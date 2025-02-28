High School Sports
Class 3A-A private basketball semifinals: Hebron Christian girls reach fifth consecutive final

Hebron Christian coach Jan Azar talks to her team during a timeout in the Lions' 74-32 victory over Galloway in the Class 3A-A private girls basketball semifinals in Dahlonega on Feb. 28, 2025.

Credit: Chip Saye

Credit: Chip Saye

Hebron Christian coach Jan Azar talks to her team during a timeout in the Lions' 74-32 victory over Galloway in the Class 3A-A private girls basketball semifinals in Dahlonega on Feb. 28, 2025.
19 minutes ago

DAHLONEGA - Kerra Butler and Danielle Osho dominated inside from the start and top-ranked Hebron Christian cruised to a 74-32 victory over No. 4 Galloway in the Class 3A-A private girls basketball semifinals Friday at the University of North Georgia.

Hebron Christian (29-1) advanced to the championship game for the fifth consecutive season and will meet No. 2 St. Francis or No. 3 Holy Innocents’ in the final at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum. The Lions have won state titles in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Butler and Osho both had double-doubles, combining for 38 points and 21 rebounds. They had 27 combined points in the first half as Hebron Christian surged out to a 40-10 lead by halftime.

“Our offense really stemmed from our defense today, and that was Camryn Register and Alanna Beckham,” Hebron coach Jan Azar said. “Their defense was tremendous, and that allowed for Kerra and Dani to go to work on the glass.”

The Lions scored the first 10 points of the game in the first two and a half minutes before Galloway got its first points on a jumper by Taryn Thompson. Hebron Christian increased the lead to 26-5 before Galloway’s Sophia Louis-Pierre made a 3-pointer and a jumper on consecutive possessions to cut it 26-10. The Lions then closed out the half with a 14-0 run.

Butler finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and Osho had 15 and 11. Mia James scored 15 points, and Alanna Beckham had 10. Thompson led Galloway with 15 points.

“We’ve got great girls, we’ve got a great younger program and a supportive administration,” Azar said. “People are excited about girls basketball at Hebron. I love where I am, and I love what these girls are doing.”

About the Author

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

