Hawks keep the momentum rolling, down Bucks in fifth straight win

The Hawks needed to continue their win streak on Wednesday night. Despite an early 16-point deficit, the Hawks picked up their fifth straight victory, blowing out the Bucks 131-113 at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. They really found their stride in the second half after switching around their defensive assignments, putting guard Dyson Daniels on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The switch allowed the Hawks to take some of the momentum out of Antetokounmpo’s drives to the basket. With Daniels at the point of attack, it gave the remaining four players time to rotate and build the wall. It limited Antetokounmpo, who was on a minutes restriction, to just eight points in the second half. The win keeps the Hawks just ahead of the Hornets for ninth place and one game behind the Magic and Heat. Quick stats: Six players scored in double figures. Nickeil Alexander-Walker led the scoring with 23 points. Onyeka Okongwu had 21 points and eight rebounds. Jalen Johnson had 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists. Dyson Daniels had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Antetokounmpo had 24 points and five rebounds.

Turning point The Hawks trailed the Bucks by 16 points with 10:33 to play in the second quarter. But the Hawks got a lift from their second unit to kick off their comeback while Antetokounmpo was on the bench.

After a 3 from Bobby Portis, the Hawks went on a seven-minute 18-6 run that cut their deficit to two. It gave the Hawks enough momentum to take a five-point deficit into the half before they ran away with the game in the second half. Highlight play Alexander-Walker has been known for his shooting this season, especially for the long-court heaves. But on Thursday, he dropped a different play on the highlight reel. Four minutes into the fourth quarter, Alexander-Walker took the ball to the rack and made Bucks center Jericho Sims pay. Alexander-Walker took the ball from the top of the key before blowing by Portis. Sims tried to cut off Alexander-Walker right outside the restricted area, but the 6-5 guard went up and flew by him. He finished the dunk with his left hand.