Maxwell summary after Week 3

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.
Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings
As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.
The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.
A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.
For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 558 of 570 total games (ignoring ties) (97.89%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.65 points and all game margins within 12.02 points.
All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
Home Advantage: 0.76
By Class
|AAAAAAA
|AAAAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Buford
|3-0
|103.07
|1
|Lee County
|3-0
|98.89
|2
|Mill Creek
|3-0
|98.45
|2
|Roswell
|3-0
|89.88
|3
|Grayson
|3-0
|95.84
|3
|Thomas County Central
|3-0
|87.48
|4
|North Cobb
|1-1
|92.43
|4
|Hughes
|3-0
|87.35
|5
|Valdosta
|3-0
|91.13
|5
|Houston County
|3-0
|86.34
|6
|Milton
|0-2
|90.69
|6
|Blessed Trinity
|2-0
|85.23
|7
|Lowndes
|2-1
|90.36
|7
|Gainesville
|3-0
|82.64
|8
|Collins Hill
|2-0
|89.09
|8
|Woodward Academy
|1-1
|77.49
|9
|Carrollton
|3-0
|88.61
|9
|Rome
|2-1
|77.34
|10
|Walton
|1-1
|88.58
|10
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-2
|74.24
|11
|North Gwinnett
|2-1
|84.46
|11
|Marist
|2-1
|73.67
|12
|Westlake
|1-2
|83.99
|12
|South Paulding
|1-1
|73.43
|13
|Colquitt County
|3-0
|83.08
|13
|North Atlanta
|3-0
|72.86
|14
|Lambert
|3-0
|80.16
|14
|North Forsyth
|2-1
|71.93
|15
|Marietta
|1-2
|79.53
|15
|Brunswick
|2-0
|71.74
|AAAAA
|AAAA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Warner Robins
|1-1
|86.16
|1
|Cedartown
|3-0
|84.20
|2
|Ware County
|2-0
|83.40
|2
|Benedictine
|2-1
|80.28
|3
|Cartersville
|3-0
|81.07
|3
|Perry
|1-1
|78.91
|4
|Dutchtown
|3-0
|75.16
|4
|North Oconee
|2-0
|78.25
|5
|Coffee
|1-1
|74.70
|5
|Starr's Mill
|3-0
|76.13
|6
|Jones County
|2-1
|73.43
|6
|Bainbridge
|1-2
|75.97
|7
|Cambridge
|2-1
|73.22
|7
|Burke County
|2-0
|70.56
|8
|Calhoun
|2-1
|72.99
|8
|Troup
|3-0
|69.84
|9
|Kell
|3-0
|71.63
|9
|Pace Academy
|3-0
|69.00
|10
|Jefferson
|2-1
|71.05
|10
|Whitewater
|3-0
|66.04
|11
|Loganville
|3-0
|69.57
|11
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|1-2
|64.75
|12
|Creekside
|0-2
|69.43
|12
|Wayne County
|2-1
|63.78
|13
|Tucker
|2-0
|65.87
|13
|Hapeville Charter
|0-3
|61.00
|14
|Flowery Branch
|2-1
|64.67
|14
|Cairo
|1-2
|60.81
|15
|Clarke Central
|1-1
|62.88
|15
|Holy Innocents
|2-1
|60.19
|AAA
|AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Cedar Grove
|2-0
|94.09
|1
|Pierce County
|2-0
|76.11
|2
|Oconee County
|2-1
|74.35
|2
|Fitzgerald
|3-0
|75.59
|3
|Sandy Creek
|3-0
|74.20
|3
|Cook
|2-1
|71.76
|4
|Stephens County
|2-1
|71.79
|4
|Rockmart
|1-1
|68.43
|5
|Carver (Columbus)
|2-0
|70.71
|5
|Thomson
|2-1
|66.67
|6
|Crisp County
|2-1
|70.08
|6
|Fellowship Christian
|1-1
|63.80
|7
|Thomasville
|1-2
|66.55
|7
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|1-2
|63.66
|8
|Calvary Day
|2-0
|66.25
|8
|Appling County
|1-1
|62.73
|9
|Peach County
|1-1
|64.70
|9
|Callaway
|0-3
|61.34
|10
|Monroe Area
|1-2
|64.57
|10
|Columbia
|3-0
|60.49
|11
|Carver (Atlanta)
|2-0
|64.17
|11
|Northeast
|0-2
|58.10
|12
|Dougherty
|3-0
|60.23
|12
|Dodge County
|1-2
|56.29
|13
|Mary Persons
|2-1
|59.97
|13
|Worth County
|3-0
|55.38
|14
|Dawson County
|2-1
|59.78
|14
|Haralson County
|1-1
|54.85
|15
|Adairsville
|1-1
|58.73
|15
|Vidalia
|3-0
|54.23
|A Division I
|A Division II
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Rabun County
|3-0
|78.04
|1
|Clinch County
|3-0
|57.28
|2
|Prince Avenue Christian
|2-0
|76.03
|2
|Aquinas
|3-0
|56.40
|3
|Brooks County
|2-1
|74.55
|3
|Early County
|3-0
|55.84
|4
|Irwin County
|1-1
|70.52
|4
|Bowdon
|2-1
|54.45
|5
|Swainsboro
|3-0
|69.84
|5
|Charlton County
|3-0
|53.02
|6
|Bleckley County
|2-0
|67.97
|6
|Johnson County
|2-0
|51.99
|7
|Darlington
|3-0
|62.20
|7
|Dooly County
|1-2
|51.76
|8
|Elbert County
|3-0
|60.09
|8
|Schley County
|1-1
|51.71
|9
|Metter
|1-2
|59.56
|9
|Wilcox County
|0-2
|49.19
|10
|Lamar County
|3-0
|57.26
|10
|Washington-Wilkes
|2-0
|48.81
|11
|Whitefield Academy
|3-0
|55.77
|11
|Emanuel County Institute
|1-1
|48.44
|12
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|3-0
|55.68
|12
|Turner County
|1-2
|47.30
|13
|Dublin
|1-1
|53.14
|13
|Christian Heritage
|1-2
|46.51
|14
|Heard County
|1-1
|49.20
|14
|Macon County
|0-3
|46.46
|15
|Trion
|2-0
|48.75
|15
|Montgomery County
|2-0
|46.28
|GIAA AAAA-AAA
|GIAA AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|John Milledge Academy
|2-0
|66.82
|1
|Brentwood School
|1-2
|38.01
|2
|Stratford Academy
|2-0
|49.78
|2
|Gatewood School
|2-0
|35.97
|3
|Brookstone
|2-0
|49.34
|3
|Central Fellowship Christian
|3-0
|32.84
|4
|Tattnall Square
|2-1
|48.17
|4
|Edmund Burke Academy
|2-0
|28.19
|5
|Mount de Sales
|2-0
|47.81
|5
|Briarwood Academy
|1-1
|23.20
|GIAA A
|GAPPS AA
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|Rank
|Team
|Rec
|Rating
|1
|Thomas Jefferson
|2-0
|34.65
|1
|Cherokee Christian
|1-2
|27.93
|2
|Robert Toombs Academy
|1-2
|19.73
|2
|King's Academy
|2-0
|25.60
|3
|Fullington Academy
|2-1
|6.16
|3
|Calvary Christian
|2-1
|21.23
|4
|Memorial Day
|1-1
|-11.18
|4
|Lanier Christian
|2-0
|11.12
|5
|Grace Christian
|1-1
|-12.99
|5
|Skipstone Academy
|1-0
|4.85
All-Class
Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.
