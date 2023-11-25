Atlanta Marist delivers statement win over Roswell

Atlanta Marist unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Roswell 48-21 Friday in a Georgia high school football matchup on Nov. 24.
In recent action on Nov. 10, Roswell faced off against Woodstock River Ridge and Atlanta Marist took on Warner Robins Northside on Nov. 10 at Atlanta Marist School.
