Atlanta Braves Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes gets first Grapefruit League action Pitching prospect shows growth after a rocky MLB debut in 2025. Braves pitcher Didier Fuentes, shown here during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park last month, made his first spring training appearance on Saturday in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Braves pitching prospect Didier Fuentes made his first spring training appearance Saturday during a game against the Orioles. The 20-year-old, who made his MLB debut in 2025, came out of the bullpen during the fifth inning in a scoreless game. Fuentes was shaky at first, plunking Orioles third baseman Colin Yeaman with his third pitch. But his fourth pitch was hit into a fielder’s choice, and after Reed Trimble was caught stealing second, Fuentes struck out Jordan Sanchez on a 98 mph fastball up in the zone.

“He was just so young. I mean, who’s ready for the big leagues and what he had to try to do last year? Who’s ready for that? Very few,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said Saturday. “But he got that opportunity because he’s so talented. But as we know, it’s about more than talent. You gotta learn how to pitch, and his secondary stuff has to develop, and that’s happening before our eyes. And our pitching guys are excited about him, too.”