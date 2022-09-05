ajc logo
Maxwell summary after Week 3

Grayson running back Jayvian Allen (16, left) celebrates a rushing touchdown with wide receiver Jamal Haynes in the first half of the Class 7A state high school football final against Collins Hill Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/For the AJC)

High School Sports Blog
By Loren Maxwell
1 hour ago

The Maxwell Ratings will rank the 465 teams of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA), the Georgia Independent Athletic Association (GIAA), and the Georgia Association of Private & Parochial Schools (GAPPS) throughout the 2022 season. The ratings are based entirely on historical performance and on field results and do not consider personnel changes on the roster or coaching staffs.

Maxwell GHSA Football Ratings

As this season’s games are played, the Maxwell Ratings will be based on a modified logistic regression of the current football season’s results in combination with each team’s historical performance. More recent games and games against similarly rated opponents carry more weight and the weight of each team’s historical performance diminishes as the team’s season progresses.

The ratings are scaled so that there is a 50% chance in any given year of at least one team eclipsing a rating of 100.00.

A hypothetical score at a neutral location can be calculated between two teams by adding their offensive and defensive ratings. To account for home advantage, adjust the hypothetical scores in favor of the home team by half of the home advantage.

For the current season, the ratings accurately account for the winner of 558 of 570 total games (ignoring ties) (97.89%) and accurately reflect approximately 68.3% of all game scores within 9.65 points and all game margins within 12.02 points.

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 0.76

By Class

AAAAAAA AAAAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Buford3-0103.071Lee County3-098.89
2Mill Creek3-098.452Roswell3-089.88
3Grayson3-095.843Thomas County Central3-087.48
4North Cobb1-192.434Hughes3-087.35
5Valdosta3-091.135Houston County3-086.34
6Milton0-290.696Blessed Trinity2-085.23
7Lowndes2-190.367Gainesville3-082.64
8Collins Hill2-089.098Woodward Academy1-177.49
9Carrollton3-088.619Rome2-177.34
10Walton1-188.5810Northside (Warner Robins)1-274.24
11North Gwinnett2-184.4611Marist2-173.67
12Westlake1-283.9912South Paulding1-173.43
13Colquitt County3-083.0813North Atlanta3-072.86
14Lambert3-080.1614North Forsyth2-171.93
15Marietta1-279.5315Brunswick2-071.74



AAAAA AAAA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Warner Robins1-186.161Cedartown3-084.20
2Ware County2-083.402Benedictine2-180.28
3Cartersville3-081.073Perry1-178.91
4Dutchtown3-075.164North Oconee2-078.25
5Coffee1-174.705Starr's Mill3-076.13
6Jones County2-173.436Bainbridge1-275.97
7Cambridge2-173.227Burke County2-070.56
8Calhoun2-172.998Troup3-069.84
9Kell3-071.639Pace Academy3-069.00
10Jefferson2-171.0510Whitewater3-066.04
11Loganville3-069.5711Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)1-264.75
12Creekside0-269.4312Wayne County2-163.78
13Tucker2-065.8713Hapeville Charter0-361.00
14Flowery Branch2-164.6714Cairo1-260.81
15Clarke Central1-162.8815Holy Innocents2-160.19



AAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Cedar Grove2-094.091Pierce County2-076.11
2Oconee County2-174.352Fitzgerald3-075.59
3Sandy Creek3-074.203Cook2-171.76
4Stephens County2-171.794Rockmart1-168.43
5Carver (Columbus)2-070.715Thomson2-166.67
6Crisp County2-170.086Fellowship Christian1-163.80
7Thomasville1-266.557Eagle's Landing Christian1-263.66
8Calvary Day2-066.258Appling County1-162.73
9Peach County1-164.709Callaway0-361.34
10Monroe Area1-264.5710Columbia3-060.49
11Carver (Atlanta)2-064.1711Northeast0-258.10
12Dougherty3-060.2312Dodge County1-256.29
13Mary Persons2-159.9713Worth County3-055.38
14Dawson County2-159.7814Haralson County1-154.85
15Adairsville1-158.7315Vidalia3-054.23



A Division I A Division II
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Rabun County3-078.041Clinch County3-057.28
2Prince Avenue Christian2-076.032Aquinas3-056.40
3Brooks County2-174.553Early County3-055.84
4Irwin County1-170.524Bowdon2-154.45
5Swainsboro3-069.845Charlton County3-053.02
6Bleckley County2-067.976Johnson County2-051.99
7Darlington3-062.207Dooly County1-251.76
8Elbert County3-060.098Schley County1-151.71
9Metter1-259.569Wilcox County0-249.19
10Lamar County3-057.2610Washington-Wilkes2-048.81
11Whitefield Academy3-055.7711Emanuel County Institute1-148.44
12Mount Pisgah Christian3-055.6812Turner County1-247.30
13Dublin1-153.1413Christian Heritage1-246.51
14Heard County1-149.2014Macon County0-346.46
15Trion2-048.7515Montgomery County2-046.28



GIAA AAAA-AAA GIAA AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1John Milledge Academy2-066.821Brentwood School1-238.01
2Stratford Academy2-049.782Gatewood School2-035.97
3Brookstone2-049.343Central Fellowship Christian3-032.84
4Tattnall Square2-148.174Edmund Burke Academy2-028.19
5Mount de Sales2-047.815Briarwood Academy1-123.20



GIAA A GAPPS AA
Rank Team Rec Rating Rank Team Rec Rating
1Thomas Jefferson2-034.651Cherokee Christian1-227.93
2Robert Toombs Academy1-219.732King's Academy2-025.60
3Fullington Academy2-16.163Calvary Christian2-121.23
4Memorial Day1-1-11.184Lanier Christian2-011.12
5Grace Christian1-1-12.995Skipstone Academy1-04.85



