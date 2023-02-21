X
Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal staggers Martinez Augusta Christian with resounding performance

Sports
By Sports Bot
1 hour ago

Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal rolled past Martinez Augusta Christian for a comfortable 73-28 victory in a South Carolina girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on Feb. 7, Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal faced off against Martinez Augusta Christian . Click here for a recap. Martinez Augusta Christian took on Columbia Hammond on Feb. 10 at Martinez Augusta Christian School. For a full recap, click here.

16h ago
