Braves’ Jurickson Profar had sports hernia surgery in November

Braves outfielder Jurickson Profar — pictured rounding the bases after a home run July 3 — hit home runs in his first two games back from suspension July 2-3, then hit only one more for the rest of the month. A nine-homer August followed, then Profar hit just two in September. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC 20256)

The surgery took place in November, Profar said, and required six weeks of recovery.

“I was playing through it (during the season), but then when I started my offseason workouts I couldn’t hold (not doing) it any more,” Profar said.

Profar, one of the last position players to show up this week for spring training at CoolToday Park, played just 80 games in 2025 after signing a three-year, $42 million contract. He was popped in March for using a performance-enhancing drug and suspended 80 games after the season-opening series in San Diego.

In August, Profar hit .295, drove in 26 runs and belted nine homers, the type of numbers he was expected to put up after an All-Star season with the Padres in 2024. His offense in July and September were mediocre.

“It’s encouraging. I sit for a long time and it’s not easy to sit like that and then come back to play major league games,” Profar said of his August. “Everyone is up and running and you’re sitting, and then you have to come in to face good pitching. It’s not easy, and I did it.”