|Rank
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Sch Str
|Rank
|Offense
|Defense
|1 [1]
|Buford
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|103.07
|92.43
|2 [2]
|38.22
|-18.99
|2 [1]
|Lee County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|98.89
|67.30
|58 [15]
|35.85
|-17.18
|3 [2]
|Mill Creek
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|98.45
|76.25
|22 [12]
|40.89
|-11.71
|4 [3]
|Grayson
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|95.84
|62.28
|105 [26]
|35.99
|-13.99
|5 [1]
|Cedar Grove
|5-AAA
|2-0
|94.09
|79.98
|15 [1]
|34.40
|-13.83
|6 [4]
|North Cobb
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|92.43
|93.53
|1 [1]
|31.76
|-14.82
|7 [5]
|Valdosta
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|91.13
|61.84
|110 [28]
|31.29
|-13.98
|8 [6]
|Milton
|6-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|90.69
|33.06
|-11.77
|9 [7]
|Lowndes
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|90.36
|35.55
|-8.96
|10 [2]
|Roswell
|7-AAAAAA
|3-0
|89.88
|68.59
|46 [11]
|34.12
|-9.90
|11 [8]
|Collins Hill
|8-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|89.09
|78.09
|18 [11]
|28.16
|-15.07
|12 [9]
|Carrollton
|2-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|88.61
|75.39
|24 [13]
|32.45
|-10.30
|13 [10]
|Walton
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|88.58
|88.27
|4 [4]
|33.71
|-9.01
|14 [3]
|Thomas County Central
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|87.48
|67.78
|50 [14]
|30.67
|-10.95
|15 [4]
|Hughes
|5-AAAAAA
|3-0
|87.35
|66.83
|65 [17]
|32.16
|-9.33
|16 [5]
|Houston County
|1-AAAAAA
|3-0
|86.34
|61.93
|109 [28]
|35.91
|-4.57
|17 [1]
|Warner Robins
|2-AAAAA
|1-1
|86.16
|86.56
|5 [1]
|29.62
|-10.68
|18 [6]
|Blessed Trinity
|7-AAAAAA
|2-0
|85.23
|68.32
|48 [12]
|31.96
|-7.41
|19 [11]
|North Gwinnett
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|84.46
|71.21
|40 [16]
|29.78
|-8.82
|20 [1]
|Cedartown
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|84.20
|62.56
|102 [15]
|28.49
|-9.85
|21 [12]
|Westlake
|2-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|83.99
|85.53
|6 [5]
|30.47
|-7.66
|22 [2]
|Ware County
|1-AAAAA
|2-0
|83.40
|59.02
|126 [19]
|28.10
|-9.44
|23 [13]
|Colquitt County
|1-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|83.08
|57.50
|137 [32]
|29.15
|-8.07
|24 [7]
|Gainesville
|8-AAAAAA
|3-0
|82.64
|68.32
|49 [13]
|26.70
|-10.08
|25 [3]
|Cartersville
|7-AAAAA
|3-0
|81.07
|58.66
|128 [20]
|29.02
|-6.19
|26 [2]
|Benedictine
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|80.28
|54.40
|166 [26]
|28.34
|-6.08
|27 [14]
|Lambert
|6-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|80.16
|61.47
|113 [29]
|27.77
|-6.53
|28 [15]
|Marietta
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|79.53
|85.34
|8 [6]
|26.45
|-7.22
|29 [3]
|Perry
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|78.91
|79.89
|16 [3]
|27.14
|-5.92
|30 [16]
|Parkview
|4-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|78.39
|57.45
|138 [33]
|26.58
|-5.95
|31 [4]
|North Oconee
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|78.25
|74.40
|29 [4]
|25.12
|-7.27
|32 [17]
|Brookwood
|4-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|78.09
|83.15
|10 [8]
|27.11
|-5.13
|33 [1]
|Rabun County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|78.04
|61.79
|111 [4]
|29.37
|-2.81
|34 [8]
|Woodward Academy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|77.49
|64.75
|82 [20]
|26.83
|-4.80
|35 [9]
|Rome
|6-AAAAAA
|2-1
|77.34
|62.67
|99 [27]
|22.83
|-8.66
|36 [18]
|South Gwinnett
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|76.42
|63.42
|90 [23]
|24.32
|-6.24
|37 [5]
|Starr's Mill
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|76.13
|55.75
|156 [24]
|21.96
|-8.31
|38 [1]
|Pierce County
|3-AA
|2-0
|76.11
|53.31
|175 [17]
|25.57
|-4.67
|39 [2]
|Prince Avenue Christian
|5-A Division I
|2-0
|76.03
|53.85
|172 [8]
|27.12
|-3.06
|40 [6]
|Bainbridge
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|75.97
|85.42
|7 [1]
|26.12
|-4.00
|41 [2]
|Fitzgerald
|1-AA
|3-0
|75.59
|58.64
|130 [14]
|26.57
|-3.15
|42 [4]
|Dutchtown
|2-AAAAA
|3-0
|75.16
|56.90
|144 [22]
|23.38
|-5.92
|43 [19]
|East Coweta
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|75.03
|65.75
|72 [21]
|28.18
|-0.99
|44 [20]
|Denmark
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|74.77
|81.55
|12 [9]
|22.19
|-6.72
|45 [5]
|Coffee
|1-AAAAA
|1-1
|74.70
|66.44
|67 [10]
|24.33
|-4.51
|46 [3]
|Brooks County
|1-A Division I
|2-1
|74.55
|67.36
|56 [1]
|27.35
|-1.34
|47 [21]
|Newton
|4-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|74.51
|57.08
|140 [35]
|21.58
|-7.08
|48 [22]
|South Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|74.44
|67.28
|59 [20]
|22.41
|-6.17
|49 [2]
|Oconee County
|8-AAA
|2-1
|74.35
|65.00
|78 [6]
|22.26
|-6.24
|50 [10]
|Northside (Warner Robins)
|1-AAAAAA
|1-2
|74.24
|74.76
|26 [4]
|22.39
|-5.98
|51 [3]
|Sandy Creek
|5-AAA
|3-0
|74.20
|55.69
|157 [13]
|29.18
|0.83
|52 [23]
|McEachern
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|74.04
|80.28
|14 [10]
|26.77
|-1.41
|53 [11]
|Marist
|4-AAAAAA
|2-1
|73.67
|63.84
|84 [21]
|27.55
|-0.26
|54 [6]
|Jones County
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|73.43
|71.64
|38 [7]
|26.67
|-0.90
|55 [12]
|South Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|1-1
|73.43
|78.14
|17 [2]
|24.85
|-2.72
|56 [7]
|Cambridge
|6-AAAAA
|2-1
|73.22
|67.45
|54 [8]
|24.54
|-2.83
|57 [8]
|Calhoun
|7-AAAAA
|2-1
|72.99
|71.68
|37 [6]
|25.38
|-1.75
|58 [13]
|North Atlanta
|4-AAAAAA
|3-0
|72.86
|51.04
|201 [44]
|25.65
|-1.36
|59 [14]
|North Forsyth
|8-AAAAAA
|2-1
|71.93
|63.81
|85 [22]
|24.25
|-1.82
|60 [4]
|Stephens County
|8-AAA
|2-1
|71.79
|67.57
|53 [3]
|18.13
|-7.80
|61 [24]
|Norcross
|7-AAAAAAA
|0-2
|71.78
|88.27
|4 [4]
|23.58
|-2.34
|62 [3]
|Cook
|1-AA
|2-1
|71.76
|71.04
|41 [3]
|24.71
|-1.19
|63 [15]
|Brunswick
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|71.74
|64.83
|80 [19]
|21.95
|-3.93
|64 [9]
|Kell
|6-AAAAA
|3-0
|71.63
|55.34
|159 [26]
|24.47
|-1.30
|65 [25]
|Kennesaw Mountain
|5-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|71.53
|56.94
|143 [36]
|25.38
|-0.29
|66 [10]
|Jefferson
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|71.05
|65.71
|73 [13]
|24.00
|-1.20
|67 [26]
|North Paulding
|3-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|70.72
|62.74
|97 [25]
|26.07
|1.21
|68 [5]
|Carver (Columbus)
|1-AAA
|2-0
|70.71
|34.65
|330 [38]
|23.15
|-1.70
|69 [7]
|Burke County
|3-AAAA
|2-0
|70.56
|62.74
|98 [14]
|24.33
|-0.37
|70 [4]
|Irwin County
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|70.52
|63.67
|88 [3]
|22.61
|-2.06
|71 [27]
|West Forsyth
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|70.29
|73.28
|33 [15]
|22.72
|-1.71
|72 [16]
|River Ridge
|6-AAAAAA
|3-0
|70.16
|56.07
|154 [36]
|25.56
|1.26
|73 [6]
|Crisp County
|1-AAA
|2-1
|70.08
|67.20
|60 [4]
|22.11
|-2.12
|74 [28]
|Richmond Hill
