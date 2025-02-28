Class 3A-A private basketball semifinals: Hebron Christian girls reach fifth consecutive final

DAHLONEGA - Kerra Butler and Danielle Osho dominated inside from the start and top-ranked Hebron Christian cruised to a 74-32 victory over No. 4 Galloway in the Class 3A-A private girls basketball semifinals Friday at the University of North Georgia.

Hebron Christian (29-1) advanced to the championship game for the fifth consecutive season and will meet No. 2 St. Francis or No. 3 Holy Innocents’ in the final at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Macon Coliseum. The Lions have won state titles in 2021, 2023 and 2024.

Butler and Osho both had double-doubles, combining for 38 points and 21 rebounds. They had 27 combined points in the first half as Hebron Christian surged out to a 40-10 lead by halftime.