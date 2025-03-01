Basketball semifinals: Cedar Grove, Sandy Creek headed to showdown; Cherokee Bluff girls win at buzzer

Here’s a look at the semifinal games played in classes 3A, 2A and A Division II. Semifinals in 6A, 4A and A Division I will be played Saturday.

Class 5A semifinal wrapup

Class 3A-A private semifinal wrapup

Class 3A at Fort Valley State

Girls: Cherokee Bluff, a 7-year-old Hall County school, is in the finals for the first time after beating Jenkins of Savannah 68-66. Bristol Kersh banked in a 17-foot shot behind the foul line at the buzzer to break the 66-66 tie. Cherokee Bluff’s Claire Carlson scored 23 points. Cherokee Bluff will play third-ranked Baldwin of Milledgeville, a 62-55 winner over Fayette County. Kassidy Neal scored 22 points for Baldwin. Baldwin was a champion in 2021.

See Cherokee Bluff’s game winner at the 6:00 mark:

Boys: Cedar Grove, seeking its first state championship since 1997, beat Monroe 53-46. Cedar Grove’s Manny Green scored 18 points and had eight rebounds and six assists. Sandy Creek, ranked No. 3, beat Windsor Forest of Savannah 71-42. Kingston Hawkins scored 18 points. The Cedar Grove-Sandy Creek final will be a rematch of the 2022 final that Sandy Creek won 66-38.

Sandy Creek: 71

Windsor Forest: 42



Complete performance on both ends. D was incredible. Played unselfish, guys were in the moment, & the ball was moving for 1 another. Great offensive balance.



Kingston “Hype” Hawkins-18p

Jared White-15p

Avohn Florence-14p

Amari Latimer-10p — JMac Nickerson (@SandyCreekHoops) February 28, 2025

Class 2A at Georgia Southwestern, Americus

Girls: No. 3 Hardaway of Columbus beat No. 1 Josey 65-45 and will face No. 2 Murray County, a 71-66 winner over No. 8 Morgan County, for the championship. Hardaway was the 2024 Class 4A runner-up but will seeking its first state title. Murray County was a semifinalist last year but is in its first state final since the 1960s.

Boys: No. 4 Butler of Augusta defeated No. 1 Carver-Columbus 78-73 in overtime. No. 7 Union County beat No. 10 Tattnall County 54-38. Butler was in the semifinals last year but hasn’t won state since 1966. Union County has never won a state title and last made a state final in 1971.

Class A Division II at Georgia College, Milledgeville

Girls: The finalists, both making their first state-championship appearances, will be No. 1 Wilcox County and unranked Washington-Wilkes. Wilcox beat Screven County 75-47 behind Jailiah Roberts’ 22 points. Washington-Wilkes beat Macon County 66-55. Washington-Wilkes was 8-15 last season and had never won a region title on state-playoff game until this year.

Boys: Savannah defeated Warren County 64-55 while McIntosh County Academy beat Greene County 49-41. Savannah has beaten MCA two out of three times this season. A title would be Savannah’s first since 2001 and MCA’s first in history.