Georgia Bulldogs He grew up just 20 minutes away. This weekend, he was clutch at Foley Field. Pitcher Justin Byrd recorded saves in both super regional games. Georgia Bulldogs pitcher Justin Byrd tosses his glove to celebrate striking out the last Mississippi State batter during the 10th inning to secure the NCAA Super Regional victory Sunday, June 7, 2026. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Hunter DeLauder 41 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — In the bottom of the 10th with two on and two out, grasping an 11-9 lead, Georgia reliever Justin Byrd toed the rubber ahead in the count 1-2 to Mississippi State’s Jacob Parker. As all of Foley Field stood and cheered, Byrd looked to close things out. He delivered a 96-mph heater past Parker for the final strike.

Immediately, Byrd turned and shouted before tossing his glove in the air and jumping into the arms of his catcher and roommate Daniel Jackson. He had just sent his team back to the College World Series for the first time in 18 seasons. “It’s been awesome to catch him all year. I mean, Byrd has grown into one of my best friends on this team … ,” Jackson said. “That connection we have, and that 1-2 count, I think it was, and kind of just willing it to happen; and the second it was in my glove, just knowing it was over was an incredible feeling.” Byrd tallied his team-high eighth save of the year and second in consecutive days to eliminate Mississippi State. Growing up in Bogart, just 20 minutes from Georgia’s campus, Byrd said he dreamed of playing for the Bulldogs.

Byrd played for North Oconee and was part of the Class 4A state title team in 2022. He played for USC Aiken out of high school before signing with the Bulldogs ahead of the 2025 season.

“I always wanted to come here, and I’m grateful for the opportunity to play here,” he said Saturday. “And it’s so cool hearing people from my hometown, like, come to games and cheer me on, and it’s just amazing.” The redshirt junior was the sixth pitcher called on Saturday to close out a wild 13-12 game. It was not the smoothest save for him. After he had allowed a double and a walk, Byrd settled in to record a fly out and strikeout to end the game. UGA coach Wes Johnson commended his closer for attacking the zone and not being afraid to face a potent offense like MSU’s despite the Bulldogs of Starkville knocking six home runs during Game 1. Having thrown only 20 pitches Saturday, Byrd was fresh to go for Game 2, when he made his opportunity count. Among those watching him seal the deal on television was North Oconee High School baseball coach Eric Bounds, who was an assistant behind coach Jay Lasley when Byrd played for the Titans, and former high school teammate and now Florida Gators outfielder Kyle Jones.

“Man, it is fantastic; JByrd is amazing … ,” Bounds said via text. “Just an unbelievable young man. Then to watch him go out yesterday and shut it down and do it again today — outstanding.” Jones added via text: “It’s awesome seeing him succeed at such a high level and be able to close out those games for his team. I’m very happy for him! He’s a great person, good teammate. I always enjoyed my time sharing the field with him a few years back!” Following Sunday’s results, Byrd, in his past four appearances, has now tossed 7.2 consecutive scoreless innings for the Bulldogs, dating back to May 23. As dominant as Byrd is throwing right now, he hit a midseason slump in early April where he lost his confidence. In his first five appearances to begin that month, Byrd had tossed a combined 10.1 innings, allowed 16 hits, 12 earned runs and nine extra-base hits — four being home runs. To help build his confidence back up, Johnson had the pitchers do dry work — practicing without a ball — one day during practice. He reminded them to have more confidence in whatever part of the game you are involved with.