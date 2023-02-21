Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal staggers Martinez Augusta Christian with resounding performance

Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal rolled past Martinez Augusta Christian for a comfortable 73-28 victory in a South Carolina girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on Feb. 7, Columbia Heathwood Hall Episcopal faced off against Martinez Augusta Christian. Martinez Augusta Christian took on Columbia Hammond on Feb. 10 at Martinez Augusta Christian School.
