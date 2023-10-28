Blackshear Pierce County rides to cruise-control win over Vidalia

The first quarter gave Blackshear Pierce County a 14-7 lead over Vidalia.

The Bears registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Indians.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Bears held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Blackshear Pierce County and Vidalia squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Vidalia High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Blackshear Pierce County faced off against Lyons Toombs County.

