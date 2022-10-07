ajc logo
Close Encounter: Warner Robins Houston County nips Warner Robins Northside

Sports
By Sports Bot
18 hours ago

Warner Robins Houston County finally found a way to top Warner Robins Northside 21-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.

The start wasn’t the problem for Warner Robins Northside, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Warner Robins Houston County through the end of the first quarter.

The Eagles took a 17-7 lead over the Bears heading to the halftime locker room.

Warner Robins Houston County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Warner Robins Northside.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on September 23, Warner Robins Houston County faced off against Warner Robins and Warner Robins Northside took on Cordele Crisp County on September 23 at Warner Robins Northside High School. For more, click here.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