|1-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|69.98
|63.62
|89 [22]
|20.28
|-3.84
|75 [5]
|Swainsboro
|2-A Division I
|3-0
|69.84
|52.03
|187 [11]
|20.10
|-3.88
|76 [8]
|Troup
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|69.84
|51.90
|189 [29]
|22.20
|-1.78
|77 [11]
|Loganville
|8-AAAAA
|3-0
|69.57
|54.30
|169 [29]
|23.22
|-0.49
|78 [17]
|Alpharetta
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|69.47
|72.14
|36 [8]
|26.46
|2.85
|79 [12]
|Creekside
|5-AAAAA
|0-2
|69.43
|77.34
|20 [2]
|21.41
|-2.17
|80 [18]
|Douglas County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|69.03
|62.80
|95 [26]
|24.33
|1.16
|81 [9]
|Pace Academy
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|69.00
|57.90
|134 [19]
|21.42
|-1.72
|82 [29]
|Pebblebrook
|2-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|68.47
|57.30
|139 [34]
|24.25
|1.64
|83 [4]
|Rockmart
|7-AA
|1-1
|68.43
|70.62
|43 [4]
|22.40
|-0.17
|84 [30]
|Archer
|4-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|68.39
|84.40
|9 [7]
|19.00
|-3.53
|85 [6]
|Bleckley County
|2-A Division I
|2-0
|67.97
|52.74
|180 [9]
|21.23
|-0.89
|86 [31]
|Harrison
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|67.67
|68.56
|47 [18]
|22.39
|0.57
|87 [1]
|John Milledge Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|66.82
|38.01
|306 [10]
|18.96
|-2.00
|88 [32]
|Mountain View
|8-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|66.73
|74.35
|30 [14]
|20.84
|-0.03
|89 [5]
|Thomson
|4-AA
|2-1
|66.67
|54.35
|168 [16]
|20.85
|0.03
|90 [7]
|Thomasville
|1-AAA
|1-2
|66.55
|74.28
|31 [2]
|20.61
|-0.08
|91 [8]
|Calvary Day
|3-AAA
|2-0
|66.25
|46.78
|243 [24]
|19.74
|-0.65
|92 [10]
|Whitewater
|4-AAAA
|3-0
|66.04
|50.51
|204 [32]
|22.18
|2.00
|93 [13]
|Tucker
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|65.87
|54.82
|162 [27]
|22.54
|2.53
|94 [19]
|Lovejoy
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|65.86
|60.77
|116 [29]
|21.53
|1.53
|95 [33]
|Camden County
|1-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|64.83
|62.77
|96 [24]
|18.04
|-0.93
|96 [11]
|Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|64.75
|67.09
|63 [8]
|20.64
|1.75
|97 [9]
|Peach County
|2-AAA
|1-1
|64.70
|61.14
|115 [9]
|21.40
|2.55
|98 [14]
|Flowery Branch
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|64.67
|62.30
|104 [15]
|20.98
|2.17
|99 [10]
|Monroe Area
|8-AAA
|1-2
|64.57
|63.23
|93 [7]
|21.98
|3.27
|100 [20]
|Etowah
|6-AAAAAA
|3-0
|64.49
|52.58
|182 [40]
|19.83
|1.20
|101 [11]
|Carver (Atlanta)
|5-AAA
|2-0
|64.17
|41.22
|284 [29]
|19.27
|0.97
|102 [6]
|Fellowship Christian
|8-AA
|1-1
|63.80
|60.21
|117 [12]
|19.16
|1.22
|103 [12]
|Wayne County
|3-AAAA
|2-1
|63.78
|56.97
|142 [21]
|18.01
|0.09
|104 [7]
|Eagle's Landing Christian
|5-AA
|1-2
|63.66
|75.74
|23 [2]
|20.27
|2.46
|105 [15]
|Clarke Central
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|62.88
|55.93
|155 [25]
|19.69
|2.67
|106 [8]
|Appling County
|3-AA
|1-1
|62.73
|63.78
|87 [8]
|16.57
|-0.30
|107 [7]
|Darlington
|7-A Division I
|3-0
|62.20
|49.44
|216 [13]
|20.42
|4.08
|108 [21]
|St. Pius X
|4-AAAAAA
|1-2
|61.94
|65.83
|71 [18]
|14.11
|-1.98
|109 [34]
|Dacula
|8-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|61.77
|70.60
|44 [17]
|17.01
|1.10
|110 [22]
|Allatoona
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|61.68
|74.47
|28 [6]
|16.12
|0.30
|111 [23]
|Veterans
|1-AAAAAA
|2-0
|61.40
|47.82
|232 [48]
|19.86
|4.31
|112 [9]
|Callaway
|5-AA
|0-3
|61.34
|77.02
|21 [1]
|17.95
|2.47
|113 [35]
|Hillgrove
|3-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|61.17
|67.77
|52 [19]
|16.60
|1.29
|114 [36]
|Peachtree Ridge
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|61.05
|43.05
|264 [40]
|14.43
|-0.76
|115 [13]
|Hapeville Charter
|6-AAAA
|0-3
|61.00
|80.63
|13 [2]
|18.65
|3.51
|116 [14]
|Cairo
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|60.81
|67.38
|55 [6]
|19.28
|4.33
|117 [10]
|Columbia
|5-AA
|3-0
|60.49
|51.37
|195 [20]
|15.81
|1.18
|118 [24]
|Shiloh
|8-AAAAAA
|0-2
|60.25
|72.56
|35 [7]
|15.42
|1.03
|119 [12]
|Dougherty
|1-AAA
|3-0
|60.23
|40.60
|285 [30]
|20.83
|6.46
|120 [15]
|Holy Innocents
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|60.19
|51.60
|193 [30]
|16.99
|2.65
|121 [16]
|Eastside
|8-AAAAA
|1-1
|60.17
|59.43
|120 [18]
|15.53
|1.22
|122 [16]
|Westminster (Atlanta)
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|60.14
|66.56
|66 [10]
|14.94
|0.66
|123 [8]
|Elbert County
|8-A Division I
|3-0
|60.09
|51.81
|190 [12]
|20.73
|6.49
|124 [17]
|West Laurens
|2-AAAA
|1-1
|60.04
|71.32
|39 [5]
|14.62
|0.44
|125 [37]
|Meadowcreek
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|60.01
|57.62
|136 [31]
|20.34
|6.19
|126 [25]
|Habersham Central
|8-AAAAAA
|1-1
|59.99
|63.80
|86 [23]
|18.83
|4.69
|127 [13]
|Mary Persons
|2-AAA
|2-1
|59.97
|58.49
|131 [11]
|17.32
|3.20
|128 [26]
|Newnan
|5-AAAAAA
|0-2
|59.95
|74.61
|27 [5]
|17.30
|3.21
|129 [14]
|Dawson County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|59.78
|58.82
|127 [10]
|18.50
|4.58
|130 [17]
|Mays
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|59.63
|65.86
|70 [12]
|20.11
|6.34
|131 [9]
|Metter
|3-A Division I
|1-2
|59.56
|64.80
|81 [2]
|16.05
|2.35
|132 [18]
|LaGrange
|4-AAAA
|2-0
|59.45
|53.15
|177 [28]
|18.46
|4.87
|133 [18]
|Ola
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|59.37
|50.52
|203 [33]
|17.26
|3.74
|134 [19]
|Winder-Barrow
|8-AAAAA
|3-0
|59.15
|30.08
|362 [49]
|15.65
|2.36
|135 [38]
|Cherokee
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|58.99
|58.40
|132 [30]
|17.78
|4.65
|136 [27]
|Effingham County
|2-AAAAAA
|1-2
|58.80
|63.34
|92 [25]
|13.95
|1.01
|137 [15]
|Adairsville
|6-AAA
|1-1
|58.73
|65.30
|74 [5]
|20.29
|7.42
|138 [19]
|Stephenson
|6-AAAA
|1-1
|58.48
|59.36
|121 [17]
|15.07
|2.44
|139 [28]
|Creekview
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|58.12
|69.13
|45 [10]
|14.23
|1.96
|140 [11]
|Northeast
|2-AA
|0-2
|58.10
|67.78
|51 [5]
|15.39
|3.14
|141 [20]
|Stockbridge
|5-AAAA
|1-2
|58.10
|66.92
|64 [9]
|14.48
|2.24
|142 [16]
|Jackson
|2-AAA
|1-1
|57.97
|62.62
|101 [8]
|15.36
|3.25
|143 [29]
|Sequoyah
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|57.91
|82.18
|11 [1]
|16.41
|4.36
|144 [30]
|Paulding County
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|57.82
|56.19
|151 [35]
|14.97
|3.00
|145 [31]
|Evans
|2-AAAAAA
|2-0
|57.46
|35.71
|319 [54]
|14.58
|2.98
|146 [21]
|Southwest DeKalb
|6-AAAA
|1-2
|57.45
|59.04
|124 [18]
|15.78
|4.18
|147 [1]
|Clinch County
|2-A Division II
|3-0
|57.28
|41.65
|278 [18]
|14.77
|3.35
|148 [10]
|Lamar County
|4-A Division I
|3-0
|57.26
|49.28
|222 [14]
|16.49
|5.08
|149 [22]
|Hampton
|5-AAAA
|3-0
|57.26
|45.55
|247 [40]
|20.46
|9.07
|150 [17]
|Hart County
|8-AAA
|1-1
|57.25
|51.09
|200 [17]
|16.49
|5.11
|151 [23]
|Northwest Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|57.08
|43.16
|263 [43]
|18.67
|7.44
|152 [20]
|Cass
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|57.04
