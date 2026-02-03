Georgia Tech baseball slated for nine national TV games

The team ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game, No. 4 by Baseball America and No. 5 by D1 Baseball.

The team ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game, No. 4 by Baseball America and No. 5 by D1 Baseball.

Georgia Tech baseball will get to show its stuff on the national stage in 2026.

The Yellow Jackets, picked to win the ACC by conference coaches, will play nine games on national TV this season, the most national broadcasts they’ve been featured on in the past five years.