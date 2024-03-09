Sports

Boys Baseball Roundup – March 8, 2024

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

May 18, 2013 McDonough - Mt. Paran Kyle Trammell (26) reacts after he struck out to end the game during game one of a double header at Eagle's Landing Christian Academy in McDonough on Saturday, May 18, 2013. Eagle's Landing won the game one of a double header 5-1 over Mt. Paran. HYOSUB SHIN / HSHIN@AJC.COM
By Sports Bot
17 minutes ago

Alamo Wheeler County overwhelms Soperton Treutlen

Alamo Wheeler County dominated from start to finish in an imposing 17-3 win over Soperton Treutlen in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 8.

Alma Bacon County tacks win on Fitzgerald

Alma Bacon County raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 9-4 win over Fitzgerald in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 8.

Atlanta Drew Charter crushes South Atlanta

Atlanta Drew Charter recorded a big victory over South Atlanta 16-1 in Georgia high school baseball action on March 8.

Bogart North Oconee dominates Gainesville East Hall

Bogart North Oconee left no doubt on Friday, controlling Gainesville East Hall from start to finish for a 17-7 victory for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Gainesville East Hall High on March 8.

Butler Taylor County shuts out Preston Webster County

Butler Taylor County’s defense throttled Preston Webster County, resulting in a 15-0 shutout for a Georgia high school baseball victory on March 8.

Eastman Dodge County defense stifles Americus Sumter County

Eastman Dodge County’s defense throttled Americus Sumter County, resulting in a 15-0 shutout at Americus Sumter County High on March 8 in Georgia baseball action.

Evans Greenbrier shuts out Waynesboro Burke County

Evans Greenbrier’s defense throttled Waynesboro Burke County, resulting in a 11-0 shutout during this Georgia baseball game on March 8.

Marietta Walker shuts out Milton Cambridge

Defense dominated as Marietta Walker pitched a 4-0 shutout of Milton Cambridge in Georgia high school baseball on March 8.

Savannah Islands dominates Reidsville Tattnall County

Savannah Islands dominated from start to finish in an imposing 11-2 win over Reidsville Tattnall County in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on March 8.

In recent action on Feb. 29, Savannah Islands faced off against Springfield Effingham County.