|59.59
|119 [17]
|17.23
|6.04
|153 [32]
|Tift County
|1-AAAAAA
|0-3
|56.90
|77.65
|19 [3]
|16.66
|5.61
|154 [24]
|Central (Carrollton)
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|56.87
|47.08
|239 [38]
|16.94
|5.92
|155 [21]
|Villa Rica
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|56.58
|47.87
|231 [38]
|16.90
|6.18
|156 [2]
|Aquinas
|8-A Division II
|3-0
|56.40
|42.05
|276 [17]
|16.23
|5.69
|157 [12]
|Dodge County
|1-AA
|1-2
|56.29
|59.16
|123 [13]
|15.45
|5.01
|158 [33]
|Glynn Academy
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|56.07
|53.26
|176 [39]
|16.59
|6.38
|159 [34]
|Lanier
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.91
|63.38
|91 [24]
|14.53
|4.48
|160 [3]
|Early County
|1-A Division II
|3-0
|55.84
|35.50
|321 [24]
|14.34
|4.35
|161 [18]
|White County
|7-AAA
|2-1
|55.82
|47.54
|235 [23]
|16.81
|6.85
|162 [11]
|Whitefield Academy
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|55.77
|35.33
|323 [23]
|14.78
|4.86
|163 [12]
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|6-A Division I
|3-0
|55.68
|42.52
|269 [18]
|16.03
|6.21
|164 [25]
|New Hampstead
|3-AAAA
|3-0
|55.63
|33.98
|336 [50]
|17.24
|7.46
|165 [13]
|Worth County
|1-AA
|3-0
|55.38
|44.99
|250 [25]
|15.86
|6.35
|166 [26]
|Heritage (Ringgold)
|7-AAAA
|3-0
|55.35
|37.23
|310 [47]
|16.41
|6.93
|167 [35]
|Jonesboro
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.32
|58.66
|129 [32]
|16.20
|6.74
|168 [36]
|Sprayberry
|7-AAAAAA
|1-2
|55.27
|57.02
|141 [33]
|16.52
|7.11
|169 [37]
|East Paulding
|5-AAAAAA
|2-1
|55.00
|49.38
|218 [45]
|16.67
|7.53
|170 [14]
|Haralson County
|7-AA
|1-1
|54.85
|62.19
|108 [10]
|13.66
|4.67
|171 [19]
|Morgan County
|4-AAA
|3-0
|54.79
|35.73
|318 [37]
|17.06
|8.13
|172 [22]
|Lithia Springs
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|54.75
|73.12
|34 [5]
|14.79
|5.90
|173 [38]
|Johns Creek
|7-AAAAAA
|0-3
|54.66
|67.15
|62 [16]
|14.43
|5.63
|174 [27]
|Westside (Macon)
|2-AAAA
|3-0
|54.52
|29.21
|369 [51]
|16.56
|7.90
|175 [4]
|Bowdon
|7-A Division II
|2-1
|54.45
|49.73
|214 [10]
|14.84
|6.26
|176 [23]
|Union Grove
|2-AAAAA
|2-1
|54.40
|50.64
|202 [32]
|11.63
|3.09
|177 [39]
|Mundy's Mill
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|54.27
|49.06
|225 [47]
|13.44
|5.03
|178 [15]
|Vidalia
|3-AA
|3-0
|54.23
|34.16
|334 [39]
|14.71
|6.34
|179 [16]
|North Cobb Christian
|6-AA
|3-0
|54.11
|44.00
|259 [26]
|12.75
|4.50
|180 [17]
|Putnam County
|4-AA
|1-1
|53.87
|61.20
|114 [11]
|13.04
|5.03
|181 [18]
|Athens Academy
|8-AA
|2-1
|53.85
|55.23
|160 [15]
|15.59
|7.60
|182 [20]
|Savannah Christian
|3-AAA
|2-0
|53.68
|29.90
|364 [44]
|14.81
|6.99
|183 [24]
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|6-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.37
|59.81
|118 [16]
|13.46
|5.95
|184 [39]
|Central Gwinnett
|8-AAAAAAA
|3-0
|53.35
|42.73
|266 [41]
|13.65
|6.15
|185 [28]
|Woodland (Stockbridge)
|5-AAAA
|2-1
|53.28
|49.05
|226 [37]
|13.62
|6.20
|186 [25]
|Dalton
|7-AAAAA
|1-1
|53.22
|50.27
|209 [34]
|15.21
|7.85
|187 [26]
|Decatur
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|53.16
|57.94
|133 [21]
|18.26
|10.95
|188 [27]
|Northside (Columbus)
|3-AAAAA
|2-1
|53.15
|44.09
|257 [42]
|15.04
|7.75
|189 [13]
|Dublin
|2-A Division I
|1-1
|53.14
|42.94
|265 [17]
|13.96
|6.68
|190 [5]
|Charlton County
|2-A Division II
|3-0
|53.02
|47.07
|240 [13]
|12.29
|5.13
|191 [21]
|Hebron Christian
|8-AAA
|3-0
|52.72
|33.01
|342 [39]
|16.38
|9.51
|192 [29]
|Spalding
|2-AAAA
|2-1
|52.62
|46.13
|245 [39]
|16.33
|9.57
|193 [30]
|Cherokee Bluff
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|52.56
|65.18
|77 [12]
|15.26
|8.56
|194 [28]
|Harris County
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|52.44
|54.60
|164 [28]
|13.30
|6.72
|195 [31]
|Sonoraville
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|52.37
|49.82
|213 [35]
|13.96
|7.45
|196 [32]
|Miller Grove
|6-AAAA
|2-1
|52.19
|50.30
|208 [34]
|12.27
|5.94
|197 [6]
|Johnson County
|5-A Division II
|2-0
|51.99
|39.06
|295 [21]
|12.83
|6.70
|198 [29]
|Banneker
|5-AAAAA
|2-1
|51.93
|56.50
|147 [23]
|11.89
|5.82
|199 [40]
|Pope
|7-AAAAAA
|0-2
|51.78
|70.89
|42 [9]
|13.36
|7.44
|200 [7]
|Dooly County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|51.76
|62.35
|103 [2]
|13.05
|7.15
|201 [8]
|Schley County
|6-A Division II
|1-1
|51.71
|52.01
|188 [6]
|12.38
|6.52
|202 [22]
|Wesleyan
|7-AAA
|1-2
|51.70
|50.25
|210 [19]
|11.62
|5.78
|203 [30]
|Centennial
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|51.49
|67.16
|61 [9]
|14.22
|8.59
|204 [19]
|South Atlanta
|6-AA
|2-0
|51.46
|38.85
|300 [33]
|13.55
|7.95
|205 [41]
|Alexander
|5-AAAAAA
|1-2
|51.43
|54.38
|167 [38]
|11.57
|5.99
|206 [23]
|Lumpkin County
|7-AAA
|3-0
|51.01
|31.15
|357 [43]
|12.97
|7.82
|207 [42]
|Lassiter
|7-AAAAAA
|1-1
|50.48
|54.47
|165 [37]
|11.71
|7.08
|208 [33]
|Lovett
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|50.40
|56.75
|145 [22]
|11.15
|6.61
|209 [34]
|Howard
|2-AAAA
|2-0
|50.27
|24.07
|398 [55]
|13.77
|9.36
|210 [24]
|Savannah Country Day
|3-AAA
|2-1
|50.18
|42.49
|270 [26]
|10.62
|6.29
|211 [43]
|Alcovy
|3-AAAAAA
|1-1
|50.08
|52.25
|185 [42]
|13.99
|9.77
|212 [2]
|Stratford Academy
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|49.78
|29.04
|370 [16]
|12.02
|8.10
|213 [35]
|Madison County
|8-AAAA
|1-1
|49.78
|44.15
|256 [42]
|13.12
|9.20
|214 [31]
|Statesboro
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|49.48
|51.60
|194 [31]
|14.68
|11.06
|215 [20]
|Washington County
|4-AA
|0-2
|49.47
|63.06
|94 [9]
|14.07
|10.47
|216 [3]
|Brookstone
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|49.34
|46.97
|242 [4]
|13.46
|9.99
|217 [36]
|Griffin
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|49.26
|62.27
|106 [16]
|14.85
|11.46
|218 [14]
|Heard County
|4-A Division I
|1-1
|49.20
|34.87
|326 [24]
|10.91
|7.56
|219 [25]
|Liberty County
|3-AAA
|2-0
|49.20
|36.78
|314 [35]
|13.64
|10.29
|220 [9]
|Wilcox County
|4-A Division II
|0-2
|49.19
|62.62
|100 [1]
|13.60
|10.27
|221 [10]
|Washington-Wilkes
|8-A Division II
|2-0
|48.81
|18.93
|417 [41]
|12.13
|9.18
|222 [44]
|Jackson County
|8-AAAAAA
|1-2
|48.81
|52.42
|183 [41]
|10.18
|7.23
|223 [15]
|Trion
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|48.75
|33.36
|341 [26]
|12.83
|9.94
|224 [32]
|Jenkins
|1-AAAAA
|1-2
|48.65
|75.13
|25 [3]
|11.94
|9.15
|225 [11]
|Emanuel County Institute
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|48.44
|51.67
|192 [8]
|12.31
|9.73
|226 [26]
|Harlem
|4-AAA
|2-1
|48.39
|41.57
|279 [28]
|10.51
|7.97
|227 [40]
|Forsyth Central
|6-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|48.27
|56.09
|153 [37]
|12.27
|9.86
|228 [16]
|Jefferson County
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|48.24
|61.54
|112 [5]
|12.08
|9.70
|229 [21]
|North Murray
|7-AA
|2-1
|48.18
|40.35
|287 [31]
|15.94
|13.62
|230 [4]
|Tattnall Square
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|48.17
|44.98
