RELATED How Ronald Acuña Jr. ended up on the field during Super Bowl halftime show Acuña, for all his mind-boggling brilliance, must stay on the field if he’s going to help the team win and eventually take his place in the Hall of Fame; an honor his talent will certainly warrant, but he’ll need the counting stats.

The unwelcome injury developments have been humbling. He tore his ACL in 2021 just before the All-Star break, then saw the Braves win the World Series without him. He built back up, peaking in his MVP season, before tearing his other ACL the following year, again costing him life’s most valuable currency, time. Since 2021, Acuña has played in 120 games only once, when he won MVP (159 games). He’s played in 144 contests across the past two years. His recovery led to a more conservative approach on the bases last year, but Acuña should be let loose again in 2026. Acuña went 11-for-11 in stolen bases in 16 games while playing winter ball, which he said was done to reassure he’s feeling comfortable and normal. That aspect is expected to return as a prominent part of his game this year, especially under new first-base coach Antoan Richardson, who arrives highly regarded for his work in that area. Most noteworthy, Richardson oversaw Mets star Juan Soto stealing 38 bases last year; his previous career best was 12. “(I feel like) two years ago (physically),” Acuña said. “That’s the most important thing, feeling good, feeling healthy with my body and my knee.”