All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

Rank Team Region Rec Rating Sch Str Rank Offense Defense
1 [1]Buford8-AAAAAAA3-0103.0792.432 [2]38.22-18.99
2 [1]Lee County1-AAAAAA3-098.8967.3058 [15]35.85-17.18
3 [2]Mill Creek8-AAAAAAA3-098.4576.2522 [12]40.89-11.71
4 [3]Grayson4-AAAAAAA3-095.8462.28105 [26]35.99-13.99
5 [1]Cedar Grove5-AAA2-094.0979.9815 [1]34.40-13.83
6 [4]North Cobb5-AAAAAAA1-192.4393.531 [1]31.76-14.82
7 [5]Valdosta1-AAAAAAA3-091.1361.84110 [28]31.29-13.98
8 [6]Milton6-AAAAAAA0-290.6933.06-11.77
9 [7]Lowndes1-AAAAAAA2-190.3635.55-8.96
10 [2]Roswell7-AAAAAA3-089.8868.5946 [11]34.12-9.90
11 [8]Collins Hill8-AAAAAAA2-089.0978.0918 [11]28.16-15.07
12 [9]Carrollton2-AAAAAAA3-088.6175.3924 [13]32.45-10.30
13 [10]Walton5-AAAAAAA1-188.5888.274 [4]33.71-9.01
14 [3]Thomas County Central1-AAAAAA3-087.4867.7850 [14]30.67-10.95
15 [4]Hughes5-AAAAAA3-087.3566.8365 [17]32.16-9.33
16 [5]Houston County1-AAAAAA3-086.3461.93109 [28]35.91-4.57
17 [1]Warner Robins2-AAAAA1-186.1686.565 [1]29.62-10.68
18 [6]Blessed Trinity7-AAAAAA2-085.2368.3248 [12]31.96-7.41
19 [11]North Gwinnett7-AAAAAAA2-184.4671.2140 [16]29.78-8.82
20 [1]Cedartown7-AAAA3-084.2062.56102 [15]28.49-9.85
21 [12]Westlake2-AAAAAAA1-283.9985.536 [5]30.47-7.66
22 [2]Ware County1-AAAAA2-083.4059.02126 [19]28.10-9.44
23 [13]Colquitt County1-AAAAAAA3-083.0857.50137 [32]29.15-8.07
24 [7]Gainesville8-AAAAAA3-082.6468.3249 [13]26.70-10.08
25 [3]Cartersville7-AAAAA3-081.0758.66128 [20]29.02-6.19
26 [2]Benedictine3-AAAA2-180.2854.40166 [26]28.34-6.08
27 [14]Lambert6-AAAAAAA3-080.1661.47113 [29]27.77-6.53
28 [15]Marietta3-AAAAAAA1-279.5385.348 [6]26.45-7.22
29 [3]Perry2-AAAA1-178.9179.8916 [3]27.14-5.92
30 [16]Parkview4-AAAAAAA2-078.3957.45138 [33]26.58-5.95
31 [4]North Oconee8-AAAA2-078.2574.4029 [4]25.12-7.27
32 [17]Brookwood4-AAAAAAA1-278.0983.1510 [8]27.11-5.13
33 [1]Rabun County8-A Division I3-078.0461.79111 [4]29.37-2.81
34 [8]Woodward Academy3-AAAAAA1-177.4964.7582 [20]26.83-4.80
35 [9]Rome6-AAAAAA2-177.3462.6799 [27]22.83-8.66
36 [18]South Gwinnett4-AAAAAAA3-076.4263.4290 [23]24.32-6.24
37 [5]Starr's Mill4-AAAA3-076.1355.75156 [24]21.96-8.31
38 [1]Pierce County3-AA2-076.1153.31175 [17]25.57-4.67
39 [2]Prince Avenue Christian5-A Division I2-076.0353.85172 [8]27.12-3.06
40 [6]Bainbridge1-AAAA1-275.9785.427 [1]26.12-4.00
41 [2]Fitzgerald1-AA3-075.5958.64130 [14]26.57-3.15
42 [4]Dutchtown2-AAAAA3-075.1656.90144 [22]23.38-5.92
43 [19]East Coweta2-AAAAAAA2-175.0365.7572 [21]28.18-0.99
44 [20]Denmark6-AAAAAAA1-174.7781.5512 [9]22.19-6.72
45 [5]Coffee1-AAAAA1-174.7066.4467 [10]24.33-4.51
46 [3]Brooks County1-A Division I2-174.5567.3656 [1]27.35-1.34
47 [21]Newton4-AAAAAAA3-074.5157.08140 [35]21.58-7.08
48 [22]South Forsyth6-AAAAAAA2-174.4467.2859 [20]22.41-6.17
49 [2]Oconee County8-AAA2-174.3565.0078 [6]22.26-6.24
50 [10]Northside (Warner Robins)1-AAAAAA1-274.2474.7626 [4]22.39-5.98
51 [3]Sandy Creek5-AAA3-074.2055.69157 [13]29.180.83
52 [23]McEachern3-AAAAAAA1-274.0480.2814 [10]26.77-1.41
53 [11]Marist4-AAAAAA2-173.6763.8484 [21]27.55-0.26
54 [6]Jones County2-AAAAA2-173.4371.6438 [7]26.67-0.90
55 [12]South Paulding5-AAAAAA1-173.4378.1417 [2]24.85-2.72
56 [7]Cambridge6-AAAAA2-173.2267.4554 [8]24.54-2.83
57 [8]Calhoun7-AAAAA2-172.9971.6837 [6]25.38-1.75
58 [13]North Atlanta4-AAAAAA3-072.8651.04201 [44]25.65-1.36
59 [14]North Forsyth8-AAAAAA2-171.9363.8185 [22]24.25-1.82
60 [4]Stephens County8-AAA2-171.7967.5753 [3]18.13-7.80
61 [24]Norcross7-AAAAAAA0-271.7888.274 [4]23.58-2.34
62 [3]Cook1-AA2-171.7671.0441 [3]24.71-1.19
63 [15]Brunswick2-AAAAAA2-071.7464.8380 [19]21.95-3.93
64 [9]Kell6-AAAAA3-071.6355.34159 [26]24.47-1.30
65 [25]Kennesaw Mountain5-AAAAAAA3-071.5356.94143 [36]25.38-0.29
66 [10]Jefferson8-AAAAA2-171.0565.7173 [13]24.00-1.20
67 [26]North Paulding3-AAAAAAA2-170.7262.7497 [25]26.071.21
68 [5]Carver (Columbus)1-AAA2-070.7134.65330 [38]23.15-1.70
69 [7]Burke County3-AAAA2-070.5662.7498 [14]24.33-0.37
70 [4]Irwin County1-A Division I1-170.5263.6788 [3]22.61-2.06
71 [27]West Forsyth6-AAAAAAA1-270.2973.2833 [15]22.72-1.71
72 [16]River Ridge6-AAAAAA3-070.1656.07154 [36]25.561.26
73 [6]Crisp County1-AAA2-170.0867.2060 [4]22.11-2.12
74 [28]Richmond Hill1-AAAAAAA2-169.9863.6289 [22]20.28-3.84
75 [5]Swainsboro2-A Division I3-069.8452.03187 [11]20.10-3.88
76 [8]Troup4-AAAA3-069.8451.90189 [29]22.20-1.78
77 [11]Loganville8-AAAAA3-069.5754.30169 [29]23.22-0.49
78 [17]Alpharetta7-AAAAAA1-169.4772.1436 [8]26.462.85
79 [12]Creekside5-AAAAA0-269.4377.3420 [2]21.41-2.17
80 [18]Douglas County5-AAAAAA2-169.0362.8095 [26]24.331.16
81 [9]Pace Academy5-AAAA3-069.0057.90134 [19]21.42-1.72
82 [29]Pebblebrook2-AAAAAAA2-168.4757.30139 [34]24.251.64
83 [4]Rockmart7-AA1-168.4370.6243 [4]22.40-0.17
84 [30]Archer4-AAAAAAA0-368.3984.409 [7]19.00-3.53
85 [6]Bleckley County2-A Division I2-067.9752.74180 [9]21.23-0.89
86 [31]Harrison3-AAAAAAA1-267.6768.5647 [18]22.390.57
87 [1]John Milledge AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-066.8238.01306 [10]18.96-2.00
88 [32]Mountain View8-AAAAAAA1-266.7374.3530 [14]20.84-0.03
89 [5]Thomson4-AA2-166.6754.35168 [16]20.850.03
90 [7]Thomasville1-AAA1-266.5574.2831 [2]20.61-0.08
91 [8]Calvary Day3-AAA2-066.2546.78243 [24]19.74-0.65
92 [10]Whitewater4-AAAA3-066.0450.51204 [32]22.182.00
93 [13]Tucker4-AAAAA2-065.8754.82162 [27]22.542.53
94 [19]Lovejoy3-AAAAAA2-165.8660.77116 [29]21.531.53
95 [33]Camden County1-AAAAAAA1-264.8362.7796 [24]18.04-0.93
96 [11]Trinity Christian (Sharpsburg)4-AAAA1-264.7567.0963 [8]20.641.75
97 [9]Peach County2-AAA1-164.7061.14115 [9]21.402.55
98 [14]Flowery Branch8-AAAAA2-164.6762.30104 [15]20.982.17
99 [10]Monroe Area8-AAA1-264.5763.2393 [7]21.983.27
100 [20]Etowah6-AAAAAA3-064.4952.58182 [40]19.831.20
101 [11]Carver (Atlanta)5-AAA2-064.1741.22284 [29]19.270.97