|251 [5]
|13.92
|11.61
|231 [22]
|Toombs County
|3-AA
|2-0
|48.13
|33.74
|337 [40]
|8.28
|6.01
|232 [27]
|Monroe
|1-AAA
|2-1
|48.10
|42.36
|271 [27]
|9.92
|7.67
|233 [37]
|Baldwin
|2-AAAA
|0-3
|48.05
|67.32
|57 [7]
|11.98
|9.78
|234 [38]
|Riverdale
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|47.95
|40.38
|286 [45]
|14.54
|12.45
|235 [33]
|Northgate
|3-AAAAA
|0-3
|47.87
|66.25
|69 [11]
|8.96
|6.95
|236 [34]
|Chamblee
|4-AAAAA
|2-0
|47.86
|26.37
|385 [51]
|14.57
|12.57
|237 [23]
|Berrien
|1-AA
|2-1
|47.82
|39.04
|296 [32]
|12.42
|10.46
|238 [5]
|Mount de Sales
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|47.81
|39.03
|297 [8]
|9.43
|7.48
|239 [39]
|North Hall
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|47.50
|57.80
|135 [20]
|10.88
|9.24
|240 [17]
|Pelham
|1-A Division I
|1-1
|47.45
|56.15
|152 [6]
|11.77
|10.17
|241 [12]
|Turner County
|2-A Division II
|1-2
|47.30
|50.15
|211 [9]
|9.95
|8.51
|242 [28]
|Gilmer
|7-AAA
|3-0
|47.23
|29.53
|368 [45]
|14.52
|13.15
|243 [24]
|Jeff Davis
|1-AA
|0-3
|47.07
|66.32
|68 [6]
|11.68
|10.47
|244 [6]
|First Presbyterian
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|46.97
|49.34
|221 [2]
|10.88
|9.77
|245 [40]
|Walnut Grove
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|46.89
|35.12
|325 [49]
|8.86
|7.83
|246 [25]
|Sumter County
|1-AA
|1-1
|46.83
|65.28
|75 [7]
|10.67
|9.70
|247 [13]
|Christian Heritage
|7-A Division II
|1-2
|46.51
|52.10
|186 [5]
|9.27
|8.62
|248 [14]
|Macon County
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|46.46
|54.94
|161 [3]
|13.73
|13.13
|249 [29]
|Richmond Academy
|4-AAA
|2-1
|46.38
|24.73
|394 [47]
|8.52
|8.00
|250 [30]
|Bremen
|6-AAA
|1-2
|46.34
|52.83
|179 [15]
|9.31
|8.83
|251 [26]
|Laney
|4-AA
|2-0
|46.33
|43.52
|261 [27]
|8.97
|8.50
|252 [15]
|Montgomery County
|3-A Division II
|2-0
|46.28
|32.82
|343 [29]
|9.82
|9.40
|253 [31]
|Ringgold
|6-AAA
|0-2
|46.23
|56.21
|149 [12]
|9.66
|9.29
|254 [16]
|Manchester
|6-A Division II
|1-1
|45.97
|42.69
|267 [16]
|9.95
|9.84
|255 [35]
|Hiram
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|45.63
|47.49
|236 [39]
|12.19
|12.41
|256 [32]
|Upson-Lee
|2-AAA
|0-3
|45.53
|55.68
|158 [14]
|11.42
|11.75
|257 [17]
|McIntosh County Academy
|3-A Division II
|1-1
|45.46
|44.55
|255 [14]
|7.87
|8.27
|258 [36]
|Eagle's Landing
|2-AAAAA
|0-3
|45.04
|74.04
|32 [4]
|11.22
|12.04
|259 [18]
|Pepperell
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|44.55
|47.65
|234 [15]
|9.69
|11.00
|260 [7]
|St. Anne-Pacelli
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|44.53
|33.42
|339 [12]
|8.93
|10.25
|261 [19]
|Commerce
|8-A Division I
|1-2
|44.44
|52.72
|181 [10]
|11.10
|12.51
|262 [41]
|Wheeler
|5-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|44.44
|45.48
|248 [39]
|6.97
|8.38
|263 [27]
|Fannin County
|7-AA
|1-2
|44.38
|41.74
|277 [29]
|9.23
|10.71
|264 [41]
|Luella
|5-AAAA
|0-3
|44.34
|65.22
|76 [11]
|9.41
|10.93
|265 [37]
|McIntosh
|3-AAAAA
|1-2
|44.27
|47.97
|229 [36]
|9.70
|11.28
|266 [45]
|South Effingham
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|44.24
|42.06
|275 [50]
|8.80
|10.42
|267 [46]
|Grovetown
|2-AAAAAA
|2-1
|44.24
|51.19
|198 [43]
|8.66
|10.27
|268 [42]
|Westover
|1-AAAA
|1-2
|44.22
|44.82
|253 [41]
|10.28
|11.92
|269 [42]
|Duluth
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-1
|44.14
|41.31
|283 [42]
|9.23
|10.95
|270 [28]
|Union County
|8-AA
|2-1
|43.94
|38.79
|301 [34]
|8.20
|10.12
|271 [38]
|Maynard Jackson
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|43.83
|47.88
|230 [37]
|7.59
|9.62
|272 [18]
|Lincoln County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|43.78
|44.01
|258 [15]
|10.51
|12.58
|273 [39]
|Arabia Mountain
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|43.56
|44.84
|252 [41]
|6.32
|8.62
|274 [33]
|Hephzibah
|4-AAA
|2-1
|43.52
|37.02
|312 [34]
|9.20
|11.54
|275 [47]
|Lakeside (Evans)
|2-AAAAAA
|1-1
|43.49
|8.49
|10.86
|276 [20]
|Mount Vernon
|6-A Division I
|2-1
|43.47
|21.76
|404 [34]
|11.30
|13.69
|277 [43]
|Osborne
|5-AAAAAAA
|2-0
|43.40
|30.75
|359 [43]
|8.81
|11.27
|278 [29]
|Brantley County
|3-AA
|3-0
|43.13
|24.74
|393 [48]
|6.94
|9.67
|279 [44]
|Campbell
|2-AAAAAAA
|0-3
|43.07
|62.27
|107 [27]
|6.26
|9.05
|280 [48]
|New Manchester
|5-AAAAAA
|0-3
|42.39
|59.36
|122 [30]
|6.08
|9.55
|281 [19]
|Mitchell County
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|42.15
|51.74
|191 [7]
|7.40
|11.10
|282 [49]
|Apalachee
|8-AAAAAA
|0-3
|42.09
|56.58
|146 [34]
|6.46
|10.23
|283 [43]
|Hardaway
|1-AAAA
|0-3
|41.91
|64.56
|83 [13]
|8.66
|12.61
|284 [44]
|East Forsyth
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|41.50
|20.59
|407 [56]
|7.19
|11.55
|285 [34]
|Douglass
|5-AAA
|1-2
|41.19
|49.27
|223 [20]
|5.83
|10.50
|286 [21]
|Social Circle
|5-A Division I
|2-1
|40.77
|39.09
|294 [20]
|6.96
|12.05
|287 [20]
|Chattahoochee County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|40.53
|47.17
|238 [12]
|7.28
|12.61
|288 [21]
|Jenkins County
|3-A Division II
|2-1
|40.37
|29.54
|367 [35]
|7.09
|12.58
|289 [45]
|McDonough
|5-AAAA
|1-1
|40.36
|39.35
|292 [46]
|6.02
|11.52
|290 [8]
|Strong Rock Christian
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|40.06
|47.35
|237 [3]
|8.05
|13.85
|291 [22]
|Temple
|4-A Division I
|2-1
|39.99
|32.57
|344 [27]
|8.18
|14.05
|292 [46]
|Southeast Bulloch
|3-AAAA
|0-2
|39.92
|49.34
|219 [36]
|7.53
|13.47
|293 [23]
|Screven County
|3-A Division I
|3-0
|39.84
|0.77
|447 [38]
|5.70
|11.71
|294 [24]
|St. Francis
|6-A Division I
|2-0
|39.75
|26.64
|383 [31]
|7.10
|13.22
|295 [25]
|Bryan County
|3-A Division I
|2-1
|39.57
|27.58
|375 [30]
|6.69
|12.98
|296 [50]
|Morrow
|3-AAAAAA
|2-1
|39.48
|38.25
|303 [52]
|7.45
|13.83
|297 [47]
|Shaw
|1-AAAA
|2-1
|39.37
|27.31
|378 [52]
|5.81
|12.30
|298 [35]
|Long County
|3-AAA
|2-1
|38.98
|31.62
|354 [42]
|6.42
|13.30
|299 [40]
|Chapel Hill
|5-AAAAA
|1-1
|38.85
|34.85
|327 [48]
|6.15
|13.16
|300 [41]
|Drew
|3-AAAAA
|0-2
|38.81
|64.95
|79 [14]
|5.78
|12.82
|301 [36]
|Coahulla Creek
|6-AAA
|1-1
|38.70
|36.53
|315 [36]
|8.77
|15.93
|302 [26]
|Athens Christian
|8-A Division I
|1-1
|38.68
|33.42
|339 [25]
|9.12
|16.30
|303 [22]
|Mount Zion (Carroll)
|7-A Division II
|3-0
|38.60
|3.92
|444 [46]
|7.55
|14.81
|304 [9]
|Deerfield-Windsor
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|38.47
|38.41
|302 [9]
|8.24
|15.63
|305 [30]
|Model
|7-AA
|1-2
|38.22
|38.16
|304 [35]
|3.69
|11.32
|306 [1]
|Brentwood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|1-2
|38.01
|43.75
|260 [1]
|8.23
|16.08
|307 [37]
|LaFayette
|6-AAA
|1-1
|37.77
|37.50
|308 [33]
|6.18
|14.27
|308 [23]
|Warren County
|8-A Division II
|0-2
|37.75
|49.13
|224 [11]
|6.55
|14.66
|309 [48]
|Cedar Shoals
|8-AAAA
|0-3
|37.50
|56.31
|148 [23]
|5.71
|14.07
|310 [45]
|Discovery
|7-AAAAAAA
|1-2
|37.29
|47.05
|241 [38]
|5.58
|14.15
|311 [51]
|Dunwoody
|4-AAAAAA
|1-1
|36.97
|39.80
|288 [51]
|5.03
|13.92
|312 [10]
|Westfield School
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|36.75
