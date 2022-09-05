Maxwell summary after Week 3

All data is courtesy of the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

The Maxwell Ratings are a regular feature of Georgia High School Football Daily, a free newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.

Home Advantage: 0.76

By Class

All-Class

Classification rankings are shown in [brackets]. Each team links to its page at the Georgia High School Football Historians Association.

† - Plays a non-region schedule

Regions

Each region is shown with its “Competitive Rating,” which is the mode of the Extreme Value Type I Distribution (i.e., the Gumbel minimum distribution) applied to the ratings. This calculation favors regions with large numbers of highly rated teams. The “Average Rating” is the rating required to win 50% of all games against the region’s teams in an infinite round robin competition.

Rank Region Teams Comp Rating Avg Rating 1 8-AAAAAAA 6 88.61 78.74 2 1-AAAAAAA 5 85.43 79.87 3 1-AAAAAA 6 85.35 77.54 4 4-AAAAAAA 6 83.43 78.61 5 6-AAAAAAA 6 79.17 73.10 6 2-AAAAAAA 5 79.15 71.83 7 5-AAA 4 78.08 68.41 8 5-AAAAAAA 6 76.48 66.56 9 3-AAAAAAA 5 74.13 70.63 10 7-AAAAAA 7 73.41 65.25 11 2-AAAAA 7 69.08 59.69 12 5-AAAAAA 8 69.06 62.05 13 8-AAAAAA 7 66.91 60.23 14 6-AAAAAA 7 66.52 59.91 15 8-AAA 6 65.75 58.15 16 7-AAAAA 6 65.16 56.95 17 3-AAAA 6 65.16 56.68 18 8-AAAAA 7 65.03 59.96 19 1-AAA 6 64.29 57.77 20 7-AAAAAAA 7 64.28 54.35 21 1-AAAAA 6 64.02 54.26 22 1-A Division I 4 63.87 54.16 23 7-AAAA 6 63.40 54.11 24 8-A Division I 4 63.24 55.31 25 1-AA 7 63.10 57.25 26 4-AAAA 8 62.62 52.53 27 2-AAAA 7 62.10 56.24 28 2-A Division I 5 60.54 53.07 29 1-AAAA 5 59.88 52.46 30 4-AAAAAA 6 59.35 52.35 31 2-AAAAAA 7 58.90 53.72 32 3-AA 7 58.07 50.70 33 3-AAAAAA 8 57.86 49.35 34 6-AAAAA 7 57.51 48.37 35 2-AAA 5 57.11 50.62 36 GIAA District 6-AAAA-AAA 5 56.38 51.91 37 5-AAAA 8 55.79 49.06 38 5-AAAAA 8 54.92 51.31 39 5-A Division I 4 54.32 43.83 40 6-AAAA 6 53.01 58.24 41 7-AAA 7 51.61 45.64 42 3-AAAAA 5 50.15 47.31 43 5-AA 7 49.91 39.59 44 7-A Division II 3 49.84 46.52 45 2-A Division II 5 49.64 44.47 46 7-AA 7 49.31 39.28 47 3-AAA 8 49.06 41.23 48 8-AAAA 9 49.03 46.33 49 6-A Division I 4 48.52 48.67 50 8-AA 6 48.23 40.52 51 4-A Division I 4 47.07 38.43 52 4-AAAAA 6 46.99 45.71 53 4-AA 8 46.02 36.34 54 6-AAA 8 45.28 39.84 55 3-A Division II 5 45.09 41.59 56 7-A Division I 7 44.71 36.78 57 GIAA District 5-AAAA-AAA 5 43.87 40.82 58 4-AAA 6 43.68 34.03 59 3-A Division I 5 41.98 32.24 60 6-A Division II 8 39.29 30.74 61 4-A Division II 6 39.26 31.59 62 8-A Division II 6 38.56 40.74 63 6-AA 7 37.59 32.03 64 GIAA Region 2-AA 3 34.73 30.27 65 1-A Division II 7 34.02 26.05 66 GIAA District 3-AAAA-AAA 6 33.88 31.17 67 2-AA 8 33.65 24.23 68 GIAA District 2-AAAA-AAA 4 30.98 26.77 69 5-A Division II 6 30.74 21.49 70 GIAA Region 6-AA 2 29.89 26.11 71 GIAA District 4-AAAA-AAA 5 28.47 23.08 72 GIAA Region 4-AA 3 25.29 22.55 73 GIAA Region 2-A 3 23.71 14.40 74 GAPPS Region 1-AA 4 21.53 15.83 75 GIAA Region 3-AA 2 11.51 5.65 76 GAPPS Region 2-AA 5 9.98 3.42 77 GIAA Region 1-A 4 -5.33 -11.61 78 GIAA Region 1-AA 2 -20.61 -20.61

Least Likely Results

These are the least likely results of the season using the ratings above. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, the expected winning percentage of the favored team, and the likelihood of the on-field result.

Date Favorite Underdog Score Diff Prob Likelihood 08/26 Community Christian Cross Keys 14 - 8 34.59 97.7% 0.269 08/19 Armuchee Gordon Central 10 - 6 24.17 93.3% 0.332 09/02 East Hall Johnson (Gainesville) 14 - 13 17.20 86.7% 0.357 09/02 Fitzgerald Northeast 28 - 27 16.72 86.1% 0.364 08/26 Screven County Bacon County 7 - 6 14.97 83.6% 0.387 08/18 Newton Hapeville Charter 20 - 19 14.27 82.6% 0.396 08/26 North Gwinnett Archer 21 - 19 15.31 84.1% 0.400 08/19 Banneker Washington 14 - 12 15.16 83.9% 0.402 08/19 Kennesaw Mountain Cass 26 - 25 13.73 81.7% 0.403 08/26 Northwest Whitfield Coahulla Creek 35 - 31 17.62 87.2% 0.410 08/19 Veterans Richmond Academy 23 - 20 15.78 84.8% 0.413 09/02 River Ridge Sprayberry 45 - 42 15.65 84.6% 0.414 08/19 Fellowship Christian Mount Pisgah Christian 18 - 21 8.13 70.8% 0.423 09/02 Discovery Stone Mountain 20 - 14 19.81 89.7% 0.428 08/26 Worth County Mitchell County 16 - 14 12.46 79.5% 0.434

Highest Rated Matchups

These are the highest rated matchups of the season using the ratings above. The game rating is the rating required to win 50% of all games in an infinite round robin competition against the expected rating of the loser of the game, which favors games with highly rated and closely matched opponents. These may change as the season progresses. Each row shows the game rating, the game data, the difference in the teams after accounting for the home advantage, and the expected winning percentage of the favored team.