102 [6]Fellowship Christian8-AA1-163.8060.21117 [12]19.161.22
103 [12]Wayne County3-AAAA2-163.7856.97142 [21]18.010.09
104 [7]Eagle's Landing Christian5-AA1-263.6675.7423 [2]20.272.46
105 [15]Clarke Central8-AAAAA1-162.8855.93155 [25]19.692.67
106 [8]Appling County3-AA1-162.7363.7887 [8]16.57-0.30
107 [7]Darlington7-A Division I3-062.2049.44216 [13]20.424.08
108 [21]St. Pius X4-AAAAAA1-261.9465.8371 [18]14.11-1.98
109 [34]Dacula8-AAAAAAA0-361.7770.6044 [17]17.011.10
110 [22]Allatoona6-AAAAAA0-361.6874.4728 [6]16.120.30
111 [23]Veterans1-AAAAAA2-061.4047.82232 [48]19.864.31
112 [9]Callaway5-AA0-361.3477.0221 [1]17.952.47
113 [35]Hillgrove3-AAAAAAA1-261.1767.7752 [19]16.601.29
114 [36]Peachtree Ridge7-AAAAAAA2-161.0543.05264 [40]14.43-0.76
115 [13]Hapeville Charter6-AAAA0-361.0080.6313 [2]18.653.51
116 [14]Cairo1-AAAA1-260.8167.3855 [6]19.284.33
117 [10]Columbia5-AA3-060.4951.37195 [20]15.811.18
118 [24]Shiloh8-AAAAAA0-260.2572.5635 [7]15.421.03
119 [12]Dougherty1-AAA3-060.2340.60285 [30]20.836.46
120 [15]Holy Innocents6-AAAA2-160.1951.60193 [30]16.992.65
121 [16]Eastside8-AAAAA1-160.1759.43120 [18]15.531.22
122 [16]Westminster (Atlanta)6-AAAA1-260.1466.5666 [10]14.940.66
123 [8]Elbert County8-A Division I3-060.0951.81190 [12]20.736.49
124 [17]West Laurens2-AAAA1-160.0471.3239 [5]14.620.44
125 [37]Meadowcreek7-AAAAAAA2-160.0157.62136 [31]20.346.19
126 [25]Habersham Central8-AAAAAA1-159.9963.8086 [23]18.834.69
127 [13]Mary Persons2-AAA2-159.9758.49131 [11]17.323.20
128 [26]Newnan5-AAAAAA0-259.9574.6127 [5]17.303.21
129 [14]Dawson County7-AAA2-159.7858.82127 [10]18.504.58
130 [17]Mays5-AAAAA1-259.6365.8670 [12]20.116.34
131 [9]Metter3-A Division I1-259.5664.8081 [2]16.052.35
132 [18]LaGrange4-AAAA2-059.4553.15177 [28]18.464.87
133 [18]Ola2-AAAAA2-159.3750.52203 [33]17.263.74
134 [19]Winder-Barrow8-AAAAA3-059.1530.08362 [49]15.652.36
135 [38]Cherokee5-AAAAAAA1-258.9958.40132 [30]17.784.65
136 [27]Effingham County2-AAAAAA1-258.8063.3492 [25]13.951.01
137 [15]Adairsville6-AAA1-158.7365.3074 [5]20.297.42
138 [19]Stephenson6-AAAA1-158.4859.36121 [17]15.072.44
139 [28]Creekview6-AAAAAA0-358.1269.1345 [10]14.231.96
140 [11]Northeast2-AA0-258.1067.7851 [5]15.393.14
141 [20]Stockbridge5-AAAA1-258.1066.9264 [9]14.482.24
142 [16]Jackson2-AAA1-157.9762.62101 [8]15.363.25
143 [29]Sequoyah6-AAAAAA0-357.9182.1811 [1]16.414.36
144 [30]Paulding County5-AAAAAA2-157.8256.19151 [35]14.973.00
145 [31]Evans2-AAAAAA2-057.4635.71319 [54]14.582.98
146 [21]Southwest DeKalb6-AAAA1-257.4559.04124 [18]15.784.18
147 [1]Clinch County2-A Division II3-057.2841.65278 [18]14.773.35
148 [10]Lamar County4-A Division I3-057.2649.28222 [14]16.495.08
149 [22]Hampton5-AAAA3-057.2645.55247 [40]20.469.07
150 [17]Hart County8-AAA1-157.2551.09200 [17]16.495.11
151 [23]Northwest Whitfield7-AAAA3-057.0843.16263 [43]18.677.44
152 [20]Cass7-AAAAA1-257.0459.59119 [17]17.236.04
153 [32]Tift County1-AAAAAA0-356.9077.6519 [3]16.665.61
154 [24]Central (Carrollton)7-AAAA2-156.8747.08239 [38]16.945.92
155 [21]Villa Rica5-AAAAA1-156.5847.87231 [38]16.906.18
156 [2]Aquinas8-A Division II3-056.4042.05276 [17]16.235.69
157 [12]Dodge County1-AA1-256.2959.16123 [13]15.455.01
158 [33]Glynn Academy2-AAAAAA2-156.0753.26176 [39]16.596.38
159 [34]Lanier8-AAAAAA1-255.9163.3891 [24]14.534.48
160 [3]Early County1-A Division II3-055.8435.50321 [24]14.344.35
161 [18]White County7-AAA2-155.8247.54235 [23]16.816.85
162 [11]Whitefield Academy6-A Division I3-055.7735.33323 [23]14.784.86
163 [12]Mount Pisgah Christian6-A Division I3-055.6842.52269 [18]16.036.21
164 [25]New Hampstead3-AAAA3-055.6333.98336 [50]17.247.46
165 [13]Worth County1-AA3-055.3844.99250 [25]15.866.35
166 [26]Heritage (Ringgold)7-AAAA3-055.3537.23310 [47]16.416.93
167 [35]Jonesboro3-AAAAAA1-255.3258.66129 [32]16.206.74
168 [36]Sprayberry7-AAAAAA1-255.2757.02141 [33]16.527.11
169 [37]East Paulding5-AAAAAA2-155.0049.38218 [45]16.677.53
170 [14]Haralson County7-AA1-154.8562.19108 [10]13.664.67
171 [19]Morgan County4-AAA3-054.7935.73318 [37]17.068.13
172 [22]Lithia Springs5-AAAAA1-254.7573.1234 [5]14.795.90
173 [38]Johns Creek7-AAAAAA0-354.6667.1562 [16]14.435.63
174 [27]Westside (Macon)2-AAAA3-054.5229.21369 [51]16.567.90
175 [4]Bowdon7-A Division II2-154.4549.73214 [10]14.846.26
176 [23]Union Grove2-AAAAA2-154.4050.64202 [32]11.633.09
177 [39]Mundy's Mill3-AAAAAA2-154.2749.06225 [47]13.445.03
178 [15]Vidalia3-AA3-054.2334.16334 [39]14.716.34
179 [16]North Cobb Christian6-AA3-054.1144.00259 [26]12.754.50
180 [17]Putnam County4-AA1-153.8761.20114 [11]13.045.03
181 [18]Athens Academy8-AA2-153.8555.23160 [15]15.597.60
182 [20]Savannah Christian3-AAA2-053.6829.90364 [44]14.816.99
183 [24]Greater Atlanta Christian6-AAAAA1-253.3759.81118 [16]13.465.95
184 [39]Central Gwinnett8-AAAAAAA3-053.3542.73266 [41]13.656.15
185 [28]Woodland (Stockbridge)5-AAAA2-153.2849.05226 [37]13.626.20
186 [25]Dalton7-AAAAA1-153.2250.27209 [34]15.217.85
187 [26]Decatur4-AAAAA1-253.1657.94133 [21]18.2610.95
188 [27]Northside (Columbus)3-AAAAA2-153.1544.09257 [42]15.047.75
189 [13]Dublin2-A Division I1-153.1442.94265 [17]13.966.68
190 [5]Charlton County2-A Division II3-053.0247.07240 [13]12.295.13
191 [21]Hebron Christian8-AAA3-052.7233.01342 [39]16.389.51
192 [29]Spalding2-AAAA2-152.6246.13245 [39]16.339.57
193 [30]Cherokee Bluff8-AAAA0-252.5665.1877 [12]15.268.56
194 [28]Harris County3-AAAAA1-252.4454.60164 [28]13.306.72
195 [31]Sonoraville7-AAAA2-152.3749.82213 [35]13.967.45
196 [32]Miller Grove6-AAAA2-152.1950.30208 [34]12.275.94
197 [6]Johnson County5-A Division II2-051.9939.06295 [21]12.836.70
198 [29]Banneker5-AAAAA2-151.9356.50147 [23]11.895.82
199 [40]Pope7-AAAAAA0-251.7870.8942 [9]13.367.44
200 [7]Dooly County4-A Division II1-251.7662.35103 [2]13.057.15
201 [8]Schley County6-A Division II1-151.7152.01188 [6]12.386.52
