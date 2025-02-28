High School Sports
Class 5A semifinals: Hughes girls advance to final

Hughes coach Xavier Trice instructs his girls basketball team during a timeout of their semifinal game vs. Bradwell Institute at Georgia State on Feb. 28, 2025.

Credit: Stan Awtrey

By
1 hour ago

After coming close, the Hughes girls will finally get a chance to play for a state championship.

The No. 2-ranked Panthers (29-2) earned a spot in the Class 5A final by easily defeating No. 8 Bradwell Institute 66-46 on Saturday at the Georgia State Convocation Center. The victory earned coach Xavier Trice’s team its first trip to the state finals.

Hughes will play the winner of the River Ridge-Milton game for the state championship on Friday at 5:30 p.m. at the Macon Coliseum.

“It’s been a goal for eight years,” Trice said. “It’s our third final four so we’re happy to get over the hump. It’s great for the community, for the kids, for everybody that puts something into his team.”

Hughes got off to a sluggish start and the game was tied 7-7 midway in the first quarter before the Panthers began to click on offense. They used a pair of late baskets from Jocelyn Faison to take a 15-8 lead to end the first quarter and Karrell Greene opened the second period with a pair of 3-pointers to get Hughes was off and running.

Greene came off the bench to lead the team with 24 points, including four 3-pointers and provided the spark.

“I’m happy for her because she’s been going through a lot,” Trice said. “She came out and gave us a spark we needed off the bench. She stepped up huge when the starters got in foul trouble. That whole second unit was amazing.”

Faison, a University of Georgia commit, had 12 points and did a nice job distributing. Faison isn’t one to overtly look for her shot and is willing to get others involved in the offense.

“She sees things that I don’t see. She’s a coach in the floor,” Trice said. “She doesn’t have to score. She just does whatever you need for us to win

Hughes also got 10 points from Savannah Robinson-Holmes, nine points from Kylar Rae Johnson and eight from Cornelia Ellington.

“We have five or six players that can really play,” Trice said. “So they know it makes their job easier the more they pass to other people.”

Bradwell Institute (26-4) was led by Parri Parham with 20 points.

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

