It wasn’t an ESPN highlight, but Warner Robins Houston County will take its 28-8 victory over Warner Robins at Warner Robins Houston County High on September 23 in Georgia football action.
Warner Robins Houston County darted in front of Warner Robins 7-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Bears opened a slim 14-0 gap over the Demons at halftime.
Warner Robins Houston County roared to a 28-8 lead heading into the final quarter.
The scoreboard was in hibernation in the final quarter, with neither team scoring.
In recent action on September 9, Warner Robins Houston County faced off against Locust Grove and Warner Robins took on Valdosta on September 9 at Warner Robins High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com