|39.15
|293 [7]
|8.36
|17.46
|313 [11]
|Pinewood Christian
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|36.74
|41.38
|281 [6]
|7.80
|16.92
|314 [24]
|Greene County
|8-A Division II
|2-1
|36.70
|34.22
|333 [27]
|7.45
|16.60
|315 [52]
|Lakeside (Atlanta)
|4-AAAAAA †
|3-0
|36.52
|23.92
|399 [56]
|4.15
|13.48
|316 [31]
|Tattnall County
|3-AA
|1-1
|36.27
|31.57
|355 [44]
|5.08
|14.67
|317 [32]
|Washington
|6-AA
|0-3
|36.00
|51.20
|197 [21]
|2.19
|12.05
|318 [2]
|Gatewood School
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|2-0
|35.97
|17.82
|421 [6]
|5.15
|15.04
|319 [33]
|Mount Paran Christian
|6-AA
|0-2
|35.83
|49.57
|215 [22]
|6.41
|16.44
|320 [25]
|Atkinson County
|2-A Division II
|1-2
|35.73
|41.35
|282 [19]
|6.27
|16.40
|321 [34]
|Central (Macon)
|2-AA
|0-2
|35.72
|52.40
|184 [19]
|4.74
|14.88
|322 [42]
|Greenbrier
|1-AAAAA
|0-3
|35.71
|50.03
|212 [35]
|4.10
|14.25
|323 [43]
|Tri-Cities
|5-AAAAA
|1-2
|35.49
|42.09
|274 [44]
|0.24
|10.61
|324 [49]
|Chestatee
|8-AAAA
|0-2
|35.13
|54.27
|170 [27]
|5.75
|16.48
|325 [1]
|Thomas Jefferson
|GIAA Region 2-A
|2-0
|34.65
|18.41
|419 [3]
|4.14
|15.35
|326 [12]
|George Walton Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|34.55
|24.70
|395 [18]
|3.61
|14.92
|327 [53]
|South Cobb
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|34.48
|59.03
|125 [31]
|5.20
|16.58
|328 [27]
|Dade County
|7-A Division I
|1-1
|34.42
|53.85
|172 [8]
|5.94
|17.38
|329 [35]
|Windsor Forest
|3-AA
|0-2
|34.33
|52.91
|178 [18]
|2.70
|14.23
|330 [13]
|Valwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|34.22
|18.99
|415 [22]
|4.59
|16.23
|331 [54]
|Riverwood
|4-AAAAAA
|0-3
|34.20
|47.79
|233 [49]
|4.81
|16.47
|332 [36]
|Banks County
|8-AA
|2-0
|34.13
|20.12
|410 [50]
|4.37
|16.09
|333 [26]
|Terrell County
|1-A Division II
|1-1
|34.13
|9.46
|440 [44]
|4.22
|15.95
|334 [38]
|Pickens
|7-AAA
|0-3
|34.06
|48.31
|228 [22]
|6.11
|17.91
|335 [37]
|Landmark Christian
|5-AA
|2-1
|33.82
|32.44
|346 [41]
|1.90
|13.94
|336 [44]
|M.L. King
|4-AAAAA
|1-2
|33.81
|42.53
|268 [43]
|4.87
|16.92
|337 [39]
|Ridgeland
|6-AAA
|0-2
|33.78
|51.14
|199 [16]
|3.46
|15.54
|338 [45]
|Bradwell Institute
|1-AAAAA
|0-3
|33.63
|56.21
|150 [24]
|2.41
|14.63
|339 [14]
|Heritage (Newnan)
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|33.43
|-5.24
|452 [25]
|4.47
|16.90
|340 [50]
|Fayette County
|4-AAAA
|0-3
|33.37
|50.39
|207 [33]
|1.58
|14.06
|341 [15]
|Terrell Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-0
|33.11
|16.97
|424 [23]
|3.40
|16.15
|342 [27]
|Telfair County
|4-A Division II
|1-1
|33.09
|32.37
|347 [30]
|4.05
|16.81
|343 [40]
|Johnson (Savannah)
|3-AAA
|0-1
|33.04
|45.46
|249 [25]
|2.90
|15.72
|344 [3]
|Central Fellowship Christian
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|3-0
|32.84
|10.69
|439 [10]
|5.31
|18.33
|345 [16]
|Bulloch Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|32.36
|20.36
|409 [21]
|4.45
|17.95
|346 [46]
|Heritage (Conyers)
|8-AAAAA
|2-1
|32.22
|28.50
|373 [50]
|5.47
|19.10
|347 [17]
|Bethlehem Christian Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|3-0
|32.10
|22.09
|403 [20]
|0.36
|14.12
|348 [47]
|Chattahoochee
|6-AAAAA
|0-2
|31.85
|45.83
|246 [40]
|5.00
|19.00
|349 [48]
|Woodland (Cartersville)
|7-AAAAA
|1-2
|31.78
|35.39
|322 [47]
|3.05
|17.13
|350 [49]
|North Springs
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|31.75
|35.58
|320 [46]
|1.54
|15.65
|351 [18]
|Brookwood School
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|31.63
|24.35
|397 [19]
|3.77
|17.99
|352 [41]
|Columbus
|1-AAA
|1-2
|30.92
|32.50
|345 [40]
|6.26
|21.20
|353 [28]
|Miller County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|30.67
|37.31
|309 [22]
|5.70
|20.89
|354 [50]
|Lithonia
|4-AAAAA
|0-3
|29.98
|53.75
|174 [30]
|-0.04
|15.84
|355 [51]
|Islands
|3-AAAA
|0-3
|29.90
|54.72
|163 [25]
|0.82
|16.78
|356 [28]
|Jasper County
|5-A Division I
|1-2
|29.70
|42.21
|273 [19]
|0.73
|16.89
|357 [55]
|Woodstock
|6-AAAAAA
|0-3
|29.65
|49.34
|220 [46]
|2.37
|18.58
|358 [38]
|Rutland
|2-AA
|2-0
|29.57
|16.15
|426 [52]
|3.48
|19.77
|359 [39]
|Redan
|5-AA
|1-2
|29.54
|36.87
|313 [37]
|4.39
|20.71
|360 [40]
|Therrell
|6-AA
|2-0
|29.30
|12.14
|437 [55]
|0.40
|16.95
|361 [19]
|Southland Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|2-1
|29.20
|29.91
|363 [14]
|2.19
|18.85
|362 [29]
|Lanier County
|2-A Division II
|2-1
|29.01
|28.60
|372 [36]
|2.73
|19.57
|363 [42]
|Gordon Lee
|6-AAA
|1-2
|28.95
|31.96
|352 [41]
|4.03
|20.94
|364 [30]
|Hancock Central
|5-A Division II
|1-2
|28.92
|32.26
|349 [31]
|0.37
|17.30
|365 [29]
|Oglethorpe County
|5-A Division I
|1-1
|28.80
|31.04
|358 [28]
|0.19
|17.24
|366 [31]
|Wilkinson County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|28.61
|30.20
|361 [34]
|-1.36
|15.89
|367 [32]
|Wheeler County
|4-A Division II
|1-2
|28.51
|34.77
|328 [25]
|3.08
|20.43
|368 [30]
|Armuchee
|7-A Division I
|2-0
|28.33
|16.94
|425 [37]
|-3.78
|13.75
|369 [43]
|Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe
|6-AAA
|1-2
|28.24
|39.52
|291 [32]
|0.07
|17.69
|370 [44]
|Franklin County
|8-AAA
|0-3
|28.21
|50.40
|206 [18]
|0.38
|18.03
|371 [4]
|Edmund Burke Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|2-0
|28.19
|12.80
|435 [9]
|0.36
|18.03
|372 [41]
|East Jackson
|8-AA
|1-2
|27.95
|29.82
|366 [45]
|-0.37
|17.54
|373 [1]
|Cherokee Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-2
|27.93
|36.33
|316 [1]
|3.34
|21.27
|374 [33]
|Taylor County
|6-A Division II
|1-2
|27.89
|27.58
|376 [37]
|-2.07
|15.90
|375 [52]
|East Hall
|8-AAAA
|2-0
|27.88
|15.67
|429 [59]
|1.24
|19.22
|376 [42]
|ACE Charter
|2-AA
|3-0
|27.88
|8.73
|441 [56]
|5.20
|23.19
|377 [43]
|Westside (Augusta)
|4-AA
|0-3
|27.72
|46.59
|244 [24]
|-0.51
|17.63
|378 [56]
|Rockdale County
|3-AAAAAA
|1-2
|27.60
|26.80
|382 [55]
|1.09
|19.35
|379 [44]
|Spencer
|2-AA
|1-2
|27.40
|41.46
|280 [30]
|0.61
|19.06
|380 [34]
|Portal
|3-A Division II
|3-0
|27.40
|10.95
|438 [43]
|0.00
|18.46
|381 [31]
|Chattooga
|7-A Division I
|0-2
|26.25
|38.88
|299 [22]
|1.96
|21.58
|382 [32]
|East Laurens
|2-A Division I
|0-2
|26.16
|44.59
|254 [16]
|0.21
|19.90
|383 [2]
|King's Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-0
|25.60
|1.69
|446 [5]
|2.04
|22.30
|384 [51]
|Northview
|6-AAAAA
|1-1
|25.28
|24.50
|396 [52]
|0.64
|21.22
|385 [35]
|Marion County
|6-A Division II
|0-2
|25.10
|34.28
|332 [26]
|-2.51
|18.25
|386 [45]
|Pike County
|2-AAA
|1-2
|24.95
|27.37
|377 [46]
|-0.79
|20.12
|387 [57]
|Forest Park
|3-AAAAAA
|0-2
|24.73
|38.00
|307 [53]
|1.64
|22.77
|388 [20]
|Frederica Academy
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|24.35
|28.74
|371 [17]
|0.69
|22.20
|389 [52]
|Locust Grove
|2-AAAAA
|0-2
|24.30
|37.08
|311 [45]
|0.83
|22.39
|390 [33]
|Claxton
|3-A Division I
|2-1
|24.15
|26.39
|384 [32]
|-2.44
|19.27
|391 [36]
|Seminole County
|1-A Division II
|1-2
|24.12
|36.11
|317 [23]
|-2.75
|18.99
|392 [34]
|Bacon County
|1-A Division I
|0-3
|24.11
|38.89
