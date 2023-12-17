Richmond Hill dominates Hilton Head Island

Richmond Hill handled Hilton Head Island 45-24 in an impressive showing in Georgia boys basketball action on Dec. 16.
The last time Richmond Hill and Hilton Head Island played in a 63-43 game on Dec. 3, 2022.
In recent action on Dec. 2, Richmond Hill faced off against Hilton Head Island and Richmond Hill took on Hilton Head Island on Dec. 2 at Hilton Head Island High School.
Check out our complete boys basketball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.