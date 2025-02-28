Class 5A semifinals: Hughes girls advance to final

“It’s been a goal for eight years,” Trice said. “It’s our third final four so we’re happy to get over the hump. It’s great for the community, for the kids, for everybody that puts something into his team.”

Hughes got off to a sluggish start and the game was tied 7-7 midway in the first quarter before the Panthers began to click on offense. They used a pair of late baskets from Jocelyn Faison to take a 15-8 lead to end the first quarter and Karrell Greene opened the second period with a pair of 3-pointers to get Hughes was off and running.

Greene came off the bench to lead the team with 24 points, including four 3-pointers and provided the spark.

“I’m happy for her because she’s been going through a lot,” Trice said. “She came out and gave us a spark we needed off the bench. She stepped up huge when the starters got in foul trouble. That whole second unit was amazing.”

Faison, a University of Georgia commit, had 12 points and did a nice job distributing. Faison isn’t one to overtly look for her shot and is willing to get others involved in the offense.

“She sees things that I don’t see. She’s a coach in the floor,” Trice said. “She doesn’t have to score. She just does whatever you need for us to win

Hughes also got 10 points from Savannah Robinson-Holmes, nine points from Kylar Rae Johnson and eight from Cornelia Ellington.

“We have five or six players that can really play,” Trice said. “So they know it makes their job easier the more they pass to other people.”

Bradwell Institute (26-4) was led by Parri Parham with 20 points.