Boys Basketball Roundup – December 20, 2023

In recent action on Dec. 16, Lawrenceville Mountain View faced off against Norcross Greater Atlanta Christian.

Lexington White Knoll comes up short in matchup with Augusta Westside

Augusta Westside pushed past Lexington White Knoll for a 64-45 win for a Georgia boys basketball victory at Augusta Westside High on Dec. 20.

Recently on Dec. 9, Augusta Westside squared off with North Augusta in a basketball game.

Bloomingdale New Hampstead records thin win against Hopkins Lower Richland

Bloomingdale New Hampstead topped Hopkins Lower Richland 45-39 in a tough tilt during this South Carolina boys high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

The first quarter gave Bloomingdale New Hampstead a 9-6 lead over Hopkins Lower Richland.

The scoreboard showed the Diamond Hornets with a 24-17 lead over the Phoenix heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Bloomingdale New Hampstead and Hopkins Lower Richland locked in a 33-33 stalemate.

The Phoenix got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 12-6 edge.

Brunswick Glynn barely beats Pembroke Bryan County

Brunswick Glynn posted a narrow 61-55 win over Pembroke Bryan County for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 20.

Buford exhales after close call with Decatur Southwest Dekalb

Buford finally found a way to top Decatur Southwest Dekalb 58-51 in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 20.

Canton Sequoyah tacks win on Kennesaw Harrison

Canton Sequoyah left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Kennesaw Harrison from start to finish for a 75-49 victory on Dec. 20 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Chatsworth North Murray earns stressful win over Cartersville

Chatsworth North Murray posted a narrow 70-69 win over Cartersville in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 16, Chatsworth North Murray faced off against Ellijay Gilmer.

Columbus crushes Columbus Kendrick

Columbus dominated from start to finish in an imposing 65-39 win over Columbus Kendrick at Columbus Kendrick High on Dec. 20 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Columbus faced off against Columbus Jordan.

Danielsville Madison County outlasts Ringgold

Danielsville Madison County collected a solid win over Ringgold in a 57-45 verdict in a Georgia boys basketball matchup on Dec. 20.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Danielsville Madison County faced off against Elberton Elbert County.

Decatur Greenforest High earns solid win over Cottondale Paul W Bryant

Decatur Greenforest High eventually beat Cottondale Paul W Bryant 49-37 in Georgia boys basketball on Dec. 20.

Duluth secures a win over Douglasville New Manchester

Duluth pushed past Douglasville New Manchester for a 64-47 win during this Georgia boys high school basketball game on Dec. 20.

Hiram earns stressful win over Columbia Spring Valley

Hiram topped Columbia Spring Valley 52-48 in a tough tilt for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 20.

Columbia Spring Valley showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out an 8-5 advantage over Hiram as the first quarter ended.

The Vikings got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 24-17 margin over the Hornets at intermission.

Hiram broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 36-33 lead over Columbia Spring Valley.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 16-15 edge.

In recent action on Dec. 9, Hiram faced off against Douglasville South Paulding.

Jasper claims tight victory against Fayetteville Fayette County

Jasper finally found a way to top Fayetteville Fayette County 47-44 for an Alabama boys basketball victory at Jasper High on Dec. 20.

Recently on Dec. 8, Fayetteville Fayette County squared off with LaGrange Troup County in a basketball game.

Newnan Heritage dominates Dawson Terrell

Newnan Heritage dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-19 win over Dawson Terrell on Dec. 20 in Georgia boys high school basketball action.

Newnan Heritage opened with a 24-0 advantage over Dawson Terrell through the first quarter.

The Hawks fought to a 44-4 halftime margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Newnan Heritage jumped to a 54-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 12-1 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Paducah McCracken County dominates Jonesboro New Faith Christian

Paducah McCracken County unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Jonesboro New Faith Christian 90-67 Wednesday in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 20.

Pleasant Grove routs Richmond Hill

Pleasant Grove dominated Richmond Hill 93-62 on Dec. 20 in Georgia boys high school basketball.

Recently on Dec. 16, Richmond Hill squared off with Hilton Head Island in a basketball game.

Greenwood comes up short in matchup with Suwanee Collins Hill

Suwanee Collins Hill grabbed a 72-59 victory at the expense of Greenwood for a Georgia boys basketball victory on Dec. 20.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.