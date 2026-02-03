Georgia Tech Logo
Georgia Tech baseball slated for nine national TV games

The team ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game, No. 4 by Baseball America and No. 5 by D1 Baseball.
Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey (background) instructs during Georgia Tech baseball practice at Russ Chandler Stadium, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech baseball will get to show its stuff on the national stage in 2026.

The Yellow Jackets, picked to win the ACC by conference coaches, will play nine games on national TV this season, the most national broadcasts they’ve been featured on in the past five years.

Tech, ranked preseason No. 2 by Perfect Game, No. 4 by Baseball America and No. 5 by D1 Baseball, will play on ACC Network eight times and once on ESPN2.

Here’s the national broadcast schedule:

