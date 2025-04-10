English managed those emotions Thursday, tying his best single-round score at the Masters. The former University of Georgia golfer shot a 70 to finish 2 under par.

English will start Friday not far behind pretournament favorite Scottie Scheffler. English is scheduled to tee off at 12:11 p.m. with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and newcomer Taylor Pendrith.

“It was a battle,” Couples said Thursday. “Harris played really, really well and shot 2 under, which I think is a hell of a score.”

English started strong with a birdie on the second hole. He bogeyed two holes later and moved back into the red with a birdie on the eighth.

English landed an approach on 18 out of the rough for a short birdie putt, ending on the momentum of one of his best shots.

He’s in position to make the cut here for the fifth consecutive time and is off to the best start among the seven former Georgia Bulldogs in the tournament.

“Got a good crew out here,” English said. “... Definitely dominating the college players out here repping Georgia.

“I’m really close to a lot of those guys. It’s awesome what we’ve built at Georgia and still out here dominating on tour.”

Brian Harman, Bubba Watson and Davis Thompson also turned in strong opening outings, each shooting 1 under.

Harman became the fourth former Bulldog with a PGA Tour win this season last weekend at the Valero Texas Open in San Antonio.

Harman also is the latest UGA golfer to win a major: The Open in 2023.

“I love Georgia,” Harman said. “I haven’t made it far, grew up in Savannah, went to Georgia, live on St. Simons. I won’t ever live anywhere else.”

How each former UGA golfer finished Masters on Thursday

Harris English: -2

Brian Harman: -1

Davis Thompson: -1

Bubba Watson: -1

Sepp Straka: TBD

Chris Kirk: +3

Russell Henley: TBD