202 [22]Wesleyan7-AAA1-251.7050.25210 [19]11.625.78
203 [30]Centennial6-AAAAA1-151.4967.1661 [9]14.228.59
204 [19]South Atlanta6-AA2-051.4638.85300 [33]13.557.95
205 [41]Alexander5-AAAAAA1-251.4354.38167 [38]11.575.99
206 [23]Lumpkin County7-AAA3-051.0131.15357 [43]12.977.82
207 [42]Lassiter7-AAAAAA1-150.4854.47165 [37]11.717.08
208 [33]Lovett5-AAAA0-250.4056.75145 [22]11.156.61
209 [34]Howard2-AAAA2-050.2724.07398 [55]13.779.36
210 [24]Savannah Country Day3-AAA2-150.1842.49270 [26]10.626.29
211 [43]Alcovy3-AAAAAA1-150.0852.25185 [42]13.999.77
212 [2]Stratford AcademyGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-049.7829.04370 [16]12.028.10
213 [35]Madison County8-AAAA1-149.7844.15256 [42]13.129.20
214 [31]Statesboro1-AAAAA1-249.4851.60194 [31]14.6811.06
215 [20]Washington County4-AA0-249.4763.0694 [9]14.0710.47
216 [3]BrookstoneGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-049.3446.97242 [4]13.469.99
217 [36]Griffin2-AAAA0-349.2662.27106 [16]14.8511.46
218 [14]Heard County4-A Division I1-149.2034.87326 [24]10.917.56
219 [25]Liberty County3-AAA2-049.2036.78314 [35]13.6410.29
220 [9]Wilcox County4-A Division II0-249.1962.62100 [1]13.6010.27
221 [10]Washington-Wilkes8-A Division II2-048.8118.93417 [41]12.139.18
222 [44]Jackson County8-AAAAAA1-248.8152.42183 [41]10.187.23
223 [15]Trion7-A Division I2-048.7533.36341 [26]12.839.94
224 [32]Jenkins1-AAAAA1-248.6575.1325 [3]11.949.15
225 [11]Emanuel County Institute3-A Division II1-148.4451.67192 [8]12.319.73
226 [26]Harlem4-AAA2-148.3941.57279 [28]10.517.97
227 [40]Forsyth Central6-AAAAAAA1-248.2756.09153 [37]12.279.86
228 [16]Jefferson County2-A Division I0-248.2461.54112 [5]12.089.70
229 [21]North Murray7-AA2-148.1840.35287 [31]15.9413.62
230 [4]Tattnall SquareGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-148.1744.98251 [5]13.9211.61
231 [22]Toombs County3-AA2-048.1333.74337 [40]8.286.01
232 [27]Monroe1-AAA2-148.1042.36271 [27]9.927.67
233 [37]Baldwin2-AAAA0-348.0567.3257 [7]11.989.78
234 [38]Riverdale4-AAAA1-247.9540.38286 [45]14.5412.45
235 [33]Northgate3-AAAAA0-347.8766.2569 [11]8.966.95
236 [34]Chamblee4-AAAAA2-047.8626.37385 [51]14.5712.57
237 [23]Berrien1-AA2-147.8239.04296 [32]12.4210.46
238 [5]Mount de SalesGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA2-047.8139.03297 [8]9.437.48
239 [39]North Hall8-AAAA0-247.5057.80135 [20]10.889.24
240 [17]Pelham1-A Division I1-147.4556.15152 [6]11.7710.17
241 [12]Turner County2-A Division II1-247.3050.15211 [9]9.958.51
242 [28]Gilmer7-AAA3-047.2329.53368 [45]14.5213.15
243 [24]Jeff Davis1-AA0-347.0766.3268 [6]11.6810.47
244 [6]First PresbyterianGIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA1-146.9749.34221 [2]10.889.77
245 [40]Walnut Grove8-AAAA2-046.8935.12325 [49]8.867.83
246 [25]Sumter County1-AA1-146.8365.2875 [7]10.679.70
247 [13]Christian Heritage7-A Division II1-246.5152.10186 [5]9.278.62
248 [14]Macon County6-A Division II0-346.4654.94161 [3]13.7313.13
249 [29]Richmond Academy4-AAA2-146.3824.73394 [47]8.528.00
250 [30]Bremen6-AAA1-246.3452.83179 [15]9.318.83
251 [26]Laney4-AA2-046.3343.52261 [27]8.978.50
252 [15]Montgomery County3-A Division II2-046.2832.82343 [29]9.829.40
253 [31]Ringgold6-AAA0-246.2356.21149 [12]9.669.29
254 [16]Manchester6-A Division II1-145.9742.69267 [16]9.959.84
255 [35]Hiram7-AAAAA1-245.6347.49236 [39]12.1912.41
256 [32]Upson-Lee2-AAA0-345.5355.68158 [14]11.4211.75
257 [17]McIntosh County Academy3-A Division II1-145.4644.55255 [14]7.878.27
258 [36]Eagle's Landing2-AAAAA0-345.0474.0432 [4]11.2212.04
259 [18]Pepperell7-A Division I1-144.5547.65234 [15]9.6911.00
260 [7]St. Anne-PacelliGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA2-144.5333.42339 [12]8.9310.25
261 [19]Commerce8-A Division I1-244.4452.72181 [10]11.1012.51
262 [41]Wheeler5-AAAAAAA1-244.4445.48248 [39]6.978.38
263 [27]Fannin County7-AA1-244.3841.74277 [29]9.2310.71
264 [41]Luella5-AAAA0-344.3465.2276 [11]9.4110.93
265 [37]McIntosh3-AAAAA1-244.2747.97229 [36]9.7011.28
266 [45]South Effingham2-AAAAAA1-144.2442.06275 [50]8.8010.42
267 [46]Grovetown2-AAAAAA2-144.2451.19198 [43]8.6610.27
268 [42]Westover1-AAAA1-244.2244.82253 [41]10.2811.92
269 [42]Duluth7-AAAAAAA1-144.1441.31283 [42]9.2310.95
270 [28]Union County8-AA2-143.9438.79301 [34]8.2010.12
271 [38]Maynard Jackson5-AAAAA1-143.8347.88230 [37]7.599.62
272 [18]Lincoln County8-A Division II2-143.7844.01258 [15]10.5112.58
273 [39]Arabia Mountain4-AAAAA1-243.5644.84252 [41]6.328.62
274 [33]Hephzibah4-AAA2-143.5237.02312 [34]9.2011.54
275 [47]Lakeside (Evans)2-AAAAAA1-143.498.4910.86
276 [20]Mount Vernon6-A Division I2-143.4721.76404 [34]11.3013.69
277 [43]Osborne5-AAAAAAA2-043.4030.75359 [43]8.8111.27
278 [29]Brantley County3-AA3-043.1324.74393 [48]6.949.67
279 [44]Campbell2-AAAAAAA0-343.0762.27107 [27]6.269.05
280 [48]New Manchester5-AAAAAA0-342.3959.36122 [30]6.089.55
281 [19]Mitchell County1-A Division II0-242.1551.74191 [7]7.4011.10
282 [49]Apalachee8-AAAAAA0-342.0956.58146 [34]6.4610.23
283 [43]Hardaway1-AAAA0-341.9164.5683 [13]8.6612.61
284 [44]East Forsyth8-AAAA2-041.5020.59407 [56]7.1911.55
285 [34]Douglass5-AAA1-241.1949.27223 [20]5.8310.50
286 [21]Social Circle5-A Division I2-140.7739.09294 [20]6.9612.05
287 [20]Chattahoochee County6-A Division II0-240.5347.17238 [12]7.2812.61
288 [21]Jenkins County3-A Division II2-140.3729.54367 [35]7.0912.58
289 [45]McDonough5-AAAA1-140.3639.35292 [46]6.0211.52
290 [8]Strong Rock ChristianGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-240.0647.35237 [3]8.0513.85
291 [22]Temple4-A Division I2-139.9932.57344 [27]8.1814.05
292 [46]Southeast Bulloch3-AAAA0-239.9249.34219 [36]7.5313.47
293 [23]Screven County3-A Division I3-039.840.77447 [38]5.7011.71
294 [24]St. Francis6-A Division I2-039.7526.64383 [31]7.1013.22
295 [25]Bryan County3-A Division I2-139.5727.58375 [30]6.6912.98