|298 [21]
|-4.59
|17.16
|393 [53]
|Midtown
|5-AAAAA †
|1-1
|23.41
|23.90
|400 [53]
|-1.72
|20.73
|394 [5]
|Briarwood Academy
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|1-1
|23.20
|20.43
|408 [5]
|-2.81
|19.85
|395 [46]
|Berkmar
|7-AAAAAAA
|2-1
|21.76
|18.97
|416 [44]
|-4.76
|19.34
|396 [46]
|Beach
|3-AAA
|0-3
|21.50
|48.68
|227 [21]
|-4.70
|19.65
|397 [21]
|Riverside Military Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|21.32
|50.40
|205 [1]
|2.53
|27.07
|398 [3]
|Calvary Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|2-1
|21.23
|12.87
|434 [4]
|0.86
|25.49
|399 [37]
|Towns County
|8-A Division II
|1-2
|20.97
|26.29
|386 [39]
|-2.33
|22.55
|400 [22]
|Tiftarea Academy
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|0-3
|20.36
|29.85
|365 [15]
|0.11
|25.61
|401 [45]
|Butler
|4-AA
|1-1
|20.23
|-3.26
|449 [57]
|-2.82
|22.81
|402 [47]
|West Hall
|7-AAA
|1-2
|19.89
|22.42
|401 [48]
|-4.25
|21.71
|403 [53]
|Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
|5-AAAA
|0-2
|19.75
|42.31
|272 [44]
|-5.78
|20.33
|404 [2]
|Robert Toombs Academy
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-2
|19.73
|32.07
|351 [1]
|0.74
|26.87
|405 [38]
|Randolph-Clay
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|19.49
|53.76
|173 [4]
|-3.32
|23.05
|406 [46]
|Providence Christian
|8-AA
|0-3
|19.46
|49.42
|217 [23]
|-2.37
|24.03
|407 [6]
|Trinity Christian (Dublin)
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|1-2
|19.38
|27.00
|381 [3]
|2.67
|29.15
|408 [47]
|B.E.S.T. Academy
|6-AA
|0-1-1
|18.94
|26.24
|388 [46]
|-6.85
|20.07
|409 [54]
|Southeast Whitfield
|7-AAAA
|2-1
|18.79
|15.61
|430 [60]
|-3.03
|24.04
|410 [23]
|Lakeview Academy
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-2
|18.67
|31.73
|353 [13]
|-1.30
|25.89
|411 [55]
|Stone Mountain
|6-AAAA †
|0-3
|18.24
|35.23
|324 [48]
|-7.34
|20.27
|412 [7]
|Southwest Georgia Academy
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-2
|17.10
|17.65
|422 [7]
|-6.47
|22.28
|413 [48]
|Groves
|3-AAA
|1-1
|16.98
|20.59
|406 [49]
|-2.72
|26.16
|414 [8]
|Piedmont Academy
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|0-2
|16.85
|26.25
|387 [4]
|-2.95
|26.06
|415 [39]
|Georgia Military Prep
|5-A Division II
|0-3
|16.61
|31.46
|356 [32]
|-6.75
|22.50
|416 [40]
|Hawkinsville
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|16.51
|27.04
|380 [38]
|-3.85
|25.50
|417 [9]
|Augusta Prep
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|0-2
|16.25
|34.03
|335 [2]
|-1.86
|27.74
|418 [48]
|Murray County
|7-AA
|0-3
|15.98
|38.06
|305 [36]
|-7.44
|22.44
|419 [56]
|Druid Hills
|6-AAAA †
|1-1
|15.86
|17.11
|423 [58]
|-4.61
|25.39
|420 [49]
|Towers
|5-AA
|0-2-1
|15.78
|32.12
|350 [43]
|-10.97
|19.11
|421 [50]
|Josey
|4-AA
|1-1
|14.72
|22.22
|402 [49]
|-3.59
|27.55
|422 [49]
|Salem
|4-AAA
|0-3
|14.35
|39.66
|289 [31]
|-5.98
|25.53
|423 [24]
|St. Andrew's School
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|0-2
|13.63
|34.43
|331 [11]
|-4.49
|27.74
|424 [35]
|Coosa
|7-A Division I
|1-2
|12.95
|18.50
|418 [36]
|-7.95
|24.96
|425 [51]
|McNair
|5-AA
|1-2
|12.47
|14.61
|431 [53]
|-7.99
|25.39
|426 [52]
|Southwest
|2-AA
|0-3
|12.43
|43.25
|262 [28]
|-0.22
|33.21
|427 [36]
|King's Ridge Christian
|6-A Division I †
|0-2
|11.99
|19.95
|412 [35]
|-5.33
|28.54
|428 [53]
|Glenn Hills
|4-AA
|1-2
|11.70
|24.82
|392 [47]
|-4.82
|29.34
|429 [57]
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|8-AAAA †
|0-3
|11.44
|27.30
|379 [53]
|-8.22
|26.19
|430 [4]
|Lanier Christian
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|2-0
|11.12
|-22.25
|460 [8]
|-4.94
|29.80
|431 [41]
|Treutlen
|4-A Division II
|0-3
|10.46
|39.64
|290 [20]
|-5.26
|30.14
|432 [42]
|Greenville
|6-A Division II
|0-3
|9.46
|33.38
|340 [28]
|-7.64
|28.76
|433 [25]
|Loganville Christian
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|1-1
|8.78
|12.23
|436 [24]
|-11.66
|25.42
|434 [43]
|Lake Oconee Academy
|8-A Division II †
|1-2
|8.63
|17.88
|420 [42]
|-9.59
|27.64
|435 [37]
|Crawford County
|4-A Division I
|0-3
|7.26
|28.13
|374 [29]
|-3.88
|34.72
|436 [44]
|Glascock County
|5-A Division II
|0-2
|6.21
|25.69
|390 [40]
|-8.12
|31.53
|437 [3]
|Fullington Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|2-1
|6.16
|-8.50
|455 [6]
|-4.75
|34.95
|438 [54]
|Gordon Central
|7-AA
|0-3
|4.92
|20.02
|411 [51]
|-8.28
|32.66
|439 [5]
|Skipstone Academy
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-0
|4.85
|-22.25
|460 [8]
|-11.87
|29.15
|440 [58]
|Clarkston
|6-AAAA †
|0-2
|4.52
|25.53
|391 [54]
|-11.28
|30.05
|441 [55]
|Kendrick
|2-AA
|0-3
|4.39
|32.31
|348 [42]
|-9.37
|32.10
|442 [59]
|Seckinger
|8-AAAA †
|0-2
|3.69
|51.27
|196 [31]
|-7.31
|34.86
|443 [60]
|North Clayton
|4-AAAA
|1-2
|2.71
|19.67
|414 [57]
|-12.90
|30.25
|444 [45]
|Pataula Charter
|1-A Division II †
|2-1
|2.32
|1.90
|445 [47]
|-6.07
|37.47
|445 [6]
|Creekside Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|0-2
|-1.15
|21.10
|405 [2]
|-15.19
|31.81
|446 [46]
|Central (Talbotton)
|6-A Division II
|0-1
|-1.19
|30.67
|360 [33]
|-13.81
|33.24
|447 [7]
|Pinecrest Academy
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|1-1
|-1.32
|-0.51
|448 [6]
|-15.06
|32.11
|448 [56]
|KIPP Atlanta Collegiate
|6-AA
|0-2
|-1.40
|13.06
|433 [54]
|-12.77
|34.49
|449 [57]
|Jordan
|2-AA
|0-2
|-1.61
|34.76
|329 [38]
|-14.14
|33.33
|450 [58]
|Walker
|6-AA †
|1-1
|-1.89
|-5.17
|451 [58]
|-10.93
|36.82
|451 [38]
|Savannah
|3-A Division I
|0-3
|-1.94
|26.03
|389 [33]
|-17.55
|30.25
|452 [8]
|Community Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-0
|-2.43
|-36.26
|462 [9]
|-22.66
|25.63
|453 [50]
|Cross Creek
|4-AAA
|0-2
|-3.26
|15.96
|427 [50]
|-18.74
|30.38
|454 [47]
|Twiggs County
|5-A Division II
|1-1
|-3.38
|-11.06
|457 [49]
|-13.36
|35.89
|455 [9]
|Rock Springs Christian
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|1-2
|-5.40
|13.69
|432 [3]
|-18.78
|32.48
|456 [10]
|Georgia Christian
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|1-1-1
|-5.81
|-5.60
|454 [11]
|-21.42
|30.25
|457 [4]
|Memorial Day
|GIAA Region 2-A
|1-1
|-11.18
|6.16
|442 [4]
|-20.36
|36.68
|458 [5]
|Grace Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-1
|-12.99
|-3.49
|450 [5]
|-19.89
|38.96
|459 [6]
|Flint River Academy
|GIAA Region 1-A
|1-2
|-17.36
|-15.82
|458 [7]
|-19.29
|43.93
|460 [11]
|St. Mary's Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|0-2
|-18.98
|15.77
|428 [8]
|-25.51
|39.32
|461 [12]
|Notre Dame Academy
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|1-1
|-22.25
|-25.42
|461 [12]
|-28.85
|39.26
|462 [7]
|Harvester Christian
|GIAA Region 1-A
|0-3
|-22.25
|19.81
|413 [2]
|-23.60
|44.51
|463 [48]
|Baconton Charter
|1-A Division II
|0-2
|-24.08
|-5.33
|[]
|-30.70
|39.23
|464 [54]
|Cross Keys
|4-AAAAA †
|0-2
|-36.26
|-9.89
|[]
|-35.38
|46.73
|465 [49]
|GSIC
|8-A Division II †
|0-3
|-49.52
|4.74
|[]
|-32.24
|63.13
† - Plays a non-region schedule
Regions
Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.
