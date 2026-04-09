The Masters Gallery
The Masters Gallery
The Masters Galleries
PHOTOS: Masters Par 3 Contest brings player's families to Augusta National
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Max Homa’s son Cam Andrew climbs out of a bunker on the first green during par-3 contest ahead of the Masters golf tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 8, 2026, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz/AJC)
PHOTOS: Masters 2026 tournament starts
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Sam Burns tees off on the 17th green Thursday. He ended the day tied for first with Rory McIlroy. (Jason Getz/AJC) (Jason Getz/Jason.Getz@ajc.com )