296 [50]Morrow3-AAAAAA2-139.4838.25303 [52]7.4513.83
297 [47]Shaw1-AAAA2-139.3727.31378 [52]5.8112.30
298 [35]Long County3-AAA2-138.9831.62354 [42]6.4213.30
299 [40]Chapel Hill5-AAAAA1-138.8534.85327 [48]6.1513.16
300 [41]Drew3-AAAAA0-238.8164.9579 [14]5.7812.82
301 [36]Coahulla Creek6-AAA1-138.7036.53315 [36]8.7715.93
302 [26]Athens Christian8-A Division I1-138.6833.42339 [25]9.1216.30
303 [22]Mount Zion (Carroll)7-A Division II3-038.603.92444 [46]7.5514.81
304 [9]Deerfield-WindsorGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-138.4738.41302 [9]8.2415.63
305 [30]Model7-AA1-238.2238.16304 [35]3.6911.32
306 [1]Brentwood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA1-238.0143.75260 [1]8.2316.08
307 [37]LaFayette6-AAA1-137.7737.50308 [33]6.1814.27
308 [23]Warren County8-A Division II0-237.7549.13224 [11]6.5514.66
309 [48]Cedar Shoals8-AAAA0-337.5056.31148 [23]5.7114.07
310 [45]Discovery7-AAAAAAA1-237.2947.05241 [38]5.5814.15
311 [51]Dunwoody4-AAAAAA1-136.9739.80288 [51]5.0313.92
312 [10]Westfield SchoolGIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA1-236.7539.15293 [7]8.3617.46
313 [11]Pinewood ChristianGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-236.7441.38281 [6]7.8016.92
314 [24]Greene County8-A Division II2-136.7034.22333 [27]7.4516.60
315 [52]Lakeside (Atlanta)4-AAAAAA †3-036.5223.92399 [56]4.1513.48
316 [31]Tattnall County3-AA1-136.2731.57355 [44]5.0814.67
317 [32]Washington6-AA0-336.0051.20197 [21]2.1912.05
318 [2]Gatewood SchoolGIAA Region 2-AA2-035.9717.82421 [6]5.1515.04
319 [33]Mount Paran Christian6-AA0-235.8349.57215 [22]6.4116.44
320 [25]Atkinson County2-A Division II1-235.7341.35282 [19]6.2716.40
321 [34]Central (Macon)2-AA0-235.7252.40184 [19]4.7414.88
322 [42]Greenbrier1-AAAAA0-335.7150.03212 [35]4.1014.25
323 [43]Tri-Cities5-AAAAA1-235.4942.09274 [44]0.2410.61
324 [49]Chestatee8-AAAA0-235.1354.27170 [27]5.7516.48
325 [1]Thomas JeffersonGIAA Region 2-A2-034.6518.41419 [3]4.1415.35
326 [12]George Walton AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-234.5524.70395 [18]3.6114.92
327 [53]South Cobb4-AAAAAA0-334.4859.03125 [31]5.2016.58
328 [27]Dade County7-A Division I1-134.4253.85172 [8]5.9417.38
329 [35]Windsor Forest3-AA0-234.3352.91178 [18]2.7014.23
330 [13]Valwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-034.2218.99415 [22]4.5916.23
331 [54]Riverwood4-AAAAAA0-334.2047.79233 [49]4.8116.47
332 [36]Banks County8-AA2-034.1320.12410 [50]4.3716.09
333 [26]Terrell County1-A Division II1-134.139.46440 [44]4.2215.95
334 [38]Pickens7-AAA0-334.0648.31228 [22]6.1117.91
335 [37]Landmark Christian5-AA2-133.8232.44346 [41]1.9013.94
336 [44]M.L. King4-AAAAA1-233.8142.53268 [43]4.8716.92
337 [39]Ridgeland6-AAA0-233.7851.14199 [16]3.4615.54
338 [45]Bradwell Institute1-AAAAA0-333.6356.21150 [24]2.4114.63
339 [14]Heritage (Newnan)GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA3-033.43-5.24452 [25]4.4716.90
340 [50]Fayette County4-AAAA0-333.3750.39207 [33]1.5814.06
341 [15]Terrell AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-033.1116.97424 [23]3.4016.15
342 [27]Telfair County4-A Division II1-133.0932.37347 [30]4.0516.81
343 [40]Johnson (Savannah)3-AAA0-133.0445.46249 [25]2.9015.72
344 [3]Central Fellowship ChristianGIAA Region 6-AA3-032.8410.69439 [10]5.3118.33
345 [16]Bulloch AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-132.3620.36409 [21]4.4517.95
346 [46]Heritage (Conyers)8-AAAAA2-132.2228.50373 [50]5.4719.10
347 [17]Bethlehem Christian AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA3-032.1022.09403 [20]0.3614.12
348 [47]Chattahoochee6-AAAAA0-231.8545.83246 [40]5.0019.00
349 [48]Woodland (Cartersville)7-AAAAA1-231.7835.39322 [47]3.0517.13
350 [49]North Springs6-AAAAA1-131.7535.58320 [46]1.5415.65
351 [18]Brookwood SchoolGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-131.6324.35397 [19]3.7717.99
352 [41]Columbus1-AAA1-230.9232.50345 [40]6.2621.20
353 [28]Miller County1-A Division II1-230.6737.31309 [22]5.7020.89
354 [50]Lithonia4-AAAAA0-329.9853.75174 [30]-0.0415.84
355 [51]Islands3-AAAA0-329.9054.72163 [25]0.8216.78
356 [28]Jasper County5-A Division I1-229.7042.21273 [19]0.7316.89
357 [55]Woodstock6-AAAAAA0-329.6549.34220 [46]2.3718.58
358 [38]Rutland2-AA2-029.5716.15426 [52]3.4819.77
359 [39]Redan5-AA1-229.5436.87313 [37]4.3920.71
360 [40]Therrell6-AA2-029.3012.14437 [55]0.4016.95
361 [19]Southland AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA2-129.2029.91363 [14]2.1918.85
362 [29]Lanier County2-A Division II2-129.0128.60372 [36]2.7319.57
363 [42]Gordon Lee6-AAA1-228.9531.96352 [41]4.0320.94
364 [30]Hancock Central5-A Division II1-228.9232.26349 [31]0.3717.30
365 [29]Oglethorpe County5-A Division I1-128.8031.04358 [28]0.1917.24
366 [31]Wilkinson County5-A Division II1-128.6130.20361 [34]-1.3615.89
367 [32]Wheeler County4-A Division II1-228.5134.77328 [25]3.0820.43
368 [30]Armuchee7-A Division I2-028.3316.94425 [37]-3.7813.75
369 [43]Lakeview-Ft. Oglethorpe6-AAA1-228.2439.52291 [32]0.0717.69
370 [44]Franklin County8-AAA0-328.2150.40206 [18]0.3818.03
371 [4]Edmund Burke AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA2-028.1912.80435 [9]0.3618.03
372 [41]East Jackson8-AA1-227.9529.82366 [45]-0.3717.54
373 [1]Cherokee ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA1-227.9336.33316 [1]3.3421.27
374 [33]Taylor County6-A Division II1-227.8927.58376 [37]-2.0715.90
375 [52]East Hall8-AAAA2-027.8815.67429 [59]1.2419.22
376 [42]ACE Charter2-AA3-027.888.73441 [56]5.2023.19
377 [43]Westside (Augusta)4-AA0-327.7246.59244 [24]-0.5117.63
378 [56]Rockdale County3-AAAAAA1-227.6026.80382 [55]1.0919.35
379 [44]Spencer2-AA1-227.4041.46280 [30]0.6119.06
380 [34]Portal3-A Division II3-027.4010.95438 [43]0.0018.46
381 [31]Chattooga7-A Division I0-226.2538.88299 [22]1.9621.58
382 [32]East Laurens2-A Division I0-226.1644.59254 [16]0.2119.90
