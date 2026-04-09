The Masters Leaderboard
The Masters Leaderboard
The Masters Leaderboard
GOLF
Rory McIlroy makes history again, captures second straight Masters victory
Rory McIlroy’s dominance at Augusta National moves him into exclusive group of back-to-back Masters champions.
STAN AWTREY
Rory, Rory ... hallelujah: McIlroy owns Augusta with another Masters title
Rory McIlroy lost a six-stroke lead on Saturday, but righted the ship just in time to win his second straight Masters title.
GOLF
Masters final surprises, disappointments: Henley ties for third on birthday
The surprises and disappointments from the Masters final round, from Macon native Russell Henley tying for third on his birthday to Sergio Garcia breaking clubs.