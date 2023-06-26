Tech adds another in-state commitment

Georgia Tech football recruiting continued its strong month of June on Monday thanks to a commitment from Trajen Greco.

Greco is Tech’s 20th verbal commitment toward the 2024 signing class and 14th this month.

A 6-foot-2, 180-pound cornerback, Greco is a rising senior at Mill Creek High School. He reportedly holds scholarship offers from Tech, North Carolina, Kansas, Boston College, Duke, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt and Virginia. He is considered a three-star prospect and the No. 50 cornerback in the nation according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Greco, who took an official visit to Tech over the weekend, had 61 tackles as a junior at Mill Creek and made five interceptions, two of which came in a playoff win over Westlake in November.

Greco is also a standout basketball player for the Hawks as well and was named the Region 8-7A player of the year for the 2022-23 season. Greco nearly recorded a quadruple double in a 2022 game against Peachtree Ridge.

Tech’s 2024 recruiting class now ranks 25th nationally according to the 247Sports Composite and fifth among ACC programs.