383 [2]King's AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA2-025.601.69446 [5]2.0422.30
384 [51]Northview6-AAAAA1-125.2824.50396 [52]0.6421.22
385 [35]Marion County6-A Division II0-225.1034.28332 [26]-2.5118.25
386 [45]Pike County2-AAA1-224.9527.37377 [46]-0.7920.12
387 [57]Forest Park3-AAAAAA0-224.7338.00307 [53]1.6422.77
388 [20]Frederica AcademyGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA1-224.3528.74371 [17]0.6922.20
389 [52]Locust Grove2-AAAAA0-224.3037.08311 [45]0.8322.39
390 [33]Claxton3-A Division I2-124.1526.39384 [32]-2.4419.27
391 [36]Seminole County1-A Division II1-224.1236.11317 [23]-2.7518.99
392 [34]Bacon County1-A Division I0-324.1138.89298 [21]-4.5917.16
393 [53]Midtown5-AAAAA †1-123.4123.90400 [53]-1.7220.73
394 [5]Briarwood AcademyGIAA Region 4-AA1-123.2020.43408 [5]-2.8119.85
395 [46]Berkmar7-AAAAAAA2-121.7618.97416 [44]-4.7619.34
396 [46]Beach3-AAA0-321.5048.68227 [21]-4.7019.65
397 [21]Riverside Military AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA0-221.3250.40205 [1]2.5327.07
398 [3]Calvary ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA2-121.2312.87434 [4]0.8625.49
399 [37]Towns County8-A Division II1-220.9726.29386 [39]-2.3322.55
400 [22]Tiftarea AcademyGIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA0-320.3629.85365 [15]0.1125.61
401 [45]Butler4-AA1-120.23-3.26449 [57]-2.8222.81
402 [47]West Hall7-AAA1-219.8922.42401 [48]-4.2521.71
403 [53]Mount Zion (Jonesboro)5-AAAA0-219.7542.31272 [44]-5.7820.33
404 [2]Robert Toombs AcademyGIAA Region 2-A1-219.7332.07351 [1]0.7426.87
405 [38]Randolph-Clay1-A Division II0-219.4953.76173 [4]-3.3223.05
406 [46]Providence Christian8-AA0-319.4649.42217 [23]-2.3724.03
407 [6]Trinity Christian (Dublin)GIAA Region 6-AA1-219.3827.00381 [3]2.6729.15
408 [47]B.E.S.T. Academy6-AA0-1-118.9426.24388 [46]-6.8520.07
409 [54]Southeast Whitfield7-AAAA2-118.7915.61430 [60]-3.0324.04
410 [23]Lakeview AcademyGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-218.6731.73353 [13]-1.3025.89
411 [55]Stone Mountain6-AAAA †0-318.2435.23324 [48]-7.3420.27
412 [7]Southwest Georgia AcademyGIAA Region 3-AA1-217.1017.65422 [7]-6.4722.28
413 [48]Groves3-AAA1-116.9820.59406 [49]-2.7226.16
414 [8]Piedmont AcademyGIAA Region 2-AA0-216.8526.25387 [4]-2.9526.06
415 [39]Georgia Military Prep5-A Division II0-316.6131.46356 [32]-6.7522.50
416 [40]Hawkinsville4-A Division II0-316.5127.04380 [38]-3.8525.50
417 [9]Augusta PrepGIAA Region 4-AA0-216.2534.03335 [2]-1.8627.74
418 [48]Murray County7-AA0-315.9838.06305 [36]-7.4422.44
419 [56]Druid Hills6-AAAA †1-115.8617.11423 [58]-4.6125.39
420 [49]Towers5-AA0-2-115.7832.12350 [43]-10.9719.11
421 [50]Josey4-AA1-114.7222.22402 [49]-3.5927.55
422 [49]Salem4-AAA0-314.3539.66289 [31]-5.9825.53
423 [24]St. Andrew's SchoolGIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA0-213.6334.43331 [11]-4.4927.74
424 [35]Coosa7-A Division I1-212.9518.50418 [36]-7.9524.96
425 [51]McNair5-AA1-212.4714.61431 [53]-7.9925.39
426 [52]Southwest2-AA0-312.4343.25262 [28]-0.2233.21
427 [36]King's Ridge Christian6-A Division I †0-211.9919.95412 [35]-5.3328.54
428 [53]Glenn Hills4-AA1-211.7024.82392 [47]-4.8229.34
429 [57]Johnson (Gainesville)8-AAAA †0-311.4427.30379 [53]-8.2226.19
430 [4]Lanier ChristianGAPPS Region 1-AA2-011.12-22.25460 [8]-4.9429.80
431 [41]Treutlen4-A Division II0-310.4639.64290 [20]-5.2630.14
432 [42]Greenville6-A Division II0-39.4633.38340 [28]-7.6428.76
433 [25]Loganville ChristianGIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA1-18.7812.23436 [24]-11.6625.42
434 [43]Lake Oconee Academy8-A Division II †1-28.6317.88420 [42]-9.5927.64
435 [37]Crawford County4-A Division I0-37.2628.13374 [29]-3.8834.72
436 [44]Glascock County5-A Division II0-26.2125.69390 [40]-8.1231.53
437 [3]Fullington AcademyGIAA Region 1-A2-16.16-8.50455 [6]-4.7534.95
438 [54]Gordon Central7-AA0-34.9220.02411 [51]-8.2832.66
439 [5]Skipstone AcademyGAPPS Region 2-AA1-04.85-22.25460 [8]-11.8729.15
440 [58]Clarkston6-AAAA †0-24.5225.53391 [54]-11.2830.05
441 [55]Kendrick2-AA0-34.3932.31348 [42]-9.3732.10
442 [59]Seckinger8-AAAA †0-23.6951.27196 [31]-7.3134.86
443 [60]North Clayton4-AAAA1-22.7119.67414 [57]-12.9030.25
444 [45]Pataula Charter1-A Division II †2-12.321.90445 [47]-6.0737.47
445 [6]Creekside ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA0-2-1.1521.10405 [2]-15.1931.81
446 [46]Central (Talbotton)6-A Division II0-1-1.1930.67360 [33]-13.8133.24
447 [7]Pinecrest AcademyGAPPS Region 1-AA1-1-1.32-0.51448 [6]-15.0632.11
448 [56]KIPP Atlanta Collegiate6-AA0-2-1.4013.06433 [54]-12.7734.49
449 [57]Jordan2-AA0-2-1.6134.76329 [38]-14.1433.33
450 [58]Walker6-AA †1-1-1.89-5.17451 [58]-10.9336.82
451 [38]Savannah3-A Division I0-3-1.9426.03389 [33]-17.5530.25
452 [8]Community ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-0-2.43-36.26462 [9]-22.6625.63
453 [50]Cross Creek4-AAA0-2-3.2615.96427 [50]-18.7430.38
454 [47]Twiggs County5-A Division II1-1-3.38-11.06457 [49]-13.3635.89
455 [9]Rock Springs ChristianGAPPS Region 2-AA1-2-5.4013.69432 [3]-18.7832.48
456 [10]Georgia ChristianGIAA Region 3-AA1-1-1-5.81-5.60454 [11]-21.4230.25
457 [4]Memorial DayGIAA Region 2-A1-1-11.186.16442 [4]-20.3636.68
458 [5]Grace ChristianGIAA Region 1-A1-1-12.99-3.49450 [5]-19.8938.96
459 [6]Flint River AcademyGIAA Region 1-A1-2-17.36-15.82458 [7]-19.2943.93
460 [11]St. Mary's AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA0-2-18.9815.77428 [8]-25.5139.32
461 [12]Notre Dame AcademyGIAA Region 1-AA1-1-22.25-25.42461 [12]-28.8539.26
462 [7]Harvester ChristianGIAA Region 1-A0-3-22.2519.81413 [2]-23.6044.51
463 [48]Baconton Charter1-A Division II0-2-24.08-5.33 []-30.7039.23
464 [54]Cross Keys4-AAAAA †0-2-36.26-9.89 []-35.3846.73
465 [49]GSIC8-A Division II †0-3-49.524.74 []-32.2463.13



† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating
18-AAAAAAA688.6178.74
21-AAAAAAA585.4379.87
31-AAAAAA685.3577.54
44-AAAAAAA683.4378.61
56-AAAAAAA679.1773.10
62-AAAAAAA579.1571.83
75-AAA478.0868.41
85-AAAAAAA676.4866.56
93-AAAAAAA574.1370.63
107-AAAAAA773.4165.25
112-AAAAA769.0859.69
125-AAAAAA869.0662.05
138-AAAAAA766.9160.23
146-AAAAAA766.5259.91
158-AAA665.7558.15
167-AAAAA665.1656.95
173-AAAA665.1656.68
188-AAAAA765.0359.96
191-AAA664.2957.77
207-AAAAAAA764.2854.35
211-AAAAA664.0254.26
221-A Division I463.8754.16
237-AAAA663.4054.11
248-A Division I463.2455.31
251-AA763.1057.25
264-AAAA862.6252.53
272-AAAA762.1056.24
282-A Division I560.5453.07
291-AAAA559.8852.46
304-AAAAAA659.3552.35
312-AAAAAA758.9053.72
323-AA758.0750.70
333-AAAAAA857.8649.35
346-AAAAA757.5148.37
352-AAA557.1150.62
36GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA556.3851.91
375-AAAA855.7949.06
385-AAAAA854.9251.31
395-A Division I454.3243.83
406-AAAA653.0158.24
417-AAA751.6145.64
423-AAAAA550.1547.31
435-AA749.9139.59
447-A Division II349.8446.52
452-A Division II549.6444.47
467-AA749.3139.28
473-AAA849.0641.23
488-AAAA949.0346.33
496-A Division I448.5248.67
508-AA648.2340.52
514-A Division I447.0738.43
524-AAAAA646.9945.71
534-AA846.0236.34
546-AAA845.2839.84
553-A Division II545.0941.59
567-A Division I744.7136.78
57GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA543.8740.82
584-AAA643.6834.03
593-A Division I541.9832.24
606-A Division II839.2930.74
614-A Division II639.2631.59
628-A Division II638.5640.74
636-AA737.5932.03
64GIAA Region 2-AA334.7330.27
651-A Division II734.0226.05
66GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA633.8831.17
672-AA833.6524.23
68GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA430.9826.77
695-A Division II630.7421.49
70GIAA Region 6-AA229.8926.11
71GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA528.4723.08
72GIAA Region 4-AA325.2922.55
73GIAA Region 2-A323.7114.40
74GAPPS Region 1-AA421.5315.83
75GIAA Region 3-AA211.515.65
76GAPPS Region 2-AA59.983.42
77GIAA Region 1-A4-5.33-11.61
78GIAA Region 1-AA2-20.61-20.61

