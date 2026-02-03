Georgia Tech baseball slated for nine national TV games

Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey (background) instructs during Georgia Tech baseball practice at Russ Chandler Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech baseball will get to show its stuff on the national stage in 2026.
The Yellow Jackets, picked to win the ACC by conference coaches, will play nine games on national TV this season, the most national broadcasts they’ve been featured on in the past five years.
Tech, ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game, No. 4 by Baseball America and No. 5 by D1 Baseball, will play on ACC Network eight times and once on ESPN2.
Here’s the national broadcast schedule:
- March 12: No. 2/5 Georgia Tech at No. 19 Clemson, 7 p.m., ACC Network
- March 13: Georgia Tech at No. 19 Clemson, 8 p.m., ACC Network
- March 29: Georgia Tech vs. No. 17 NC State, 3 p.m., ACC Network
- March 31: Georgia Tech vs. No. 9 Auburn, 7 p.m., ESPN2
- April 9: Georgia Tech vs. No. 16 Florida State, 7 p.m., ACC Network
- April 10: Georgia Tech vs. No. 16 Florida State, 8 p.m., ACC Network
- April 18: Georgia Tech at No. 11 North Carolina, 12 p.m., ACC Network
- April 19: Georgia Tech at No. 11 North Carolina, 1 p.m., ACC Network
- April 25: Georgia Tech vs. No. 21 Wake Forest, 12 p.m., ACC Network
