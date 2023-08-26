Atlanta Druid Hills claims tight victory against Atlanta McNair 27-18

Atlanta Druid Hills eventually took victory away from Atlanta McNair 27-18 on Aug. 25 in Georgia football action.

Atlanta Druid Hills opened with a 7-0 advantage over Atlanta McNair through the first quarter.

The Mustangs came from behind to grab the advantage 12-7 at intermission over the Red Devils.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The fourth quarter was decisive for the Red Devils, as they climbed out of a hole with a 27-18 scoring margin.

Last season, Atlanta Druid Hills and Atlanta McNair squared off on Aug. 25, 2022 at Atlanta McNair High School.

Recently on Aug. 17, Atlanta Druid Hills squared off with KIPP Atlanta Collegiate in a football game.

