Bogart Prince Avenue Christian delivers statement win over Monroe Area

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian rolled past Monroe Area for a comfortable 45-17 victory on Sept. 8 in Georgia football action.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian moved in front of Monroe Area 10-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Wolverines opened a giant 31-3 gap over the Purple Hurricanes at halftime.

Bogart Prince Avenue Christian steamrolled to a 38-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Purple Hurricanes enjoyed a 14-7 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

The last time Bogart Prince Avenue Christian and Monroe Area played in a 29-20 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Monroe Area faced off against Athens Cedar Shoals and Bogart Prince Avenue Christian took on Nashville Christian on Aug. 25 at Nashville Christian School.

