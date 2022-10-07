Close Encounter: Warner Robins Houston County nips Warner Robins Northside

Warner Robins Houston County finally found a way to top Warner Robins Northside 21-17 in a Georgia high school football matchup.
The start wasn’t the problem for Warner Robins Northside, as it began with a 10-0 edge over Warner Robins Houston County through the end of the first quarter.
The Eagles took a 17-7 lead over the Bears heading to the halftime locker room.
Warner Robins Houston County broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-17 lead over Warner Robins Northside.
Neither squad scored in the final quarter.
In recent action on September 23, Warner Robins Houston County faced off against Warner Robins and Warner Robins Northside took on Cordele Crisp County on September 23 at Warner Robins Northside High School. For more, click here.