|Rank
|Region
|Teams
|Comp Rating
|Avg Rating
|1
|8-AAAAAAA
|6
|88.61
|78.74
|2
|1-AAAAAAA
|5
|85.43
|79.87
|3
|1-AAAAAA
|6
|85.35
|77.54
|4
|4-AAAAAAA
|6
|83.43
|78.61
|5
|6-AAAAAAA
|6
|79.17
|73.10
|6
|2-AAAAAAA
|5
|79.15
|71.83
|7
|5-AAA
|4
|78.08
|68.41
|8
|5-AAAAAAA
|6
|76.48
|66.56
|9
|3-AAAAAAA
|5
|74.13
|70.63
|10
|7-AAAAAA
|7
|73.41
|65.25
|11
|2-AAAAA
|7
|69.08
|59.69
|12
|5-AAAAAA
|8
|69.06
|62.05
|13
|8-AAAAAA
|7
|66.91
|60.23
|14
|6-AAAAAA
|7
|66.52
|59.91
|15
|8-AAA
|6
|65.75
|58.15
|16
|7-AAAAA
|6
|65.16
|56.95
|17
|3-AAAA
|6
|65.16
|56.68
|18
|8-AAAAA
|7
|65.03
|59.96
|19
|1-AAA
|6
|64.29
|57.77
|20
|7-AAAAAAA
|7
|64.28
|54.35
|21
|1-AAAAA
|6
|64.02
|54.26
|22
|1-A Division I
|4
|63.87
|54.16
|23
|7-AAAA
|6
|63.40
|54.11
|24
|8-A Division I
|4
|63.24
|55.31
|25
|1-AA
|7
|63.10
|57.25
|26
|4-AAAA
|8
|62.62
|52.53
|27
|2-AAAA
|7
|62.10
|56.24
|28
|2-A Division I
|5
|60.54
|53.07
|29
|1-AAAA
|5
|59.88
|52.46
|30
|4-AAAAAA
|6
|59.35
|52.35
|31
|2-AAAAAA
|7
|58.90
|53.72
|32
|3-AA
|7
|58.07
|50.70
|33
|3-AAAAAA
|8
|57.86
|49.35
|34
|6-AAAAA
|7
|57.51
|48.37
|35
|2-AAA
|5
|57.11
|50.62
|36
|GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA
|5
|56.38
|51.91
|37
|5-AAAA
|8
|55.79
|49.06
|38
|5-AAAAA
|8
|54.92
|51.31
|39
|5-A Division I
|4
|54.32
|43.83
|40
|6-AAAA
|6
|53.01
|58.24
|41
|7-AAA
|7
|51.61
|45.64
|42
|3-AAAAA
|5
|50.15
|47.31
|43
|5-AA
|7
|49.91
|39.59
|44
|7-A Division II
|3
|49.84
|46.52
|45
|2-A Division II
|5
|49.64
|44.47
|46
|7-AA
|7
|49.31
|39.28
|47
|3-AAA
|8
|49.06
|41.23
|48
|8-AAAA
|9
|49.03
|46.33
|49
|6-A Division I
|4
|48.52
|48.67
|50
|8-AA
|6
|48.23
|40.52
|51
|4-A Division I
|4
|47.07
|38.43
|52
|4-AAAAA
|6
|46.99
|45.71
|53
|4-AA
|8
|46.02
|36.34
|54
|6-AAA
|8
|45.28
|39.84
|55
|3-A Division II
|5
|45.09
|41.59
|56
|7-A Division I
|7
|44.71
|36.78
|57
|GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA
|5
|43.87
|40.82
|58
|4-AAA
|6
|43.68
|34.03
|59
|3-A Division I
|5
|41.98
|32.24
|60
|6-A Division II
|8
|39.29
|30.74
|61
|4-A Division II
|6
|39.26
|31.59
|62
|8-A Division II
|6
|38.56
|40.74
|63
|6-AA
|7
|37.59
|32.03
|64
|GIAA Region 2-AA
|3
|34.73
|30.27
|65
|1-A Division II
|7
|34.02
|26.05
|66
|GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA
|6
|33.88
|31.17
|67
|2-AA
|8
|33.65
|24.23
|68
|GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA
|4
|30.98
|26.77
|69
|5-A Division II
|6
|30.74
|21.49
|70
|GIAA Region 6-AA
|2
|29.89
|26.11
|71
|GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA
|5
|28.47
|23.08
|72
|GIAA Region 4-AA
|3
|25.29
|22.55
|73
|GIAA Region 2-A
|3
|23.71
|14.40
|74
|GAPPS Region 1-AA
|4
|21.53
|15.83
|75
|GIAA Region 3-AA
|2
|11.51
|5.65
|76
|GAPPS Region 2-AA
|5
|9.98
|3.42
|77
|GIAA Region 1-A
|4
|-5.33
|-11.61
|78
|GIAA Region 1-AA
|2
|-20.61
|-20.61
Least Likely Results
These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.
|Date
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|Likelihood
|08/26
|Community Christian
|Cross Keys
|14 - 8
|34.59
|97.7%
|0.269
|08/19
|Armuchee
|Gordon Central
|10 - 6
|24.17
|93.3%
|0.332
|09/02
|East Hall
|Johnson (Gainesville)
|14 - 13
|17.20
|86.7%
|0.357
|09/02
|Fitzgerald
|Northeast
|28 - 27
|16.72
|86.1%
|0.364
|08/26
|Screven County
|Bacon County
|7 - 6
|14.97
|83.6%
|0.387
|08/18
|Newton
|Hapeville Charter
|20 - 19
|14.27
|82.6%
|0.396
|08/26
|North Gwinnett
|Archer
|21 - 19
|15.31
|84.1%
|0.400
|08/19
|Banneker
|Washington
|14 - 12
|15.16
|83.9%
|0.402
|08/19
|Kennesaw Mountain
|Cass
|26 - 25
|13.73
|81.7%
|0.403
|08/26
|Northwest Whitfield
|Coahulla Creek
|35 - 31
|17.62
|87.2%
|0.410
|08/19
|Veterans
|Richmond Academy
|23 - 20
|15.78
|84.8%
|0.413
|09/02
|River Ridge
|Sprayberry
|45 - 42
|15.65
|84.6%
|0.414
|08/19
|Fellowship Christian
|Mount Pisgah Christian
|18 - 21
|8.13
|70.8%
|0.423
|09/02
|Discovery
|Stone Mountain
|20 - 14
|19.81
|89.7%
|0.428
|08/26
|Worth County
|Mitchell County
|16 - 14
|12.46
|79.5%
|0.434
Highest Rated Matchups
These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.
|Game Rating
|Date
|Team
|Opponent
|Score
|Diff
|Prob
|100.38
|10/14
|Buford
|Mill Creek
|-
|5.37
|64.2%
|95.95
|09/16
|Mill Creek
|Cedar Grove
|-
|5.13
|63.6%
|94.98
|09/02
|Buford
|North Cobb
|21 - 14
|11.40
|77.6%
|92.89
|09/23
|Grayson
|Lowndes
|-
|4.71
|62.6%
|91.77
|09/23
|North Cobb
|Milton
|-
|2.50
|56.8%
|91.62
|10/21
|Mill Creek
|Collins Hill
|-
|10.12
|75.1%
|91.56
|09/30
|Buford
|Collins Hill
|-
|14.73
|83.3%
|91.49
|09/09
|Cedar Grove
|Collins Hill
|-
|4.23
|61.3%
|91.12
|10/07
|Lowndes
|Valdosta
|-
|0.00
|50.0%
|91.09
|08/20
|Mill Creek
|Walton
|47 - 41
|9.87
|74.6%
|90.63
|10/07
|North Cobb
|Walton
|-
|3.09
|58.3%
|90.59
|09/09
|Milton
|Roswell
|-
|1.57
|54.3%
|90.03
|10/28
|Lee County
|Thomas County Central
|-
|12.17
|79.0%
|89.48
|08/19
|Lee County
|Warner Robins
|26 - 10
|11.97
|78.7%
|88.87
|09/30
|Lee County
|Houston County
|-
|13.31
|81.0%