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood
08/26Community ChristianCross Keys14 - 834.5997.7%0.269
08/19ArmucheeGordon Central10 - 624.1793.3%0.332
09/02East HallJohnson (Gainesville)14 - 1317.2086.7%0.357
09/02FitzgeraldNortheast28 - 2716.7286.1%0.364
08/26Screven CountyBacon County7 - 614.9783.6%0.387
08/18NewtonHapeville Charter20 - 1914.2782.6%0.396
08/26North GwinnettArcher21 - 1915.3184.1%0.400
08/19BannekerWashington14 - 1215.1683.9%0.402
08/19Kennesaw MountainCass26 - 2513.7381.7%0.403
08/26Northwest WhitfieldCoahulla Creek35 - 3117.6287.2%0.410
08/19VeteransRichmond Academy23 - 2015.7884.8%0.413
09/02River RidgeSprayberry45 - 4215.6584.6%0.414
08/19Fellowship ChristianMount Pisgah Christian18 - 218.1370.8%0.423
09/02DiscoveryStone Mountain20 - 1419.8189.7%0.428
08/26Worth CountyMitchell County16 - 1412.4679.5%0.434

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.

Game Rating Date Team Opponent Score Diff Prob
100.3810/14BufordMill Creek - 5.3764.2%
95.9509/16Mill CreekCedar Grove - 5.1363.6%
94.9809/02BufordNorth Cobb21 - 1411.4077.6%
92.8909/23GraysonLowndes - 4.7162.6%
91.7709/23North CobbMilton - 2.5056.8%
91.6210/21Mill CreekCollins Hill - 10.1275.1%
91.5609/30BufordCollins Hill - 14.7383.3%
91.4909/09Cedar GroveCollins Hill - 4.2361.3%
91.1210/07LowndesValdosta - 0.0050.0%
91.0908/20Mill CreekWalton47 - 419.8774.6%
90.6310/07North CobbWalton - 3.0958.3%
90.5909/09MiltonRoswell - 1.5754.3%
90.0310/28Lee CountyThomas County Central - 12.1779.0%
89.4808/19Lee CountyWarner Robins26 - 1011.9778.7%
88.8709/30Lee CountyHouston County - 13.3181.0%

