Carrollton Central dominates Tunnel Hill Northwest

Carrollton Central opened with a 7-0 advantage over Tunnel Hill Northwest through the first quarter.

The Lions opened an enormous 21-0 gap over the Bruins at halftime.

Carrollton Central jumped to a 35-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Bruins enjoyed a 13-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Carrollton Central and Tunnel Hill Northwest played in a 35-17 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 19, Carrollton Central faced off against Dalton Southeast Whitfield County.

