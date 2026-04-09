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The Masters Leaderboard

The Masters Leaderboard

The Masters Leaderboard

GOLF

Rory McIlroy makes history again, captures second straight Masters victory

Rory McIlroy’s dominance at Augusta National moves him into exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions.

STAN AWTREY

Rory, Rory ... hallelujah: McIlroy owns Augusta with another Masters title

Rory McIlroy lost a six-stroke lead on Saturday, but righted the ship just in time to win his second straight Masters title.

GOLF

Masters final surprises, disappointments: Henley ties for third on birthday

The surprises and disappointments from the Masters final round, from Macon native Russell Henley tying for third on his birthday to Sergio Garcia breaking clubs.